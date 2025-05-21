Max Tightens Rules on Account Sharing

Depositphotos

Sharing Passwords? That’s Changing

If you’ve been sharing your Max account with someone outside your home, get ready to pay up. Max has officially joined other streamers in cracking down on password sharing.

The new rule means only people living in the same household can use one account for free. Anyone else will need to be added as an “Extra Member,” and that comes with a monthly fee. This move aims to tighten account access and push more users to pay for their own subscriptions.