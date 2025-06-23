Apple Reportedly Working on 7-Inch Smart Home Hub With Camera

Apple may finally be ready to enter the smart home hub market. According to multiple reports, including trusted sources like Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is gearing up to release a new device later in 2025.

This would mark the first major smart home gadget from Apple, and it’s expected to be more than just a screen with Siri.

Rumors about this product have been swirling since 2022. Now, with Apple Intelligence (Apple’s AI feature suite) in development and a smarter Siri on the way, signs point to a release soon.

What Is Apple’s Smart Home Hub?

Apple’s rumored smart home device is expected to be a touchscreen hub that helps control other smart gadgets in your house. Think of it like Amazon’s Echo Show or Google’s Nest Hub, but with Apple’s signature design, privacy focus, and integration with other Apple products.

Core Features Expected:

A 7-inch square display

Thick bezel design

A camera for FaceTime and other video apps

Integration with Apple services like Music, TV, and Photos

Support for smart home controls like lights, locks, and thermostats

A rechargeable battery for mobility

According to insiders, the device may look like a cross between an iPad and a HomePod. It will likely serve as a central control panel for your Apple-powered smart home.

Apple hasn’t officially confirmed the product, but reports suggest the company has been quietly testing it for years under the radar.

The Role of Apple Intelligence and Siri

The release of the smart home hub is closely tied to the rollout of Apple Intelligence, a suite of AI-powered tools and features Apple announced in 2024. A big part of that is a completely redesigned Siri, one that can understand context and take actions across apps.

Apple Intelligence is expected to help Siri:

Understand personalized requests (e.g., “What time does Dad’s train get in?”)

Perform tasks across multiple apps

Remember previous conversations and actions

Work offline using on-device processing

In a recent statement to Daring Fireball, Apple admitted that these upgrades are taking longer than expected:

“It’s going to take us longer than we thought to deliver on these features, and we anticipate rolling them out in the coming year.”

Because of that delay, the smart hub’s launch has also been pushed back, but only slightly. If everything goes as planned, the new Siri and the smart hub could launch together before the end of 2025.

What Will the Smart Hub Cost?

The Apple smart hub won’t be cheap. Reports say the starting price could be around $1,000 (£738). That’s significantly more expensive than Amazon’s Echo Show or Google’s Nest Hub, which typically sell for under $300.

So what would justify that premium price?

Apple’s version is expected to offer:

Higher build quality

Deeper privacy protections

Smoother integration with the Apple ecosystem

Advanced video calling features

New “homeOS” software

A camera with possible AI enhancements

Apple may also be planning a more advanced model later, a smart display with a robotic arm and a built-in AI personality. That version is still in development and is likely a year or two away.

Here’s a breakdown of what we know about both models:

Feature Basic Smart Hub (2025) Robotic Smart Display (2026–2027) Display Size 7 inches Unknown Operating System homeOS homeOS (enhanced) Camera Yes Yes FaceTime Support Yes Yes AI Personality No Yes Robotic Arm No Yes Price Estimate $1,000 Unknown (likely higher) Portability Rechargeable battery included TBD Launch Window Late 2025 2026 or 2027

How It Will Fit Into Your Apple Ecosystem

One of the biggest reasons Apple fans are excited about this hub is how well it’s expected to work with other Apple products. Here’s how:

With HomeKit : You’ll be able to control all your smart devices like lights, thermostats, locks, and cameras from one place.

: You’ll be able to control all your smart devices like lights, thermostats, locks, and cameras from one place. With iCloud : Photos, music, and videos can sync seamlessly from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

: Photos, music, and videos can sync seamlessly from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. With FaceTime : The camera on the hub should allow high-quality video calls with family and friends.

: The camera on the hub should allow high-quality video calls with family and friends. With Apple Music and TV : Expect full access to your playlists, streaming shows, and movie library.

: Expect full access to your playlists, streaming shows, and movie library. With Siri: The AI-powered assistant will become more useful, proactive, and aware of your context over time.

The idea is to make this device the heart of your home’s digital life, controlling devices, entertaining you, and helping with tasks. It’s not just a screen. It’s a command center.

Conclusion: Apple’s Smart Hub in a Nutshell

Apple is preparing to launch its first smart home hub by the end of 2025.

The device is expected to include a 7-inch display, camera, and new “homeOS” software.

It may cost around $1,000 and support Apple services like FaceTime, Music, TV, and Photos.

Siri will be smarter thanks to Apple Intelligence, and it will be deeply integrated into the device.

The smart hub will control other home gadgets, much like Amazon’s Echo Show or Google Nest Hub.

A more advanced version with a robotic arm and AI personality is in the works, but it has been delayed until 2026–2027.

The product is designed to be portable, with a built-in rechargeable battery.

Apple hasn’t officially announced the smart hub yet, but based on the leaks and the company’s focus on AI, smart homes, and tighter ecosystem integration, it’s clear that something big is coming. If Apple delivers on the vision, this could be the most polished and expensive smart display on the market.

