Alexa Plus Is Here and It’s Smarter Than Ever

Amazon just hosted its first big Devices and Services event since 2023, and the highlight of the event was Alexa+, a new AI-enhanced subscription service for its popular voice assistant.
For years, Alexa has been a staple in millions of homes, helping with tasks like setting alarms, controlling smart home devices, and playing music. But now, Amazon is taking things a step further with Alexa+, an upgraded version of its assistant that promises to be more natural, intelligent, and useful.
In this article, we’ll break down everything you need to know about Alexa+, its pricing, features, and what it means for the future of Amazon’s smart home ecosystem.
Alexa+ is the next-generation version of Amazon’s voice assistant. Unlike the standard Alexa, which relies on pre-set commands, Alexa+ is built on more advanced AI models that allow it to understand natural language, remember previous conversations, and provide more personalized responses.
For the first time, Amazon is introducing a paid tier for Alexa. The service will cost $19.99 per month, but it will be free for Amazon Prime members.
Initially, Alexa+ will be available only in the U.S., and Amazon is prioritizing households that have an Echo Show 8, 10, 15, or 21. While other Echo devices may get access later, there’s no confirmed timeline yet.
|Plan
|Price
|Availability
|Supported Devices
|Alexa+ (Standalone)
|$19.99/month
|U.S. Only
|Echo Show 8, 10, 15, 21 (priority)
|Alexa+ (Prime Members)
|Free
|U.S. Only
|Echo Show 8, 10, 15, 21 (priority)
|Standard Alexa
|Free
|Global
|All Echo devices
For years, Alexa was free to use with an Echo device. But as AI technology has evolved, the costs of developing and maintaining these services have increased. Here’s why Amazon is moving to a subscription-based model:
Between 2017 and 2021, Amazon reportedly lost $25 billion on its smart home division. While Alexa was meant to drive e-commerce sales, most users only use it for basic tasks like setting timers and checking the weather.
Developing and running AI-powered assistants is expensive. Companies like OpenAI (ChatGPT) and Google (Gemini) are pouring billions into AI research, and Amazon wants to stay competitive.
By making Alexa+ free for Prime members, Amazon is encouraging more people to sign up for Amazon Prime, which already offers benefits like free shipping and Prime Video.
This approach follows a broader industry trend. Both Google and Apple are moving toward premium AI assistants, and Amazon wants Alexa to remain a major player in the smart home market.
Alexa+ isn’t just about making conversations smoother, it’s about redefining how people interact with their smart homes.
Alexa+ will allow users to create more intuitive and customized smart home routines. Instead of saying:
“Alexa, turn off the lights, lower the thermostat, and lock the door,” you can simply say: “Alexa, I’m going to bed,” and it will perform all the necessary actions automatically.
Alexa+ is Amazon’s biggest upgrade to its AI voice assistant, but is it worth the price? Here’s a breakdown of who should consider it:
For now, Alexa+ is only available in the U.S., but it’s clear that Amazon is betting big on AI to make Alexa smarter and more useful than ever. Whether this shift to a paid model will be widely accepted remains to be seen, but Alexa+ is certainly the biggest upgrade to Amazon’s voice assistant in years.
