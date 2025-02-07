Apple Is About to Dominate Smart Homes

frantic00/Depositphotos

Apple’s Smart Home Push Could Change Everything

Apple has long dabbled in smart home technology with HomeKit and the HomePod, but now it’s getting serious. New reports suggest Apple is making its biggest move yet, with groundbreaking products that could redefine how we interact with our homes.

From a dedicated smart home display to a security camera and even robotic home assistants, Apple’s strategy is becoming clearer. With Apple Intelligence at its core, these new devices could seamlessly connect to your iPhone, iPad, and Mac.