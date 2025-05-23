LG Smart TVs Gain Xbox Cloud Gaming Support

Juan Alejandro Bernal R/Depositphotos

Your TV Just Became an Xbox

Imagine turning on your TV and jumping straight into Call of Duty or Minecraft, no console needed. That’s now possible thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming, available on select LG Smart TVs.

With just a Bluetooth controller and a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you can stream hundreds of games right from your couch. This update transforms your living room screen into a game-ready machine. It’s one of the easiest ways to get into gaming without spending big on hardware.