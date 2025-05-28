Google Pulls the Plug on Old Nest Thermostat Support

by: Marty
If your Nest thermostat has been hanging on the wall since 2011 or 2012, it’s nearing the end of its life, at least in smart terms. Google is cutting off software updates for the 1st and 2nd-generation models starting October 25, 2025.
That means no more remote access through your phone and no more automatic Home/Away features. While you can still change the temperature manually, the smart features that made Nest famous will stop working.
One of the best things about a smart thermostat is using your phone to adjust it from the couch or bed. That’s coming to an end for older Nest models.
After support ends, you won’t be able to control them with the Nest or Google Home apps anymore. Want to change the heat before you get home? You’ll need to do it manually. These thermostats will still work, but the smart, convenient parts are being turned off permanently.
Just because support is ending doesn’t mean the thermostat stops working. You can still turn the dial, adjust the schedule, and change the temperature.
But that’s about it. Without software updates, features like remote access, smart routines, and integration with Google Assistant disappear. If you liked controlling your heat from your phone or using automated settings, this change will feel like a big step backward.
Big change for smart homes in Europe: Google’s done selling Nest thermostats there. That includes the new 4th-gen models, which won’t be launching in Europe at all.
Why? Google says heating systems in Europe are too complex and varied. From radiators to combi boilers, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. So instead of building for that complexity, Google’s just walking away.
To make the transition less painful, Google is offering a serious discount. If you live in the U.S., you can get $130 off the 4th-gen Nest thermostat.
That brings the price way down, almost cutting it in half. It’s one of the rare times Google has offered this kind of deal for its hardware. For longtime users, this might be the push they need to upgrade.
If you’re in Canada, the offer is even better: $160 off a new Nest. That’s a hefty chunk of savings if you’re ready to upgrade.
Europeans, though, get a different option. Google is teaming up with Tado to offer 50% off the Tado Smart Thermostat X. Since Nest is pulling out of Europe, this seems like a way to help folks switch platforms entirely.
Europeans hoping to get their hands on the newest Nest thermostat are out of luck. Google isn’t launching any new models in the region.
The company says the heating systems in Europe are too varied for them to support effectively. That means once the 3rd-gen Nest and Nest E are gone, no more smart thermostats from Google will take their place.
So why is Google pulling back in Europe? The main issue is variety. European homes use everything from heat pumps to radiators and underfloor systems.
That makes building a one-size-fits-all thermostat tricky. Google says the different hardware and software setups create too many challenges. Instead of tailoring new models for each variation, they’re choosing to leave the market.
It’s not just about losing app control; users are losing the smart routines they relied on. Features like automatic energy-saving modes and location-based settings are disappearing.
Many longtime Nest owners say it feels like they’re being pushed out. Their devices still work, but the smarter features that made Nest worth buying will soon be gone. The change highlights one of the downsides of smart home tech: once the updates stop, the “smart” part often does too.
A thermostat isn’t like a phone; it’s something you expect to use for years, maybe even decades. But in the smart home world, updates don’t last forever.
Google is ending support after about 14 years, which might seem fair to some. But others are asking why these features couldn’t last longer, especially when the hardware still works. It’s a reminder that buying smart gear means betting on long-term support.
If you have a newer Nest thermostat, there’s some good news. Google says later this year, you’ll be able to set and change schedules right from the Home app.
That’s a feature users have asked for over the years, and it’s finally coming. However, only the more recent Nest models will get it. If you’re using an older version, this update won’t help you. It’s another reason some users may finally decide it’s time to upgrade or switch brands entirely.
Some Nest users have had their thermostats for over a decade. They were early adopters, and many feel like they’re being punished for it.
The device still works, but Google is pulling the smart plug. It’s like having a car that still drives fine, but the radio and GPS suddenly vanish. The move leaves users frustrated, especially those who trusted Google to keep things running for the long haul.
Nest was once the future of smart homes. It launched in 2011 as a sleek new thermostat from a team led by Tony Fadell, who helped design the iPod.
It wasn’t just a gadget, it was a movement. The idea was simple: a thermostat that learned your habits and saved energy. It worked well enough that Google bought Nest in 2014 for $3.2 billion.
Smart home gear isn’t like furniture; it needs constant updates to stay useful. Once a company stops investing in support, the value drops fast.
That’s what’s happening here. Nest users are watching features disappear, not because their hardware failed, but because the company moved on. It’s a reality of modern tech.
One upside of the older Nest models? They still work without an internet connection. You can still adjust the temperature and change settings manually.
Newer devices often rely on Wi-Fi for even basic features. So in a weird twist, the older Nests are more self-reliant than the newer ones. That doesn’t make up for lost smart features, but it does mean your home won’t freeze if your Wi-Fi goes down.
If you’re done with Nest, there are plenty of other options. Ecobee, Honeywell, and Tado all offer smart thermostats with app control and home automation.
Tado is especially strong in Europe and works well with complex heating systems. Ecobee is a popular pick in the U.S. with Alexa built in. If you’re shopping for a replacement, now’s a good time to see which brand offers the features you’ll actually use and the support you can count on.
