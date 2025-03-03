Best Smart Home Upgrade for Saving Money

Smart home technology has become a growing trend, making our homes more convenient, efficient, and customizable. One of the easiest ways to start your smart home journey is through smart lighting.

With smart lighting, you can control your home’s brightness, set timers, monitor energy use, and even create mood lighting with a few taps on your phone.

When it comes to smart lighting, you have two main options: smart bulbs and smart switches. Both serve the same purpose, to give you more control over your lights, but they work differently and come with unique advantages and costs.

In this article, we’ll break down the differences between smart bulbs and smart switches, explore their pros and cons, and help you decide which option is more cost-effective for your smart home.

Credits: bbartech/Depositphotos

What Are Smart Bulbs?

Smart bulbs are LED light bulbs with built-in wireless technology, allowing you to control them through a smartphone app, smart home platform (like Alexa or Google Assistant), or voice commands.

Features of Smart Bulbs:

Wireless Control: Turn lights on and off remotely from your phone or voice assistant.

Turn lights on and off remotely from your phone or voice assistant. Adjustable Brightness: Dim or brighten your lights as needed.

Dim or brighten your lights as needed. Color Options: Some models offer color-changing options to create different moods.

Some models offer color-changing options to create different moods. Scheduling and Automation: Set schedules for your lights to turn on or off automatically.

Advantages of Smart Bulbs:

Easy Installation: Screw the bulb into your fixture, pair it with your phone, and you’re done.

Screw the bulb into your fixture, pair it with your phone, and you’re done. Ideal for Renters: Since no electrical work is required, smart bulbs are perfect for those who rent.

Since no electrical work is required, smart bulbs are perfect for those who rent. Energy-Efficient: Most smart bulbs use LED technology, which consumes less power than traditional bulbs and lasts longer.

Disadvantages of Smart Bulbs:

High Initial Cost: A single smart bulb can cost between $10 and $30, depending on the brand and features.

A single smart bulb can cost between $10 and $30, depending on the brand and features. Shorter Lifespan: Smart bulbs last longer than regular incandescent bulbs but will eventually burn out, requiring a full replacement.

Smart bulbs last longer than regular incandescent bulbs but will eventually burn out, requiring a full replacement. Constant Power Requirement: The wall switch must remain on for the smart bulb to function properly.

Cost of Smart Bulbs:

Here’s a quick comparison of some popular smart bulbs:

Brand Cost per Bulb Features Amazon Basics $13 Dimmable, remote control Govee LED $16 Color-changing, voice control Philips Hue $20+ Full smart home integration

Credits: vilgun1.yandex.ru/Depositphotos

What Are Smart Switches?

A smart switch replaces your traditional light switch, giving you centralized control over any light fixture connected to it. These switches can be operated manually, through a smartphone app, or via voice commands.

Features of Smart Switches:

Remote Control: Turn lights on or off from anywhere.

Turn lights on or off from anywhere. Dimming and Timer Functions: Adjust brightness and set schedules for your lights.

Adjust brightness and set schedules for your lights. Monitor Power Usage: Track how much electricity your lights are using.

Advantages of Smart Switches:

Permanent Solution: Once installed, smart switches work with any standard bulb.

Once installed, smart switches work with any standard bulb. Cost-Effective for Large Spaces: Control multiple light fixtures with a single switch.

Control multiple light fixtures with a single switch. No Need to Replace Bulbs: Use regular bulbs and avoid the higher cost of smart bulbs.

Disadvantages of Smart Switches:

Requires Professional Installation: Smart switches need to be wired into your home’s electrical system, which may require an electrician.

Smart switches need to be wired into your home’s electrical system, which may require an electrician. Not Suitable for Renters: Since installation is invasive, renters may not be able to install them.

Since installation is invasive, renters may not be able to install them. Higher Upfront Cost: Installation and switch prices can add up.

Cost of Smart Switch Installation:

Cost Factor Estimated Price Smart Switch Device $25 – $60 Professional Installation $100 – $200 Total Cost $125 – $260

Smart Bulb vs Smart Switch: Which One Saves You More Money?

Choosing between a smart bulb and a smart switch largely depends on how you plan to use them and how many light fixtures you want to upgrade. Here’s a comparison to help you decide:

Feature Smart Bulb Smart Switch Upfront Cost Lower for small setups Higher due to installation cost Long-Term Cost Higher (need to replace bulbs) Lower (use regular bulbs) Installation DIY-friendly Requires an electrician Control Individual light fixtures Entire rooms or zones Best For Renters or temporary setups Homeowners with larger spaces

Factors to Consider

Before making your decision, take these factors into account:

1. Compatibility

Make sure your smart bulbs or switches work with your existing lighting fixtures and smart home platform. Popular systems like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit have different levels of compatibility with various devices.

2. Cost

Smart Bulbs: Best for smaller setups or individual lights. Buying bulbs in packs can help reduce the overall cost.

Best for smaller setups or individual lights. Buying bulbs in packs can help reduce the overall cost. Smart Switches: More cost-effective for controlling multiple fixtures in one room or across the house.

3. Functionality

Smart Bulbs: Offer more features like color-changing and mood lighting.

Offer more features like color-changing and mood lighting. Smart Switches: Provide a streamlined solution for controlling large areas but lack color and temperature customization.

4. Installation and Maintenance

Smart bulbs are easy to install and replace.

Smart switches require more effort upfront but are low-maintenance in the long run.

Smart Switch or Bulb? Check Out Which One Wins!

Conclusion: Which Option Is More Cost Effective?

When deciding between smart bulbs and smart switches, consider your home’s specific needs and budget. Here’s a quick summary to help you make the right choice:

Choose smart bulbs if: You live in a rental property or plan to move soon. You want color-changing and advanced lighting features. You prefer easy DIY installation.

Choose smart switches if: You own your home and want a permanent solution. You need to control multiple fixtures with one switch. You want to avoid replacing individual bulbs frequently.



Both smart bulbs and smart switches offer unique benefits. By evaluating your space, lighting needs, and budget, you can choose the most cost-effective solution to upgrade your smart home lighting.

