Best Smart Home Upgrade for Saving Money

Smart home technology has become a growing trend, making our homes more convenient, efficient, and customizable. One of the easiest ways to start your smart home journey is through smart lighting.
With smart lighting, you can control your home’s brightness, set timers, monitor energy use, and even create mood lighting with a few taps on your phone.
When it comes to smart lighting, you have two main options: smart bulbs and smart switches. Both serve the same purpose, to give you more control over your lights, but they work differently and come with unique advantages and costs.
In this article, we’ll break down the differences between smart bulbs and smart switches, explore their pros and cons, and help you decide which option is more cost-effective for your smart home.
Smart bulbs are LED light bulbs with built-in wireless technology, allowing you to control them through a smartphone app, smart home platform (like Alexa or Google Assistant), or voice commands.
Here’s a quick comparison of some popular smart bulbs:
|Brand
|Cost per Bulb
|Features
|Amazon Basics
|$13
|Dimmable, remote control
|Govee LED
|$16
|Color-changing, voice control
|Philips Hue
|$20+
|Full smart home integration
A smart switch replaces your traditional light switch, giving you centralized control over any light fixture connected to it. These switches can be operated manually, through a smartphone app, or via voice commands.
|Cost Factor
|Estimated Price
|Smart Switch Device
|$25 – $60
|Professional Installation
|$100 – $200
|Total Cost
|$125 – $260
Choosing between a smart bulb and a smart switch largely depends on how you plan to use them and how many light fixtures you want to upgrade. Here’s a comparison to help you decide:
|Feature
|Smart Bulb
|Smart Switch
|Upfront Cost
|Lower for small setups
|Higher due to installation cost
|Long-Term Cost
|Higher (need to replace bulbs)
|Lower (use regular bulbs)
|Installation
|DIY-friendly
|Requires an electrician
|Control
|Individual light fixtures
|Entire rooms or zones
|Best For
|Renters or temporary setups
|Homeowners with larger spaces
Before making your decision, take these factors into account:
Make sure your smart bulbs or switches work with your existing lighting fixtures and smart home platform. Popular systems like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit have different levels of compatibility with various devices.
When deciding between smart bulbs and smart switches, consider your home’s specific needs and budget. Here’s a quick summary to help you make the right choice:
Both smart bulbs and smart switches offer unique benefits. By evaluating your space, lighting needs, and budget, you can choose the most cost-effective solution to upgrade your smart home lighting.
