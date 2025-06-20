New tvOS Update from WWDC Is Free and Backwards Compatible

Vividrange/Depositphotos

Apple TV Gets a Big New Update

Apple TV users have a lot to look forward to with the release of tvOS 26. The update brings a brand-new interface, upgraded features, and better personalization across the board.

Even if your Apple TV is nearly 10 years old, you’ll likely get the update. Apple is rolling the update out to Apple TV 4K models from 2017 onward.

Some of the flashier features won’t appear on older models, but there’s still plenty to enjoy. This is one of the most complete upgrades Apple’s TV platform has ever seen.