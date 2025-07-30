My new smart lock has face recognition and I’ll never use keys again

by: Marty
I thought my last smart lock was cool until I tried one that opens with just my face. Now I can’t imagine going back. It feels like the first time you upgraded from a flip phone to a smartphone, suddenly everything else seems outdated.
It’s one of those small changes that make daily life run smoother. Every time I walk up to my house and it just unlocks, I remember why I made the switch. I’ll never settle for less again.
This Lockly Visage is basically like having a personal doorman. It sees my face, checks it’s really me, and pops open before I even reach for the handle. It’s fast, slick, and weirdly reassuring, like my house knows me better than anyone.
No more fumbling with keys in the rain or juggling kids while trying to type in a code. Now, I just stroll up and walk right in. It’s the same kind of facial recognition you trust on your phone, except it’s guarding your front door, and that’s even cooler.
Ever worry someone might figure out your code just by watching you type or peeking at greasy smudges on your lock? Lockly’s clever PIN Genie stops all that by scrambling the keypad layout every single time you use it. The numbers jump around, so there’s no pattern to steal.
It’s a small feature that does a big job. You’re not leaving behind any telltale clues, and you don’t have to change your code every few months to stay safe. It’s a little shuffle that keeps your security rock solid without you lifting another finger.
Picture this: arms full of grocery bags, a kid tugging your hand, and you’re also trying to dig for keys. Total chaos. With this lock, that’s over. You walk up, it scans your face, and your door unlocks like magic.
Your hands stay loaded, but the door is ready. It’s also perfect for those late nights when you come home tired and don’t want to fumble with a key. You just walk up like you own the place, and hey, you do. Little wins like this are why smart tech is worth it.
Nighttime, pouring rain, bundled up in a hood, no problem. This lock uses radar to sense someone approaching before it even scans your face. It doesn’t care if your porch light is out or you’re all wrapped up in a scarf.
It still knows it’s you. It feels like living in a sci-fi movie, but right on your doorstep. The days of messing with a frozen keyhole or trying to punch in a code while holding an umbrella are long gone. That’s a level of convenience you get hooked on fast.
Naturally, I had to try to fool it. I stood outside, waving selfies, playing videos of myself on a tablet, and even holding up a glossy print. Nothing worked. This lock uses two cameras that scan your face in 3D, so it knows the difference between real depth and a flat picture.
That means strangers, or prankster friends, can’t sneak in with a screenshot. It’s smart enough to only open for the live, breathing you. That kind of security makes me feel even better about ditching the old deadbolt.
One of my favorite perks is opening the door from anywhere. If my sister shows up early or my neighbor drops by to feed the cat, I can just tap my phone and let them in, even if I’m two states away.
It’s all handled through the Lockly app. I also get notifications whenever the door unlocks, so I always know who’s coming or going. It’s like being home, even when I’m on vacation or stuck at the office. A small detail that makes a huge difference in how secure and connected I feel.
I’ve set up different codes and fingerprints for my kids, my neighbor, and even my best friend who stops by to walk the dog. They each get their own way to get in, and I never have to worry about lost keys.
If someone doesn’t need access anymore, I just delete their info. No awkward “hey, can I get my key back?” conversations. It’s simple to manage and keeps my mind at ease. Everyone gets their own personalized welcome, and I get full control without the old spare-key hassle.
My old lock was mostly plastic, and it always felt a little flimsy. This Lockly Visage is a beast, solid metal all around. It’s got some real heft, which instantly made me feel safer about putting it on my front door.
It looks sleek too, with a modern design that fits right in with the rest of my smart home gear. But more importantly, it feels like it could stand up to just about anything. A lock that’s both secure and actually stylish? That’s hard to beat.
My last lock was always eating up batteries. I’d burn through packs of double A’s, and half the time I was scrambling to find spares. This lock comes with two rechargeable battery packs.
One stays charged up while the other powers the lock. When it runs low, I just swap them. It’s cleaner, cheaper, and saves me trips to the store. No more mid-week panic because the lock’s beeping low battery warnings at me.
Yeah, $349 is a decent chunk of change. But after years of cheaper locks that broke, glitched, or burned through batteries, this feels like money well spent. It’s sturdy, clever, and packed with features I actually use every day.
I see it more like buying a personal security guard for my door than just another gadget. It’s reliable, keeps my family safer, and cuts out little daily headaches. Knowing it’ll last for years makes every dollar worth it to me.
If you’re big on Apple gadgets, you’ll love this. It connects with Apple Home, so I can unlock it with my Apple Watch or just tell Siri to open the door.
There’s something so slick about saying, “Hey Siri, unlock the front door,” and hearing it click open. Tiny touches like this pull my whole smart home together and make me feel like I’m living in the future. It’s small, but it’s these small things that make tech fun.
I was nervous about installing it, I’m handy, but not exactly a pro. Turns out, it was easier than assembling some IKEA chairs. Took me about half an hour start to finish.
The hardest part was figuring out how to tuck all those thick wires so nothing caught on the deadbolt. After that, everything clicked right into place. Now I get to brag that I upgraded my own front door to facial recognition without paying for a professional install.
When I first set it up, the app honestly kind of stunk. It was hard to find certain settings, and adding new users took forever. But Lockly kept pushing updates that smoothed everything out.
Now it’s super simple to add fingerprints, create new codes, or check a quick history of who unlocked the door. I love it when a company doesn’t just forget you after you buy. Seeing them improve things makes me trust them for the long haul.
One of the best surprises? How much visitors love it. I give them their own codes so they can come and go without waiting around for me. It makes my place feel warm and welcoming, no awkward knocking or hunting for a spare key.
Friends have joked it’s like getting a VIP pass to my house. Honestly, it’s made having people over even easier, which is saying something since I’ve always loved hosting. A simple lock change, but it changed how homey my home feels.
Other smart locks sometimes stall in cold weather, glitch on fingerprints, or need constant resets. This one? Never. It’s scanned my face and fingerprints perfectly since day one, without a single hiccup.
I’ve never stood outside wiggling my hand or desperately trying again. That kind of solid, do n’t-even-think-about-it reliability is worth more to me than any extra flashy feature. It just quietly works, every single time.
Have you ever tried a smart lock? Drop your experience in the comments.
