Get Ready for Amazon’s Device Showcases

Amazon is hosting a Devices and Services event on February 26 at 10 AM ET in New York City, and tech enthusiasts have plenty of reasons to get excited. Normally, Amazon holds these events in the fall, making this early-year showcase a bit unusual.

The last time we saw a full devices event was in September 2023, so this one feels a little overdue. While the company hasn’t officially confirmed what they’ll be showing off, there are plenty of clues that give us a good idea of what to expect.

One thing seems clear: this event will likely focus on the long-awaited next-generation Alexa, powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Let’s break down what Amazon might have in store for us.

Credits: ifeelstock/Depositphotos

The Star of the Show

Amazon’s next-gen Alexa is expected to be the main highlight of the event. This advanced version of Alexa has been in development since 2023 and has faced multiple delays due to technical challenges.

The new Alexa will use large language model (LLM) technology, similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, allowing it to understand more complex and nuanced commands.

Amazon claims this AI-powered Alexa will be able to process ambiguity and handle tasks that go beyond simple requests like setting timers or turning on lights. Here’s an example of what Alexa 2.0 will be capable of:

“Alexa, every weeknight at 9 PM, announce it’s bedtime for the kids, dim the upstairs lights, turn on the porch light, and switch on the fan in the bedroom.”

That’s a lot of steps for one command, but the new Alexa should be able to handle it seamlessly if all goes according to plan.

Here’s what we know about Alexa 2.0 so far:

Feature Current Alexa Alexa 2.0 (Expected) Basic Commands Timers, lights, music control Multi-step, context-aware tasks Voice Response Pre-programmed replies Natural, conversational tone Generative AI Not available Content generation, custom responses Subscription Option No Rumored to start at $5/month

While these new features sound exciting, it’s worth noting that Alexa 2.0 has experienced delays because of performance issues. Some early tests revealed that the AI struggled with simple tasks, and developers had to iron out bugs like hallucinations (AI giving false or nonsensical answers).

Hardware Launches We Might See at the Event

In addition to the upgraded Alexa, we’re likely to see new hardware. Amazon’s Panos Panay, the company’s hardware chief, will be leading the event, which suggests some new devices will be revealed.

Here are some possible gadgets Amazon might showcase:

1. New Echo Devices

It’s been a while since Amazon updated its Echo line of smart speakers. Given the AI upgrades to Alexa, we might see new Echo devices designed specifically to take full advantage of the AI’s capabilities.

2. Echo Buds 2.0

Amazon’s Echo Buds are a popular option for budget-friendly wireless earbuds. An upgraded version with better sound quality and improved integration with Alexa would make sense for this event.

3. Echo Frames 2.0

Amazon introduced Echo Frames, smart glasses with hands-free access to Alexa—back in September 2023. Since then, there have been big developments in the smart glasses space. We wouldn’t be surprised if Amazon rolls out a new and improved version at this event.

Credits: dennizn/Depositphotos

What Not to Expect

If you’re hoping for new Kindles or Fire tablets, this probably isn’t the event for you. Amazon just released new Kindles late last year, and tablets don’t fit the Alexa-centered theme of this showcase.

While it’s always possible Amazon could surprise us, the focus here seems to be squarely on Alexa, smart home devices, and wearables.

Subscription Model and Release Date

One of the most interesting rumors surrounding Alexa 2.0 is that it will come with a subscription option. While basic features may remain free, the more advanced AI capabilities will likely require a monthly subscription priced between $5 and $10.

This would be similar to other services that offer premium features for a fee.

Amazon may also offer the upgraded Alexa for free to a limited number of users during the initial rollout. Meanwhile, the current “Classic Alexa” will still be available for those who prefer not to upgrade, at least for now.

As for the release date, Amazon is expected to launch Alexa 2.0 sometime in 2025. However, the company has scheduled a critical “go or no-go” meeting on February 14 to make the final decision on whether it’s ready for release.

Conclusion: Key Takeaways from Amazon’s Event

If you’re a fan of smart home tech, Amazon’s February 26 event is one to watch. Here’s a quick summary of what to expect:

Main Focus : Next-gen Alexa with generative AI capabilities.

: Next-gen Alexa with generative AI capabilities. New Devices Likely : Upgraded Echo speakers, Echo Buds, and Echo Frames.

: Upgraded Echo speakers, Echo Buds, and Echo Frames. Subscription Model : Advanced Alexa features may come with a monthly fee.

: Advanced Alexa features may come with a monthly fee. Release Timeline : Alexa 2.0 could launch in 2025, pending final decisions.

: Alexa 2.0 could launch in 2025, pending final decisions. What Not to Expect: New Kindles or tablets.

With Amazon aiming to reclaim its place as the top smart assistant in a competitive market, this event could be a turning point for Alexa. Whether the new features live up to the hype remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: we’ll be watching closely.

