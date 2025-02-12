iOS 18 Makes HomeKit Even Smarter

Mojahid_Mottakin/Depositphotos

HomeKit Just Got a Whole Lot Smarter

Ever wish your home could think for itself? With iOS 18, Apple HomeKit has become more intelligent, and you can now set detailed conditions to customize how your smart home responds.

Before, HomeKit was somewhat limited when it came to creating advanced automation. Now, you can use multiple conditions in one automation for smarter control.

Your lights, thermostat, and other devices work based on your exact needs. It’s all about making your life easier while giving you more flexibility and control.