Does Amazon Astro improve the security of smart homes?

Jshanebutt/Depositphotos

Astro’s live monitoring adds a mobile guardian

Astro gives you a live view around your home through its onboard cameras and mobile app. When you’re away, you can send it to check specific rooms or areas, helping you monitor activity in real time.

With its periscope camera and motion-sensing abilities, Astro is a mobile security camera, going beyond static devices to offer more dynamic surveillance where it matters most. This mobility adds flexibility and peace of mind, especially in homes where stationary cameras may leave blind spots.