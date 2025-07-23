6 Major Benefits of a Video Doorbell and 2 Drawbacks to Consider

A video doorbell is often the first smart gadget people buy for their home, and for good reason. It adds security, convenience, and peace of mind. But it’s not for everyone.

In this guide, we’ll break down six solid reasons to buy a video doorbell along with two good reasons to think twice, so you can decide if it’s the right fit for your home.

Why a video doorbell is worth it

1. Avoid people you don’t want to see

One of the top perks of having a video doorbell is knowing exactly who’s at your door before you decide to open it or even talk to them at all.

You can see who’s ringing from your phone and decide if it’s worth answering. Is it your nosy neighbor who talks forever? A stranger with a clipboard? A video doorbell gives you the option to ignore them politely.

Many models even let you tap a button in the app to play a pre-recorded message telling them to leave. Some new doorbells take it up a notch.

For example, IMOU’s Doorbell 2S has a voice changer, so you can respond without giving away who you are. Meanwhile, Swann is developing AI doorbells that can pick a “tone”, polite, neutral, or tough, to automatically talk to visitors. It’s like having a personal bouncer for your front porch.

2. Talk to delivery drivers, no matter where you are

We’ve all been there, you come home to a package dumped on the doorstep, in plain sight of everyone walking by. Or worse, a missed delivery slip.

A video doorbell lets you catch the driver as they show up. You can tell them exactly where to put your box, behind a planter, inside a porch box, or with a neighbor.

If you’re at work and can’t pick up the phone, some doorbells have auto-messages that tell delivery folks where to leave things. This simple feature can save you a lot of headaches and stop porch pirates from grabbing your stuff.

3. Keep an eye on rental properties

If you rent out a property, whether long-term or on Airbnb, a video doorbell can help you stay connected.

You can see when cleaners, contractors, or guests arrive and leave. It also adds an extra layer of security that might discourage bad behavior.

Most video doorbell apps let you add multiple cameras to the same account, so you can check on several homes without juggling different apps.

Just a heads-up, if you’re renting out a place on Airbnb, you’re required to list any outdoor cameras in your property description, even doorbells, so be upfront.

Want more rental peace of mind? Pair a video doorbell with a smart lock. That way, you can give guests a code that expires after they check out, no more worrying about lost keys.

4. See when family comes and goes

Maybe you don’t want a full-blown indoor security system. A video doorbell is a more casual way to keep tabs on who’s coming and going.

You’ll know when your kids get home from school, or see that the dog walker dropped your pup off. Most doorbells have motion detection, so you get a ping on your phone even if the bell wasn’t pressed.

Some only send person alerts if you pay a monthly subscription, so check what’s included before you buy. Still, it’s a handy way to keep a quiet eye on your household’s comings and goings.

5. Help catch criminals or scare them off

Porch pirates and burglars hate video doorbells. Just having one installed is sometimes enough to scare off would-be thieves, nobody likes being caught on camera.

If someone does steal a package or tries to break in, your video clips could be key evidence. Many doorbells save footage to the cloud or a local hub, so even if the thief grabs the doorbell itself, the videos are still safe.

A tip, if a crime happens, give the footage directly to the police. Posting it all over Facebook might mess up legal cases down the road.

Some newer doorbells can even detect when someone’s hanging around too long and send you a special alert, great for spotting sketchy activity.

6. Welcome your guests

And of course, there’s the obvious use, saying hi to friends or family who show up.

Whether it’s through your phone, a plug-in chime inside, or even a smart speaker, you can see and talk to people right away.

A lot of video doorbells link up with Alexa, Google Assistant, or other smart speakers, so you can answer the door without grabbing your phone. It’s a modern twist on the old peephole, just way smarter.

Why you might skip buying one

Video doorbells aren’t perfect. Here are two reasons you might hold off.

1. They can get expensive, especially with subscriptions

Video doorbells range from budget models under $100 to premium setups pushing $300 or more.

Generally, the cheaper the device, the more features you’ll have to pay a monthly fee to unlock. Want your doorbell to store video clips for a few weeks? Person detection? Package detection? Those usually cost extra.

For example, Ring, the biggest name in the game, has three subscription plans. Without one, your doorbell might only show a live feed.

You won’t be able to rewind to see who was at your door yesterday. So figure out what you really need, and if you’re okay paying $3 to $10 a month on top of the hardware price.

2. Audio or video can lag

Ideally, your doorbell rings, your phone lights up, and you see and hear everything instantly. But Wi-Fi isn’t always reliable.

If your connection is weak or the doorbell’s hardware is slow, the audio or video might stutter or lag. That can make conversations awkward, like old-school walkie-talkies.

It’s not a dealbreaker for most people, but it’s something to think about if your internet isn’t the best or if your router is far from the front door.

Whenever possible, look at reviews to see if people complain about lag before you buy.

Some smart buying tips

Pick the right power option. Some doorbells are battery-powered and easier to install, but need charging every few months. Others hardwire into your old doorbell wiring for unlimited power.

Check app quality. Not all doorbell apps are equal. Some are glitchy or slow to load. A good app makes a huge difference.

Look for local storage if you want to avoid fees. Some doorbells can save video to a hub inside your house or a memory card, so you don’t need a cloud subscription.

Think about privacy. Be aware of where your camera points. In many places, you’re allowed to film your property, but not your neighbor’s yard.

Conclusion, should you get a video doorbell?

Get one if you want:

More control over who you answer the door for

To catch or scare off porch pirates

Easier delivery drop-offs when you’re not home

A low-key way to keep an eye on kids, guests, or rental properties

A smart home gadget that’s actually useful day-to-day

Maybe skip it if:

You don’t want to pay monthly fees for video history or smarter alerts

Your internet isn’t fast or stable enough to handle live video

In short, a video doorbell is one of the most practical pieces of smart home tech you can buy. It makes everyday life safer and more convenient.

