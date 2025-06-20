New tvOS Update from WWDC Is Free and Backwards Compatible

by: Marty
Last updated: June 21, 2025
7 min read
Apple TV users have a lot to look forward to with the release of tvOS 26. The update brings a brand-new interface, upgraded features, and better personalization across the board.
Even if your Apple TV is nearly 10 years old, you’ll likely get the update. Apple is rolling the update out to Apple TV 4K models from 2017 onward.
Some of the flashier features won’t appear on older models, but there’s still plenty to enjoy. This is one of the most complete upgrades Apple’s TV platform has ever seen.
Apple’s new “Liquid Glass” design makes menus, backgrounds, and overlays look sleek and modern. The visuals have a shiny, layered feel that adds depth without getting flashy.
However, this visual polish is only available on newer models, specifically the Apple TV 4K second generation and up. You’ll still get the update if your box is older, just not the full eye candy. Apple is nudging users to upgrade, but the experience still stays clean no matter what version you’re on.
The updated system recognizes individual users as soon as the Apple TV wakes up. You can now select your profile right away, without hunting through menus.
This makes switching between family members quick and painless. Your recommendations, apps, and watch history will all be exactly where you left them. It’s a small change with a big impact for households where more than one person shares the remote.
Your Apple TV now has better taste, or at least better ideas for what you might like to watch. tvOS 26 introduces more personalized recommendations for each user.
These suggestions are based on your profile and viewing habits. The more you watch, the better it gets at offering shows and movies you might actually care about. No more sifting through your kid’s cartoon list when all you want is a good crime drama.
Apple Music Sing is now available on Apple TV, letting you sing along to your favorite songs right on your screen. It shows lyrics in real time and lets you turn vocals up or down.
This feature transforms your living room into a mini karaoke bar. But it’s exclusive to the third-generation Apple TV 4K, so double-check your model. If you’ve got the right one, all you need is a mic, or just your voice, and you’re ready to belt out some hits.
FaceTime on your Apple TV now includes smarter camera framing if you’re using an iPhone as a Continuity Camera. It keeps you centered and adjusts automatically during calls so things look smoother and more natural.
It’s perfect for big-screen catch-ups with family and friends. You won’t have to worry about tilting your phone or propping up your iPad anymore. This small update makes a big difference when you’re chatting from the couch.
tvOS 26 lets you choose any AirPlay speaker to be your default audio output. Once it’s set, you won’t need to reconnect it every time you watch something.
That means better sound right from the start, no setup, no delays. Whether you prefer a booming soundbar or a small Bluetooth speaker in the corner, your Apple TV now plays nicer with all of them. It’s a quality-of-life boost audiophiles will appreciate.
New aerial screensavers are part of the update, offering stunning flyover views of cities, coastlines, and natural landscapes. These play when your Apple TV is idle.
It’s more than background noise, it feels like a moving piece of art on your screen. The footage is crisp, calming, and constantly updated. It’s a great way to make your TV look great even when you’re not watching anything.
A new Games app is coming to tvOS 26, making it simpler to browse and play titles. Apple’s focus on casual gaming continues to grow.
Game loading is faster, graphics are smoother, and support for controllers is improving. If you like playing games on Apple Arcade or through third-party apps, this update is a win. It turns Apple TV into a more legitimate gaming device.
Apple hasn’t gone into detail yet, but tvOS 26 is set up to support more AI-powered features in the future. Think better voice commands and smarter suggestions.
These tools could improve how you search for shows, interact with Siri, or even auto-generate playlists. As Apple rolls out more updates, your TV might feel more like a smart assistant than ever before.
If you’ve been holding onto an older Apple TV, you’re in luck. tvOS 26 supports models all the way back to 2015, including the original HD version.
You won’t need the newest tech to get most of the upgrades. Apple is showing rare love to older devices, which isn’t something you see every day. It’s a smart move to keep loyal users in the ecosystem.
While all recent models will get the update, not every feature is supported everywhere. The Liquid Glass design and Apple Music Sing, for example, need newer hardware.
So even if your device updates to tvOS 26, the full experience depends on your model. It’s still worth upgrading the software; you’ll get faster performance and better security. But some of the flashier features may stay out of reach.
Apple changed its naming strategy this year. That’s why we’re suddenly at tvOS 26, skipping right over versions 20 through 25.
It’s part of Apple’s plan to unify its platforms, iOS, macOS, watchOS, and now tvOS are all on the same version number. It’s a small detail, but it helps users and developers stay on the same page when tracking updates across devices.
tvOS 26 has already been released in a beta version for developers. That means it’s out in the wild and getting tested before the general release.
As devs explore the update, more features could pop up or get fine-tuned. This is the stage where Apple listens to feedback and fixes bugs. So the final version you get might be even better than what’s announced so far.
Multiple profiles have been around for a while, but now they’re front and center. With tvOS 26, each person can hop into their own profile instantly.
It makes sharing a single device less of a hassle. Parents won’t have to scroll past teen shows or vice versa. Everyone gets their own home screen, apps, and recommendations without logging in and out.
Curious what else Apple’s cooking up for the home? Check out the buzz about a possible Face ID smart doorbell.
Apple has hinted that tvOS 26 is just the beginning. AI tools, gaming features, and even more streaming upgrades may appear in future updates.
The current release lays the foundation, but Apple often rolls out new features quietly throughout the year. So don’t be surprised if your Apple TV keeps evolving well past launch day. Stay tuned for what’s next.
Want a peek at Apple’s bigger smart home plans? See how it might take over your living room.
Excited about these new changes? Drop a comment and tell us which feature you’re most looking forward to.
Read More From The Brand:
This slideshow was made with AI assistance and human editing.
We appreciate you taking the time to share your feedback about this page with us.
Whether it's praise for something good, or ideas to improve something that isn't quite right, we're excited to hear from you.
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!