LG Smart TVs Gain Xbox Cloud Gaming Support

by: Marty
Last updated: May 23, 2025
7 min read
Imagine turning on your TV and jumping straight into Call of Duty or Minecraft, no console needed. That’s now possible thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming, available on select LG Smart TVs.
With just a Bluetooth controller and a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you can stream hundreds of games right from your couch. This update transforms your living room screen into a game-ready machine. It’s one of the easiest ways to get into gaming without spending big on hardware.
Getting set up for Xbox Cloud Gaming on your LG Smart TV is simple. You don’t need any fancy hardware; you just need a few basics you might already have.
Start with a compatible LG TV model from 2022 or newer. Then, subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Finally, grab a wireless Bluetooth controller, and the Xbox and PlayStation models will work fine.
Finding the Xbox app on your LG Smart TV is easy, but it depends on your model year. For 2025 LG TVs, you’ll find it already built into the new Gaming Portal.
Just click the Gaming Q-Card on your TV’s homepage to launch the portal. If you’ve got a 2022 OLED or a select 2023 Smart TV, head over to the LG Content Store to download it. Once installed, the app appears alongside your other smart apps.
Not every LG TV is ready for cloud gaming, but many popular models are. The Xbox app works on 2022 OLEDs, certain 2023 Smart TVs, and all models running webOS 24 or later.
Even LG’s StanbyME portable screen will soon support the app, making it easy to game on the go. To use it, make sure your TV has the latest firmware update installed. LG has been rolling out support in stages, so your TV might already be good to go.
The magic behind this setup is cloud gaming; it works like streaming movies, but for games. You don’t need a game console, hard drive, or even a disc.
Games stream directly to your TV over the internet, with no installs and no patches. Everything lives on Microsoft’s servers, so your TV just needs to be fast enough to keep up. It’s perfect for anyone who doesn’t want another device under their TV.
Xbox Cloud Gaming gives you access to some of the hottest titles around. You’ll find huge hits like Avowed, South of Midnight, and Minecraft Legends all included.
New games launch regularly, and many appear on Game Pass the same day they hit stores. It’s a great way to try out different genres without buying every game. From RPGs to racing, it’s all there. And you’re not stuck with one choice, jump between titles whenever you want.
Game Pass Ultimate isn’t just for new titles; it also lets you stream select Xbox games you’ve already bought. That means no paying twice for digital games you own.
If you purchased something like Assassin’s Creed: Shadows or NBA 2 K25 on your Xbox account, you might be able to stream it directly to your LG TV. The list of compatible owned games keeps growing, so check back often.
One of the biggest headaches in console gaming is the wait, installation of games, downloading updates, and installation of patches. With cloud gaming, that wait is gone.
Every game streams instantly, fully updated, and ready to go. You can start playing in seconds instead of watching a progress bar. It’s all handled behind the scenes on Microsoft’s servers. If you’ve ever had to cancel game night because of a long install, this is a welcome change.
Don’t worry about new hardware; if you’ve already got a wireless controller, it probably works. Xbox and PlayStation controllers both connect to LG TVs via Bluetooth.
Just head to your TV’s Bluetooth settings, put your controller in pairing mode, and link them up. Once connected, you’ll use the controller to browse, launch games, and play like normal. No extra accessories needed.
A strong internet connection can make or break your cloud gaming experience. Faster speeds mean better graphics, smoother gameplay, and less input lag.
Microsoft recommends at least 20 Mbps, but faster is better. If possible, connect your TV directly to your router with an Ethernet cable. That helps avoid Wi-Fi drops and interruptions. Even a small speed boost can improve game responsiveness.
You don’t have to be a hardcore gamer to enjoy this. Xbox Cloud Gaming is great for anyone who wants to play once in a while without a big setup.
Play a sports game with friends, try a puzzle game, or explore an adventure, no pressure, no clutter. It’s great for people who want gaming without making it a full-blown hobby. Plus, with new games added all the time, there’s always something fresh to explore.
LG’s smart setup is also great for families. Kids can play popular titles safely, and parents can set limits through Microsoft’s Family Settings.
There are games for every age group, from silly party games to exciting racers. You can manage play time, filter game content, and see what your child is playing right from your phone. It’s a fun and safe way to keep kids entertained without needing another device in the house.
LG’s new Gaming Portal makes it simple to find everything in one place. The Xbox app, settings, and featured games all live inside this easy-to-use hub.
Just tap the Gaming Q-Card on your homepage and you’re in. It’s designed for quick access, whether you want to tweak controller settings or launch a new title. You don’t have to dig through menus or search for apps.
You’re not tied to one screen anymore. With Xbox Cloud Gaming, you can pick up where you left off on a phone, tablet, or PC.
Play in the living room, continue on your laptop, or even sneak in a session on your lunch break. All your game progress saves automatically to your account. It’s cross-device gaming made simple. So even if someone else is watching TV, you can switch screens without missing a beat.
While Xbox Cloud Gaming is great, it’s not replacing the console for everyone. Serious gamers might still prefer a physical Xbox for the fastest and sharpest experience.
The Series X and S offer higher performance, native 4K, and full game downloads for smoother play. If you care about a competitive edge or massive storage, a console still makes sense.
Want to level up your living space, too? Check out the best smart home upgrade that actually saves you money.
This update is part of Microsoft’s bigger plan: making every screen into an Xbox. Your smart TV is now a full-featured gaming device.
With just one app and a controller, you can access hundreds of games from anywhere in your home. It’s an exciting shift in how we think about gaming. No more console hunting or game discs, just pick up the remote, open the app, and dive into a world of games.
Curious what other smart tech is getting smarter? See how Alexa got a major brain boost.
Would you ditch your console for cloud gaming on your TV? Hit like and drop your thoughts below!
Read More From This Brand:
We appreciate you taking the time to share your feedback about this page with us.
Whether it's praise for something good, or ideas to improve something that isn't quite right, we're excited to hear from you.
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!