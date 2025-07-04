Samsung Is Working on a Lower-Cost Quantum Dot Layer for QLEDs

ASphoto777/Depositphotos

Your Next TV Might Cost Less

Great news if you’re planning to buy a TV soon, Samsung is working on a way to make QLED TVs cheaper without sacrificing quality. They’ve found a way to cut one of the most expensive parts of the display.

The change has to do with the quantum dot sheet, which boosts the TV’s colors. Right now, it needs protective layers that add a lot to the cost. By removing these films, Samsung could save big on production.