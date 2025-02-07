Next-Level Smart Home Gadgets from CES 2025

by: Marty
Every year, CES brings jaw-dropping innovations, and 2025 is no different. From AI-powered gadgets to ultra-efficient home upgrades, smart tech is getting even smarter. This year’s show had something for everyone.
Some devices make life easier, while others feel straight out of a sci-fi movie. From smart locks that scan your palm to self-moving air purifiers, the future of home automation is closer than ever. Let’s dive into the most exciting smart home innovations that could soon change the way you live.
Vacuuming has never been easier, but what about socks and toys left on the floor? The Roborock Saros Z70 takes cleaning to the next level with a built-in robotic arm, which means it can pick up objects in its way before continuing its cleaning routine.
No more manually tidying up before vacuuming. This robot does the work for you, it even recognizes obstacles and can sort items instead of pushing them aside.
If you’ve ever wished your robot vacuum could do more, this might be the smartest upgrade yet.
Video doorbells are great, but what if your smart home could recognize visitors before you even check? The Lockly Prestige smart lock comes with built-in facial recognition, making traditional keys and codes obsolete. It scans faces and unlocks only for approved visitors.
Even better, the lock features a small video screen so you can see who’s at your door without needing an extra smart display. It also integrates with your smart home system for voice control and remote access.
Power outages can be a nightmare, especially when your fridge stops running. The BioLite Core battery backup ensures your food stays fresh for days without needing a full home generator. It’s a compact and efficient solution for power emergencies.
Unlike traditional backup systems, this battery is portable and easy to use, simply plug it into your fridge, and it provides enough power to keep it running for up to 48 hours.
If you live in an area prone to storms or blackouts, this is a must-have for peace of mind.
Lighting and music can set the perfect mood, and the new Govee smart lamp does both. This sleek, modern bedside lamp comes with built-in JBL speakers that sync to your music, it even changes colors in rhythm with the beat, creating an immersive experience.
Perfect for relaxing at night or throwing a party, it offers a variety of ambient lighting options. The best part? It works with voice assistants and smart home systems, so you can adjust settings hands-free.
Imagine an air purifier that moves to where it’s needed most, the SwitchBot K20 Plus is a robotic air purifier mounted on a smart-moving platform, following you from room to room. It keeps your air clean without needing manual adjustments.
It also doubles as a stylish side table, blending into any home décor. Smart sensors detect air quality levels and adjust purification accordingly.
Whether you’re working in the living room or sleeping in your bedroom, this gadget ensures you’re always breathing clean air. It’s the future of home comfort.
Samsung’s Home AI system, unveiled at CES 2025, is changing how smart homes work. It connects appliances, sensors, and entertainment devices into one intelligent network, learning your habits and automating daily tasks. Unlike cloud-based systems, it stores data locally for better privacy.
Your fridge can suggest meals, your TV can adjust lighting for movies, and your home security adapts in real-time. It also helps reduce energy waste by optimizing appliance use. With Samsung’s Home AI, your smart home isn’t just reactive, it’s proactive, making life easier and more efficient.
Managing multiple smart devices can get overwhelming, but the Homie Pro Mini simplifies it all. This small yet powerful hub connects all your smart gadgets, lights, locks, thermostats, and more into one seamless system.
Instead of juggling multiple apps, you can control everything from one place, it’s privacy-friendly, focusing on local control rather than cloud storage.
Cutting grass just got smarter. The Lymow One robotic lawn mower not only trims your yard but also mulches leaves and branches as it goes.
Unlike traditional robotic mowers, it doesn’t just cut, it also recycles yard waste into mulch, this keeps your lawn healthy and reduces maintenance. If you’ve ever dreamed of a hands-free way to maintain your yard, this mower is the perfect solution.
Tired of switching between apps to control your smart home? The Third Reality Matter Keyboard lets you program function keys to control your lights, locks, and other devices. It’s a game-changer for tech enthusiasts who want ultimate convenience.
With a simple press, you can turn on the lights, lock your door, or activate a smart scene. It’s especially useful for those who work at a desk and want an easy way to manage their smart home setup, a small but powerful innovation.
Need cooling on the go? The Zero Breeze Mark 3 is a powerful heat pump-powered air conditioner that works anywhere. Whether you’re cooling a small bedroom, a van, or a tiny home, this compact unit delivers big results.
Designed for portability, it runs on a rechargeable battery, so you’re not tied to an outlet. Stay cool no matter where you are.
Pool maintenance just got easier with the BeatBot Shore Dock. This wireless charging station allows robotic pool cleaners to automatically dock, charge, and relaunch themselves.
No more fishing out your pool robot or plugging it in manually. This innovation ensures your pool stays clean without any effort on your part. The future of hands-free maintenance is here.
Smart thermostats are usually pricey, but the Honeywell X2S brings high-tech temperature control at an affordable price. At just $80, it supports Matter, making it compatible with major smart home platforms.
It offers all the essential features you need, like app control, voice assistant integration, and energy-saving automation. If you’re looking to upgrade your home’s efficiency without breaking the bank, this thermostat is a solid choice.
Movie nights just got better with the Nanoleaf 4D Version 2 light strip. This smart LED strip attaches to the back of your TV and mirrors the colors on the screen for an immersive viewing experience.
It works with movies, games, and music, creating a dynamic lighting effect that enhances any entertainment setup. If you love ambient lighting, this is a must-have.
At CES 2025, GE unveiled its latest Cync smart switches, including the Smart Keypad Dimmer and Smart Paddle Dimmer. These devices are Matter-compatible, ensuring seamless integration with major smart home platforms.
The Smart Keypad Dimmer features programmable buttons for scene control and dimming, while the Smart Paddle Dimmer offers a traditional paddle design with a side dimming slider.
These switches allow for smart control in three-way circuits without the need to replace existing non-smart switches.
Want to take your smart lighting to the next level? Check out how Arduino & Bluetooth light switches can add even more customization to your setup.
Your pet’s water should be as clean as yours, and the Petcube Fountain ensures just that. This smart fountain features a UV-C antibacterial light and a four-layer filtration system to remove impurities.
It automatically circulates water, preventing stagnation and bacteria growth, with app notifications to remind you when it needs refilling.
Looking for more smart solutions for your furry friend? Check out our PetPorte SmartFlap review, to see how microchip tech is making pet doors smarter.
