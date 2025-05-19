Don’t Want to Pay for Hue? Try This Smart Lighting Bargain

by: Marty
May 19, 2025
If you’ve looked into smart lighting that syncs with your TV, you’ve probably come across the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box. It’s the top option for immersive lighting while watching movies or playing games. But it’s also expensive, especially once you add the required lights and accessories.
Now WiZ, a budget-friendly brand owned by Signify (the same company behind Philips Hue), has released a much cheaper alternative. It’s called the WiZ HDMI Sync Box, and it might be the perfect fit if you’re looking for the same Ambilight-style experience without spending hundreds of dollars.
Let’s break down what it does, how it compares to the Philips Hue system, and whether it’s worth your money.
The WiZ HDMI Sync Box connects to your TV and syncs your lights with whatever is playing on screen. This makes your viewing experience more immersive by extending colors and brightness beyond the edges of your TV.
It works just like the Ambilight feature built into some Philips TVs. It helps create a theater-like atmosphere in your room by making the entire space react to the content on screen.
Cheaper alternatives, like those from Govee or Nanoleaf, often use a camera to watch the screen and copy the colors to your lights. This method can work, but often results in lag, color inaccuracies, and issues with reflections or changing light in the room.
The WiZ HDMI Sync Box avoids these problems by using an HDMI connection. That means it reads color data directly from your video source, like your gaming console or streaming device. This gives you:
This gives you a better, more seamless experience overall, and it’s more beginner-friendly.
One of the best things about the WiZ HDMI Sync Box is the price. It’s less than half the cost of the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box and includes more out of the box.
Each WiZ kit includes:
You don’t need to buy additional lights or a Hue Bridge like with the Philips Hue system. You can still expand with more WiZ lights later if you want more room-wide effects.
There are two versions of the WiZ kit based on your TV size:
Compare that to Philips Hue’s options:
That does not include lights, which must be bought separately for the Hue system.
The smaller WiZ kit for 55 to 65-inch TVs is available now in the UK and Europe. Both sizes will be available in the US by the end of May 2025.
If you want the best and most advanced system possible, the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box is still top of the line. But the WiZ Sync Box offers almost the same functionality at a much lower price.
Here’s a side-by-side comparison:
WiZ vs Philips Hue HDMI Sync Box Comparison
|Feature
|WiZ HDMI Sync Box
|Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box
|HDMI Sync Technology
|Yes, HDMI 2.0 and 2.1
|Up to 8K, depending on model
|Max Video Resolution
|Up to 4K
|Up to 8K, depending on the model
|Included Lights
|LED Light Strip Included
|Sold Separately
|Expandable with Extra Lights
|Yes
|Yes
|Latency
|Low
|Low
|Ease of Setup
|Plug-and-play
|Requires Hue Bridge and app setup
|Price 4K
|$89.99 55–65 inch, $109.99 75–85 inch
|$249.99
|Price 8K
|N A
|$349.99
|TV Size Options
|55–65 inch, 75–85 inch
|Any TV size with separate light strip
|Available In
|UK and Europe now, US May 2025
|Global
This table makes it clear. If you don’t need 8K passthrough or already own Hue lights, the WiZ HDMI Sync Box offers a much simpler and cheaper path to immersive lighting.
The WiZ HDMI Sync Box is perfect if you want theater-style lighting effects without paying premium prices. It avoids the biggest flaws of other budget options, like camera systems, and delivers a smoother, better experience for most home users.
It makes sense to buy if:
It might not be the right choice if:
If you want immersive lighting that keeps up with your TV without breaking your budget, the WiZ HDMI Sync Box is a smart move.
