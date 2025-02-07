Next-Level Smart Home Gadgets from CES 2025

ifeelstock/Depositphotos

A Robot Vacuum That Picks Up After You

Vacuuming has never been easier, but what about socks and toys left on the floor? The Roborock Saros Z70 takes cleaning to the next level with a built-in robotic arm, which means it can pick up objects in its way before continuing its cleaning routine.

No more manually tidying up before vacuuming. This robot does the work for you, it even recognizes obstacles and can sort items instead of pushing them aside.

If you’ve ever wished your robot vacuum could do more, this might be the smartest upgrade yet.