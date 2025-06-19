Apple TV Turns Into a Karaoke Machine With Latest Feature

Apple is giving your Apple TV a big refresh with tvOS 26. The update, announced at Apple’s WWDC 2025 event, brings a slick new design and fun new features that change how you use your Apple TV, especially if you love karaoke.

This update isn’t just about looks. It also makes it easier to move between profiles, find shows to watch, and, maybe most exciting of all, turn your living room into a karaoke party with Apple Music Sing and your iPhone as a wireless mic.

A Sleek New Look Called “Liquid Glass”

One of the first things you’ll notice when tvOS 26 launches later this year is how different Apple TV looks. The new design is called “Liquid Glass.” It gives the whole interface a shiny, dynamic style that responds to what’s on the screen.

What Is Liquid Glass?

It’s a design update that adds depth and motion.

Backgrounds now have a glass-like shine that shifts with movement and color.

Menus look cleaner and more modern.

Poster art for movies and shows pops with new detail.

This isn’t just about making things look cool. The new layout also makes it easier to navigate. Apple has added a more intuitive way to switch between users, so if different people in your home watch different shows, it’s easier for each person to get their personalized recommendations and playlists without digging through menus.

Smarter Navigation and Profile Switching

If you’ve ever shared an Apple TV with family or roommates, you know how messy things can get. Recommendations get mixed up, watch history overlaps, and settings can be a pain to manage. Apple is addressing that in tvOS 26.

Now, switching between profiles is quicker. Each user gets a more personalized view, with content and suggestions tailored just for them. You can hop into your own profile and be watching something you like in seconds, no more wading through other people’s shows.

Another upgrade: poster art. Apple has created posters for movies to give a more cinematic feel. They’re easier to browse and give you a better idea of what a title is about at a glance.

Credits: FoneArena.com

Turn Your Living Room Into a Karaoke Party

The standout feature in tvOS 26 isn’t the design, it’s what’s happening with Apple Music Sing.

Apple Music Sing has been around, but the 2025 update supercharges it. With this update, your iPhone becomes a karaoke microphone. That means:

You can sing along to songs using lyrics that appear on the TV.

Real-time effects and animations make the experience more fun.

Friends can join in using their iPhones, too.

This turns karaoke from a solo act into a group event. You and your friends can each grab an iPhone, queue up songs, send emoji reactions while someone sings, and keep the vibe going without needing any extra gear.

If you’ve ever used a dedicated karaoke machine, this setup is way easier and cheaper. You don’t need mics, cables, or a complicated sound system. Just your Apple TV and iPhones. Apple is making karaoke more accessible, spontaneous, and social.

Karaoke Features at a Glance

Feature Description iPhone Mic Integration Use your iPhone as a wireless mic Live Lyrics on TV Lyrics appear in real time as the music plays Group Participation Friends can connect with their iPhones and sing or queue songs Emoji Reactions Send real-time emoji feedback to the screen Visual Effects Special effects play along with your performance

Credits: 9to5Mac

When Can You Get It?

Apple didn’t give an exact release date at WWDC, but tvOS 26 is expected to roll out later in 2025, most likely in the fall alongside new iPhones and other software updates.

It’ll be a free update for Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K owners. As usual, Apple will likely release a public beta first, giving developers and early testers a chance to try out the features before the full version goes live.

If you already have an Apple TV, you won’t need to buy anything new. The update is software-only, so once it’s out, you can download it right from your device.

Take a look at everything new in tvOS 26!

Conclusion: What You Need to Know About tvOS 26

Apple TV is getting a new look with the “Liquid Glass” design.

Profile switching is now faster and more personalized.

Poster art for movies and shows is more detailed and easier to browse.

Apple Music Sing turns your iPhone into a karaoke mic.

Multiple users can join in, queue songs, and interact with emojis.

No extra karaoke gear needed, just your Apple TV and iPhones.

The update is coming later in 2025 and will be free.

If you’re someone who enjoys streaming and sharing entertainment at home, tvOS 26 makes Apple TV a lot more fun and a little more party-ready. Whether you’re watching a new series or singing your heart out with friends, this update is designed to keep things fresh, simple, and engaging.

