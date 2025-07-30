My new smart lock has face recognition and I’ll never use keys again

Depositphotos

Why I ditched my boring old smart lock

I thought my last smart lock was cool until I tried one that opens with just my face. Now I can’t imagine going back. It feels like the first time you upgraded from a flip phone to a smartphone, suddenly everything else seems outdated.

It’s one of those small changes that make daily life run smoother. Every time I walk up to my house and it just unlocks, I remember why I made the switch. I’ll never settle for less again.