Max Tightens Rules on Account Sharing

If you’ve been sharing your Max account with someone outside your home, get ready to pay up. Max has officially joined other streamers in cracking down on password sharing.
The new rule means only people living in the same household can use one account for free. Anyone else will need to be added as an “Extra Member,” and that comes with a monthly fee. This move aims to tighten account access and push more users to pay for their own subscriptions.
Thinking of adding multiple friends or relatives to your account? You’ll have to make a choice, because Max only allows one extra member per account.
No matter how many people are asking for your login, only one person can be added. This keeps sharing controlled and limits how many devices can stream outside the home.
The person you add as an extra member won’t have to use your password. They’ll get their own login credentials, just like a normal subscriber.
This keeps things cleaner and more private, since they won’t have access to your account settings or payment info. The extra member will be able to stream content, but only from one device at a time.
Max will charge $7.99 a month to add an extra person outside your home. That fee is on top of your current subscription cost, no matter which plan you’re on.
It’s not the highest charge out there, but it’s still a bump that might make some people think twice. The price is just $1 less than Max’s ad-supported plan, so at some point, your extra member might as well get their own account.
No one wants to lose their place in a show or have to redo all their preferences. Thankfully, Max introduced a “Profile Transfer” feature.
If someone is moving from your account to their own, they can bring along their entire profile. That includes watch history, saved shows, recommendations, and settings. It’s a helpful touch that makes the transition smoother.
Not everyone can use the new add-on feature. You must be subscribed directly through Max and not through a bundle to purchase an extra member slot.
If you signed up via a deal with Hulu, Verizon, or another third party, the option won’t appear for you. This restriction limits who can take advantage of the $7.99 add-on. While it may change later, for now, only direct Max subscribers get the choice.
Going on vacation or traveling for work? You can still watch Max on the go, as long as the country you’re in supports the service.
Max now operates in more than 70 countries across Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Americas. Just make sure you’re signed in on your device before leaving home. Downloading content in advance is also a smart move, so you can watch offline during flights or poor internet connections.
Trying to trick Max with a VPN? It’s a risky bet. Max, like other major streamers, blocks many known VPN servers.
That means you might run into error messages if you try to use a VPN to access content in other regions or hide your location. While some VPNs may work for now, there’s no guarantee they’ll keep working tomorrow. If Max detects something suspicious, it might block access entirely.
Max is just following in the footsteps of Netflix and Disney+. Both platforms started charging for password sharing over the past two years.
Netflix led the way in 2023, and Disney+ started its crackdown in 2024. These changes proved profitable for them, which likely influenced Max’s decision. Warner Bros. Discovery sees this move as a way to grow subscribers, not lose them.
Max didn’t suddenly decide to crack down, this move has been in the works since 2024. Executives hinted at it during earnings calls and investor meetings.
They’ve been studying how other services managed password sharing and what worked best. Max wants to turn “borrowed” viewers into paying customers. The plan is to start with soft enforcement and gradually tighten restrictions as their detection methods improve.
Right now, the $7.99 add-on is only available in the U.S., but Max plans to expand the feature to more countries.
Europe, Latin America, and Australia are likely next, with a full rollout expected by the end of 2026. Max executives said the filters will get “tighter and tighter” as time goes on. So even if you’re not seeing changes in your region yet, they’re probably on the way.
Max offers three main plans, and only the most expensive one, Ultimate Ad-Free, lets you stream on four devices at once.
That plan costs $20.99/month or $209.99/year, and it’s your best option if your entire household wants to watch different shows at the same time. Cheaper plans only allow streaming on two devices, which can be limiting for families.
Offline viewing is one of Max’s perks, but there are limits. Only the Ultimate Ad-Free plan allows up to 100 downloads.
Lower-tier plans don’t offer the same offline convenience, and not every title is available for download. If you’re traveling or often watching without internet, this might impact your decision. You’ll want to plan ahead and choose which shows or movies to save.
Max defines a household as people living under the same roof, using the same internet connection. That’s how they track usage.
So if your mom is using your login from another state, Max will eventually catch on. It’s based on IP address and device patterns, just like Netflix does. If they detect consistent logins from multiple homes, they’ll push you to add an extra member.
If Max thinks you’re not in the same household, they might restrict your access. That means surprise logouts or prompts to start your own subscription.
They’re rolling this out gradually, so not everyone will see changes at once. But over time, more accounts will face stricter checks. If you’re borrowing someone else’s login, it’s smart to prepare for that moment.
The extra member added to your account will still enjoy most features. That includes access to Max’s entire library, HD streaming, and personalized recommendations.
Even though they can only stream on one device, they get the same quality content. This makes the $7.99 fee feel more like a mini-subscription, just with a cap on how many people can use it.
