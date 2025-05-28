Google Pulls the Plug on Old Nest Thermostat Support

rafapress/Depositphotos

Google Says Goodbye to Old Nests

If your Nest thermostat has been hanging on the wall since 2011 or 2012, it’s nearing the end of its life, at least in smart terms. Google is cutting off software updates for the 1st and 2nd-generation models starting October 25, 2025.

That means no more remote access through your phone and no more automatic Home/Away features. While you can still change the temperature manually, the smart features that made Nest famous will stop working.