LG TVs Just Lost a Major Smart Feature

Ever hit the remote and wondered why your TV suddenly stopped listening? You’re not alone.
As of May 1, a key feature vanished from millions of LG TVs. Google made a big move, and LG responded in a way that left many users scrambling to adjust.
If you used voice commands to control your TV, chances are you’ve already felt the change.
LG TVs no longer work with Google Nest or Home Mini speakers. Commands like “Play YouTube on the TV” stopped working overnight.
LG’s decision not to adopt Gemini left users with no way to reconnect their TVs to Google’s smart devices. That once smooth setup between the TV and the speaker is now broken, with no fix in sight.
Google began shutting down its Assistant this year, and LG was part of that wave. The feature has been around since 2016, but now it’s in the history of LG TVs.
Google replaced it with Gemini, an upgraded, AI-powered assistant, but LG chose not to adopt it. So users were left without an equivalent voice control option once May arrived.
Instead of Gemini, LG chose Microsoft’s Copilot as its new assistant. It’s a powerful AI built with OpenAI’s tech and works well for general tasks.
But it doesn’t work with Google smart devices. That means homes built around Google’s system lost a key link in their voice-controlled ecosystem when the swap happened.
Users who relied on their LG TV as part of their smart home network lost a key function. Voice commands tied to lights, blinds, and thermostats stopped working.
Since Copilot doesn’t talk to Google devices, the whole system fell out of sync. Some users had to find new workarounds or give up voice control entirely.
The mic button on the LG remote still functions, but it no longer uses Google Assistant. It now runs through LG’s built-in voice control system.
That means you can still search for apps or channels, but not control smart home devices or speak to Google products. It’s voice control, but only for basic TV features.
Many LG owners expressed frustration across Reddit and social media after the change went live. They felt misled since Google Assistant was heavily advertised with their TV purchase.
Some demanded compensation, pointing out that the TV no longer performed as promised. For many, losing the Assistant made the TV feel like a downgrade.
Google’s new Gemini assistant rolled out across phones and apps, but LG left it off the table. As of now, there’s no sign it’ll come to their TVs.
Gemini brings smarter, more advanced features, but LG users won’t experience them. That’s left many feeling like they’re missing out on the next wave of smart home tech.
Some users, frustrated with LG’s move, started eyeing other TV brands. Sony, for example, has kept better ties with Google’s ecosystem.
Switching TVs isn’t cheap, but for Google-powered homes, it might be worth it. Choosing a brand that supports Gemini could help restore complete voice control and smart home syncing.
Those who didn’t want to ditch their LG TVs found a workaround with Google TV devices. Plugging in a Chromecast brought back voice control with Assistant or Gemini.
It’s not built into the TV, but it gets the job done. For many, it was the easiest fix to reconnect their smart home routines with minimal cost.
Microsoft Copilot is smart, but it’s not a direct replacement for what Google Assistant used to do. It’s better at answering questions than managing your home.
It can’t link with Google devices or routines, making it a poor substitute for those invested in the Google ecosystem. For now, it’s more of a standalone assistant.
While the loss of Assistant was disappointing, gamers got a significant upgrade. LG TVs now support Xbox Cloud Gaming via the Xbox app.
Without needing a console, users can stream Xbox titles straight to their TV with just a controller. It’s a great feature, especially for households already into gaming.
Voice routines like “Goodnight” or “Movie Time” that ran through LG TVs stopped working, and Google Assistant was gone. Users had to rebuild them using other tools.
For some, this meant rerouting commands through smart speakers or phones. It took time to reconfigure, and not everyone could get things working like before.
This update showed that smart features can vanish with no warning. Buyers learned the hard way that advertised tools aren’t always permanent.
It was a wake-up call for people investing in smart tech. Reading the fine print and understanding long-term support is now more important than ever.
Some users hoped Gemini might become an optional add-on for LG TVs, but that didn’t happen. You can’t install Gemini yourself, and LG hasn’t added support.
Gemini requires deep integration with a device’s operating system. Since LG went with Copilot, the door to Google’s new assistant remains shut on their TVs.
The Google Assistant shutdown was a reminder that tech changes fast. Even useful features can disappear with a software update.
To keep things running smoothly, users now have to stay informed and flexible. The next update could bring something better, or take away something else people rely on.
