HGTV Reveals Its 2025 Smart Home Beauty

HGTV’s Smart Home 2025 has been revealed, and it’s everything a dream home should be: stylish, smart, and full of Texas personality. Located in San Antonio, Texas, this modern home with nostalgic touches was designed by HGTV designer Poonam Moore and announced as the centerpiece of this year’s Smart Home Giveaway.

Now that the sweepstakes has officially launched, one lucky winner is in the running to receive the home, a brand-new SUV, and a generous cash prize. Let’s take a tour through this beautifully designed space and break down what makes it special.

Built for Comfort, Function, and Style

Designer Poonam Moore took a thoughtful approach in designing the 2025 Smart Home. Her goal was to combine mid-century modern vibes with a Texas twist. The result is a home that feels warm and stylish but is also practical for everyday living.

The Living Room

The living room sets the tone right away with dark wooden floors, a walnut accent wall, and recessed LED lighting. A large bay window, original to the 1950s home, adds natural light and character. A triangular coffee table and spacious seating area center the room, while a large smart TV and custom cabinetry offer both entertainment and storage.

Open Kitchen and Dining Area

The living space flows into the dining and kitchen area, where light blue-green cabinets and stainless steel appliances keep things fresh and modern. The large island doubles as a prep station and seating area for four, housing the microwave, oven, and a built-in charging dock.

The kitchen also includes a two-faucet sink, a minimalist stovetop, and a stylish chandelier. The dining table seats eight and sits in front of a stacking glass door, offering a smooth connection to the patio and backyard.

Unique Texas Touches

There’s even a “hat wall” in the hallway, a fun and subtle tribute to Texas culture, plus a tidy mudroom and laundry area just off the kitchen.

Bedrooms with Purpose and Personality

Guest and Multi-Purpose Rooms

The first floor includes a guest bedroom with a soft, cozy palette and a blend of mid-century and boho style. It features a work desk, an air purifier, and a high-tech workout mirror with 2,000 built-in exercises.

Upstairs, a multi-purpose room offers flexible living with a desk that turns into a bed, a vintage reading chair, and a table with a speaker embedded inside. It’s ideal for guests, work-from-home setups, or just relaxing.

Primary Suite

The main bedroom is both dramatic and inviting, with black walls, vaulted ceilings, and skylights. Built-in walnut cabinetry hides both the wardrobe and the entry to the en-suite bathroom. The room connects to a private deck that leads into the backyard, perfect for quiet mornings or late-night stargazing.

Spa-Inspired Bathroom

The primary bathroom is all about comfort and style. It includes a double vanity, fluted soaking tub, large tiled shower, and a chandelier, all wrapped in marbled black tile.

Smart, Relaxing, and Made for Entertaining

Media Lounge

The second floor houses a media lounge designed for movie nights and sports games. Oversized, stadium-style seating makes it feel like a private theater. There are custom side tables, blackout shades, basketball-inspired wall art, and a fully stocked snack cabinet.

Outdoor Living

This home doesn’t stop impressing at the door. A skylight-lined catwalk connects to the upstairs deck, and the backyard is packed with features:

A beige and black basketball court with a smart backboard

An outdoor kitchen

A cozy fire pit in the center of the yard

A spiral staircase that leads to an upper deck

A fully furnished patio with a mounted smart TV

Whether you’re hosting a party or winding down, the outdoor setup makes it easy.

Quick Snapshot: Smart Home 2025 Highlights

Here’s a look at the key features of the HGTV Smart Home 2025:

HGTV Smart Home 2025 Overview

Feature Details Location San Antonio, Texas Square Footage Over 3,000 sq. ft. Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 Designer Poonam Moore Grand Prize Value Over $1.1 million Bonus Prizes 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC Plug-In Hybrid SUV, $100,000 cash Entry Start Date Began April 1, 2025 at 9 a.m.

How to Enter and What’s at Stake

Fans have been entering daily since early April via HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com for a chance to win the Smart Home 2025 giveaway. The prize package includes:

The fully furnished San Antonio smart home

A 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC Plug-In Hybrid SUV

$100,000 in cash

Together, the grand prize is valued at over $1.1 million.

Ready for a quick tour?

Why This Home Stands Out

Designed for Real Life: The layout and features make everyday living easier and more enjoyable.

The layout and features make everyday living easier and more enjoyable. Stylish but Cozy: A perfect mix of modern style, warm touches, and Texas charm.

A perfect mix of modern style, warm touches, and Texas charm. Loaded with Tech: From smart TVs to built-in charging and workout mirrors.

From smart TVs to built-in charging and workout mirrors. Indoor-Outdoor Living: Spacious decks, a basketball court, and a fire pit bring the outdoors in.

Spacious decks, a basketball court, and a fire pit bring the outdoors in. A Truly Life-Changing Prize: Home, car, and cash, this giveaway could change someone’s future in a big way.

The HGTV Smart Home 2025 isn’t just a house; it’s a vision of smart, stylish, and relaxed living. If you haven’t entered yet, there’s still time to dream big.

