Ring wants Gen Z to make bird cams out of their security cams

Depositphotos

Who knew birdwatching was this fun?

Birdwatching used to sound boring, like something only grandparents did. But now, people from teens to busy parents are finding joy in spotting feathered visitors right outside their windows.

With smart cameras like Ring, you don’t even have to step outdoors. You can stay cozy on the couch, coffee in hand, and still catch amazing moments. A blue jay might swoop in, or a tiny wren could explore your porch.