Alexa Plus Is Here and It’s Smarter Than Ever

Amazon just hosted its first big Devices and Services event since 2023, and the highlight of the event was Alexa+, a new AI-enhanced subscription service for its popular voice assistant.

For years, Alexa has been a staple in millions of homes, helping with tasks like setting alarms, controlling smart home devices, and playing music. But now, Amazon is taking things a step further with Alexa+, an upgraded version of its assistant that promises to be more natural, intelligent, and useful.

In this article, we’ll break down everything you need to know about Alexa+, its pricing, features, and what it means for the future of Amazon’s smart home ecosystem.

What is Alexa+?

Alexa+ is the next-generation version of Amazon’s voice assistant. Unlike the standard Alexa, which relies on pre-set commands, Alexa+ is built on more advanced AI models that allow it to understand natural language, remember previous conversations, and provide more personalized responses.

Key Features of Alexa+

Improved Conversational AI – Alexa+ can engage in more natural conversations, eliminating the need for robotic, pre-structured commands.

– Alexa+ can engage in more natural conversations, eliminating the need for robotic, pre-structured commands. Context Awareness – It remembers what you tell it, like your dietary preferences or schedule, and can use that information later.

– It remembers what you tell it, like your dietary preferences or schedule, and can use that information later. Smarter Media Search – You can ask Alexa+ to find songs with vague descriptions like, “That duet Bradley Cooper sings,” and it will return the correct answer.

– You can ask Alexa+ to find songs with vague descriptions like, “That duet Bradley Cooper sings,” and it will return the correct answer. Emotion Detection – Alexa+ can recognize the tone of your voice and respond accordingly. If you sound stressed, it may offer calming words or suggest relaxing music.

– Alexa+ can recognize the tone of your voice and respond accordingly. If you sound stressed, it may offer calming words or suggest relaxing music. Enhanced Smart Home Integration – Alexa+ works better with Ring cameras, letting you ask questions like, “Did anyone walk my dog today?” and get relevant video clips.

– Alexa+ works better with Ring cameras, letting you ask questions like, “Did anyone walk my dog today?” and get relevant video clips. Personalized Productivity Tools – Alexa+ can reference saved documents, such as HOA guidelines or event schedules, to help you stay organized.

Alexa+ Pricing and Availability

For the first time, Amazon is introducing a paid tier for Alexa. The service will cost $19.99 per month, but it will be free for Amazon Prime members.

Initially, Alexa+ will be available only in the U.S., and Amazon is prioritizing households that have an Echo Show 8, 10, 15, or 21. While other Echo devices may get access later, there’s no confirmed timeline yet.

Pricing Comparison

Plan Price Availability Supported Devices Alexa+ (Standalone) $19.99/month U.S. Only Echo Show 8, 10, 15, 21 (priority) Alexa+ (Prime Members) Free U.S. Only Echo Show 8, 10, 15, 21 (priority) Standard Alexa Free Global All Echo devices

Why is Amazon Introducing a Paid Alexa Service?

For years, Alexa was free to use with an Echo device. But as AI technology has evolved, the costs of developing and maintaining these services have increased. Here’s why Amazon is moving to a subscription-based model:

1. Monetizing Alexa

Between 2017 and 2021, Amazon reportedly lost $25 billion on its smart home division. While Alexa was meant to drive e-commerce sales, most users only use it for basic tasks like setting timers and checking the weather.

2. High AI Costs

Developing and running AI-powered assistants is expensive. Companies like OpenAI (ChatGPT) and Google (Gemini) are pouring billions into AI research, and Amazon wants to stay competitive.

3. Boosting Prime Memberships

By making Alexa+ free for Prime members, Amazon is encouraging more people to sign up for Amazon Prime, which already offers benefits like free shipping and Prime Video.

This approach follows a broader industry trend. Both Google and Apple are moving toward premium AI assistants, and Amazon wants Alexa to remain a major player in the smart home market.

How Alexa+ Changes the Smart Home Experience

Alexa+ isn’t just about making conversations smoother, it’s about redefining how people interact with their smart homes.

1. Smarter Home Automation

Alexa+ will allow users to create more intuitive and customized smart home routines. Instead of saying:

“Alexa, turn off the lights, lower the thermostat, and lock the door,” you can simply say: “Alexa, I’m going to bed,” and it will perform all the necessary actions automatically.

2. Improved Media Controls

Move music between Echo devices with a simple voice command.

Ask Alexa+ to fast-forward to specific scenes in a movie.

Get better song and movie recommendations based on past interactions.

3. Smarter Shopping and Productivity

Track grocery prices and order products with a simple request.

Book rides through Uber or make restaurant reservations via OpenTable.

Use saved documents like warranty information or event schedules for quick reference.

4. More Personalized Experience

Alexa+ can remember birthdays, favorite restaurants, and previous conversations.

It can analyze emotions based on voice tone and adjust its responses accordingly.

Meet Alexa+, Smarter, Faster, and More Human Than Ever!

Final Thoughts: Should You Get Alexa+?

Alexa+ is Amazon’s biggest upgrade to its AI voice assistant, but is it worth the price? Here’s a breakdown of who should consider it:

If you’re a Prime member, Alexa+ is a great deal since it’s free with your membership.

If you use Alexa frequently for smart home automation, media control, and productivity, Alexa+ could be a game-changer.

If you only use Alexa for simple tasks like setting timers and checking the weather, the free version will be enough.

If you don’t want another subscription fee, $19.99 per month might be too expensive.

For now, Alexa+ is only available in the U.S., but it’s clear that Amazon is betting big on AI to make Alexa smarter and more useful than ever. Whether this shift to a paid model will be widely accepted remains to be seen, but Alexa+ is certainly the biggest upgrade to Amazon’s voice assistant in years.

Recommended: