Can Sunlight Really Power Your Blinds?

If you’ve ever wished you could control your window shades with your voice or phone, SmartWings Motorized Smart Shades might be the solution. These smart blinds aren’t perfect; they take some work to set up, but once they’re in place, they make everyday life a little smoother.

Whether you’re opening them with Siri in the morning or setting them to close automatically at sunset, they do what smart blinds are supposed to do, and they do it well.

Let’s walk through what it’s like to install and use these shades, how they perform, and whether they’re worth the money.

Getting Set Up: Not the Easiest Start

The first thing to know is that installing SmartWings Shades isn’t super simple. It’s doable, but it might take some patience, especially if you’re not super handy. You’ll need a power drill, and you might want to get your own screws because the ones that come with the shades are pretty soft and can strip easily.

You’ll also need to measure your windows carefully before ordering. These shades are made to fit your exact window size, so any measuring mistake can throw things off.

I messed up my own measurements and ended up installing the blinds outside the frame instead of inside, which didn’t look as clean. That’s on me, though. SmartWings offers a helpful video guide for measuring on its website, which is definitely worth watching.

Once the blinds are physically installed, setting them up digitally is the next step. Each shade has a small button and a USB-C charging port on the motor.

The button is used to connect the blinds to your smart home system. It’s a little hard to press with your finger, but a pencil eraser does the trick. After a quick call to SmartWings customer service, I connected everything.

You don’t need to download a separate app; the blinds connect directly through your smart home platform, like Apple HomeKit or Amazon Alexa. Just follow your system’s instructions, and you’ll be set.

Performance: Quiet, Smooth, and Super Smart

Once everything’s up and running, the shades are a dream to use. They work with most major smart home systems, including:

Apple HomeKit

Amazon Alexa

Google Assistant

Samsung SmartThings

This is thanks to their use of the Matter protocol over Thread. Basically, that means they’re platform-friendly, fast, and reliable.

You can control the shades in three ways:

Through your smart home app (like the Home app on iPhone) With your voice (Siri, Alexa, etc.) Using the included remote

Want to open them just halfway? No problem. Want to schedule them to close at sundown every night? Easy. Once the blinds are connected to your smart home system, you can set all kinds of automations. I use Apple HomeKit to automatically open my shades at sunrise and close them at sunset; it’s seamless.

They’re also impressively quiet. You barely hear the motor running, which makes using them feel smooth and polished.

The battery lasts a long time, too. Mine have been up for over a month, and I haven’t had to recharge them yet. The included solar panel keeps the battery topped up, which is a great feature if you’re trying to cut down on cable clutter.

Design and Style: Simple, Modern, and Customizable

SmartWings shades won’t win any design awards, but they look clean and modern. The design is simple, just a smooth, solid-colored shade that raises and lowers smoothly. That simplicity makes them easy to match with any room’s style.

You get a lot of customization options when ordering:

You can choose the exact width and length

There are different fabric options, including blackout and translucent

Tons of color choices to match your decor

I chose the Zebra Blinds with 60% blackout in a light grey color. They block enough light without making the room pitch black, which is perfect for my home office.

The motor is built into the top of the shade and includes a USB-C charging port. You can plug it into the wall or use the solar panel to charge. A small button on the underside is used during setup.

The included remote is small, simple, and comes with a wall-mounted holder. It’s a nice backup if you don’t want to use your phone or voice every time.

Price and Value: Not Cheap, But Worth It

SmartWings blinds aren’t the cheapest option out there. Prices start at $154.99 for smaller sizes and go up depending on the size and style. The version I tested cost $424.95. That might sound steep, but when you consider the features, it’s actually pretty reasonable for custom smart shades.

Here’s what you get for the price:

Custom sizes to fit any window

Smart home integration with Apple, Alexa, Google, etc.

Quiet motor and smooth movement

Rechargeable battery with solar panel

Remote, app, and voice control

If you’re looking to upgrade your window treatments and already use a smart home system, these blinds are a solid investment. Just know they take some effort to install, and they’re not ideal for renters since they require drilling into the window frame.

SmartWings Motorized Smart Shades Quick Facts

Feature Details Smart Home Compatibility Apple HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings Control Options Smartphone app, voice control, included remote Charging Method USB-C or solar panel Installation Required Yes – drill and hardware needed Custom Sizing Yes – measure before ordering Starting Price $154.99 Motor Protocol Matter over Thread App Needed? No separate app required Noise Level Quiet Setup Difficulty Medium – may require customer support

Should You Buy the SmartWings Motorized Shades?

Here’s a simple breakdown to help you decide if these shades are right for your home:

Buy If:

You want to automate your blinds using your phone or voice.

You already use a smart home system like Apple HomeKit, Alexa, or Google.

You want custom sizes and colors to match your space.

You like the idea of solar-powered, rechargeable blinds.

You’re a homeowner comfortable with installing hardware.

Skip If:

You’re renting and don’t want to drill into walls.

You’re on a tight budget.

You’re looking for a super quick, no-hassle setup.

You don’t use any smart home platforms.

SmartWings Motorized Smart Shades aren’t perfect, but they offer a ton of convenience and flexibility once they’re installed. They look great, work smoothly, and make everyday tasks just a little easier. If you’re ready to upgrade your space with smart home tech, these blinds are a great place to start.

