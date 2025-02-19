Amazon’s Alexa About to Get a Genius Boost

ifeelstock/Depositphotos

Amazon’s Alexa Is About to Change in a Big Way

Imagine asking Alexa to do more than just set timers or play music, what if it could handle tasks for you? That’s exactly what Amazon is working on with its biggest upgrade to Alexa since it first launched.

With the power of artificial intelligence, Alexa is getting a complete makeover. This new version will remember your preferences, complete multi-step tasks, and even act as a personal assistant.