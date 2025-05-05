HGTV Reveals Its 2025 Smart Home Beauty

by: Marty
Last updated: May 8, 2025
5 min read
HGTV’s Smart Home 2025 has been revealed, and it’s everything a dream home should be: stylish, smart, and full of Texas personality. Located in San Antonio, Texas, this modern home with nostalgic touches was designed by HGTV designer Poonam Moore and announced as the centerpiece of this year’s Smart Home Giveaway.
Now that the sweepstakes has officially launched, one lucky winner is in the running to receive the home, a brand-new SUV, and a generous cash prize. Let’s take a tour through this beautifully designed space and break down what makes it special.
Designer Poonam Moore took a thoughtful approach in designing the 2025 Smart Home. Her goal was to combine mid-century modern vibes with a Texas twist. The result is a home that feels warm and stylish but is also practical for everyday living.
The living room sets the tone right away with dark wooden floors, a walnut accent wall, and recessed LED lighting. A large bay window, original to the 1950s home, adds natural light and character. A triangular coffee table and spacious seating area center the room, while a large smart TV and custom cabinetry offer both entertainment and storage.
The living space flows into the dining and kitchen area, where light blue-green cabinets and stainless steel appliances keep things fresh and modern. The large island doubles as a prep station and seating area for four, housing the microwave, oven, and a built-in charging dock.
The kitchen also includes a two-faucet sink, a minimalist stovetop, and a stylish chandelier. The dining table seats eight and sits in front of a stacking glass door, offering a smooth connection to the patio and backyard.
There’s even a “hat wall” in the hallway, a fun and subtle tribute to Texas culture, plus a tidy mudroom and laundry area just off the kitchen.
The first floor includes a guest bedroom with a soft, cozy palette and a blend of mid-century and boho style. It features a work desk, an air purifier, and a high-tech workout mirror with 2,000 built-in exercises.
Upstairs, a multi-purpose room offers flexible living with a desk that turns into a bed, a vintage reading chair, and a table with a speaker embedded inside. It’s ideal for guests, work-from-home setups, or just relaxing.
The main bedroom is both dramatic and inviting, with black walls, vaulted ceilings, and skylights. Built-in walnut cabinetry hides both the wardrobe and the entry to the en-suite bathroom. The room connects to a private deck that leads into the backyard, perfect for quiet mornings or late-night stargazing.
The primary bathroom is all about comfort and style. It includes a double vanity, fluted soaking tub, large tiled shower, and a chandelier, all wrapped in marbled black tile.
The second floor houses a media lounge designed for movie nights and sports games. Oversized, stadium-style seating makes it feel like a private theater. There are custom side tables, blackout shades, basketball-inspired wall art, and a fully stocked snack cabinet.
This home doesn’t stop impressing at the door. A skylight-lined catwalk connects to the upstairs deck, and the backyard is packed with features:
Whether you’re hosting a party or winding down, the outdoor setup makes it easy.
Smart Home 2025
byu/SleaterKenny inHGTV
Here’s a look at the key features of the HGTV Smart Home 2025:
|Feature
|Details
|Location
|San Antonio, Texas
|Square Footage
|Over 3,000 sq. ft.
|Bedrooms
|3
|Bathrooms
|3
|Designer
|Poonam Moore
|Grand Prize Value
|Over $1.1 million
|Bonus Prizes
|2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC Plug-In Hybrid SUV, $100,000 cash
|Entry Start Date
|Began April 1, 2025 at 9 a.m.
Fans have been entering daily since early April via HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com for a chance to win the Smart Home 2025 giveaway. The prize package includes:
Together, the grand prize is valued at over $1.1 million.
The HGTV Smart Home 2025 isn’t just a house; it’s a vision of smart, stylish, and relaxed living. If you haven’t entered yet, there’s still time to dream big.
We appreciate you taking the time to share your feedback about this page with us.
Whether it's praise for something good, or ideas to improve something that isn't quite right, we're excited to hear from you.
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!