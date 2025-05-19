Don’t Want to Pay for Hue? Try This Smart Lighting Bargain

If you’ve looked into smart lighting that syncs with your TV, you’ve probably come across the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box. It’s the top option for immersive lighting while watching movies or playing games. But it’s also expensive, especially once you add the required lights and accessories.

Now WiZ, a budget-friendly brand owned by Signify (the same company behind Philips Hue), has released a much cheaper alternative. It’s called the WiZ HDMI Sync Box, and it might be the perfect fit if you’re looking for the same Ambilight-style experience without spending hundreds of dollars.

Let’s break down what it does, how it compares to the Philips Hue system, and whether it’s worth your money.

Credits: The Verge

What Does the WiZ HDMI Sync Box Do?

The WiZ HDMI Sync Box connects to your TV and syncs your lights with whatever is playing on screen. This makes your viewing experience more immersive by extending colors and brightness beyond the edges of your TV.

It works just like the Ambilight feature built into some Philips TVs. It helps create a theater-like atmosphere in your room by making the entire space react to the content on screen.

How it works

Cheaper alternatives, like those from Govee or Nanoleaf, often use a camera to watch the screen and copy the colors to your lights. This method can work, but often results in lag, color inaccuracies, and issues with reflections or changing light in the room.

The WiZ HDMI Sync Box avoids these problems by using an HDMI connection. That means it reads color data directly from your video source, like your gaming console or streaming device. This gives you:

More accurate color reproduction

Faster response with low latency

No calibration or camera setup

A cleaner, simpler setup

This gives you a better, more seamless experience overall, and it’s more beginner-friendly.

What You Get and What It Costs

One of the best things about the WiZ HDMI Sync Box is the price. It’s less than half the cost of the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box and includes more out of the box.

Each WiZ kit includes:

The Sync Box

An LED light strip to stick to the back of your TV

Everything needed for setup

You don’t need to buy additional lights or a Hue Bridge like with the Philips Hue system. You can still expand with more WiZ lights later if you want more room-wide effects.

Pricing and sizes

There are two versions of the WiZ kit based on your TV size:

For 55 to 65 inch TVs: $89.99 in the US or £79.99 in the UK

For 75 to 85 inch TVs: $109.99 in the US or £99.99 in the UK

Compare that to Philips Hue’s options:

Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 4K: $249.99 or £229.99

Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K: $349.99 or £299.99

That does not include lights, which must be bought separately for the Hue system.

Availability

The smaller WiZ kit for 55 to 65-inch TVs is available now in the UK and Europe. Both sizes will be available in the US by the end of May 2025.

How It Compares to Philips Hue

If you want the best and most advanced system possible, the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box is still top of the line. But the WiZ Sync Box offers almost the same functionality at a much lower price.

Here’s a side-by-side comparison:

WiZ vs Philips Hue HDMI Sync Box Comparison

Feature WiZ HDMI Sync Box Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box HDMI Sync Technology Yes, HDMI 2.0 and 2.1 Up to 8K, depending on model Max Video Resolution Up to 4K Up to 8K, depending on the model Included Lights LED Light Strip Included Sold Separately Expandable with Extra Lights Yes Yes Latency Low Low Ease of Setup Plug-and-play Requires Hue Bridge and app setup Price 4K $89.99 55–65 inch, $109.99 75–85 inch $249.99 Price 8K N A $349.99 TV Size Options 55–65 inch, 75–85 inch Any TV size with separate light strip Available In UK and Europe now, US May 2025 Global

This table makes it clear. If you don’t need 8K passthrough or already own Hue lights, the WiZ HDMI Sync Box offers a much simpler and cheaper path to immersive lighting.

Credits: WiZ Connected

Should You Buy It?

The WiZ HDMI Sync Box is perfect if you want theater-style lighting effects without paying premium prices. It avoids the biggest flaws of other budget options, like camera systems, and delivers a smoother, better experience for most home users.

It makes sense to buy if:

You want a reliable Ambilight-style setup for under $100

You don’t want to mess with a camera or extra hub

You already use or plan to use WiZ smart lights

It might not be the right choice if:

You need 8K video passthrough

You are fully invested in the Philips Hue ecosystem

Turn your screen into a full-room experience!

Why the WiZ HDMI Sync Box Is Worth It

Less than half the price of the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box

HDMI-based system gives accurate, low-latency color syncing

Easy plug-and-play setup with no need for a bridge

Comes with a light strip included

Great value for casual gamers, streamers, and movie watchers

Ideal for anyone starting their smart lighting setup on a budget

Available now in Europe and the UK and hitting US shelves in May 2025

If you want immersive lighting that keeps up with your TV without breaking your budget, the WiZ HDMI Sync Box is a smart move.

