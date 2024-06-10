From Dumb Home to Smart Home (Day 1)

This is just a short post to show that I really am starting off my smart home journey from the beginning.

No smart hub, no smart lighting, no smart security or audio, not even a television!

Over the coming months and eventually years, I’m going to be adding pieces to my home and sharing my journey along the way.

The good, the bad and the ugly, I’ll be sharing it all here on the website and also on the Youtube channel.

The journey begins!

If you want to get all of my notes from every video and podcast episode in an easy-to-follow and easy-to-search template, click here and I’ll send you everything.

Future Plans

I can share a sneak preview of what’s coming in the near future:

A smart television

A soundbar and sub to match

A popular smart hub

and more coming soon

But I can see that the journey will never end because even if I fill my home with “smart” products and become an expert in each of them, things change. New technologies emerge.

I know that this is a journey with no end and to be honest, I like that idea better than thinking about this as a sprint with a clear ending.

If you want to follow along, I would be honored to connect.

Keep in touch

I would love it if you connected with us on your favorite social media platform (we’re on just about all of them at this point!). Or just write a comment on one of our Youtube videos sharing what you’re working on with your smart home.