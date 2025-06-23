Apple Reportedly Working on 7-Inch Smart Home Hub With Camera

by: Marty
Last updated: June 23, 2025
5 min read
Apple may finally be ready to enter the smart home hub market. According to multiple reports, including trusted sources like Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is gearing up to release a new device later in 2025.
This would mark the first major smart home gadget from Apple, and it’s expected to be more than just a screen with Siri.
Rumors about this product have been swirling since 2022. Now, with Apple Intelligence (Apple’s AI feature suite) in development and a smarter Siri on the way, signs point to a release soon.
Apple’s rumored smart home device is expected to be a touchscreen hub that helps control other smart gadgets in your house. Think of it like Amazon’s Echo Show or Google’s Nest Hub, but with Apple’s signature design, privacy focus, and integration with other Apple products.
According to insiders, the device may look like a cross between an iPad and a HomePod. It will likely serve as a central control panel for your Apple-powered smart home.
Apple hasn’t officially confirmed the product, but reports suggest the company has been quietly testing it for years under the radar.
New ‘HomePod’ Hub With 7-Inch Screen on Track to Launch This Year
byu/ControlCAD inapple
The release of the smart home hub is closely tied to the rollout of Apple Intelligence, a suite of AI-powered tools and features Apple announced in 2024. A big part of that is a completely redesigned Siri, one that can understand context and take actions across apps.
Apple Intelligence is expected to help Siri:
In a recent statement to Daring Fireball, Apple admitted that these upgrades are taking longer than expected:
“It’s going to take us longer than we thought to deliver on these features, and we anticipate rolling them out in the coming year.”
Because of that delay, the smart hub’s launch has also been pushed back, but only slightly. If everything goes as planned, the new Siri and the smart hub could launch together before the end of 2025.
The Apple smart hub won’t be cheap. Reports say the starting price could be around $1,000 (£738). That’s significantly more expensive than Amazon’s Echo Show or Google’s Nest Hub, which typically sell for under $300.
So what would justify that premium price?
Apple’s version is expected to offer:
Apple may also be planning a more advanced model later, a smart display with a robotic arm and a built-in AI personality. That version is still in development and is likely a year or two away.
Here’s a breakdown of what we know about both models:
|Feature
|Basic Smart Hub (2025)
|Robotic Smart Display (2026–2027)
|Display Size
|7 inches
|Unknown
|Operating System
|homeOS
|homeOS (enhanced)
|Camera
|Yes
|Yes
|FaceTime Support
|Yes
|Yes
|AI Personality
|No
|Yes
|Robotic Arm
|No
|Yes
|Price Estimate
|$1,000
|Unknown (likely higher)
|Portability
|Rechargeable battery included
|TBD
|Launch Window
|Late 2025
|2026 or 2027
One of the biggest reasons Apple fans are excited about this hub is how well it’s expected to work with other Apple products. Here’s how:
The idea is to make this device the heart of your home’s digital life, controlling devices, entertaining you, and helping with tasks. It’s not just a screen. It’s a command center.
Apple hasn’t officially announced the smart hub yet, but based on the leaks and the company’s focus on AI, smart homes, and tighter ecosystem integration, it’s clear that something big is coming. If Apple delivers on the vision, this could be the most polished and expensive smart display on the market.
This article was made with AI assistance and human editing.
We appreciate you taking the time to share your feedback about this page with us.
Whether it's praise for something good, or ideas to improve something that isn't quite right, we're excited to hear from you.
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!