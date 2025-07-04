Samsung Is Working on a Lower-Cost Quantum Dot Layer for QLEDs

by: Marty
Last updated: July 5, 2025
7 min read
Great news if you’re planning to buy a TV soon, Samsung is working on a way to make QLED TVs cheaper without sacrificing quality. They’ve found a way to cut one of the most expensive parts of the display.
The change has to do with the quantum dot sheet, which boosts the TV’s colors. Right now, it needs protective layers that add a lot to the cost. By removing these films, Samsung could save big on production.
QLED TVs are known for their bright, vivid colors. That’s all thanks to a layer called the quantum dot sheet, which sits on top of the regular LCD screen.
This layer filters and enhances the light, helping colors look more lifelike. It’s a big reason why QLEDs are considered a step up from basic LED TVs. The quantum dots themselves are tiny crystals that glow when hit with light, making images pop with clarity and brightness.
One of the biggest costs in a QLED TV isn’t the screen itself, it’s the protective film layers surrounding the quantum dot sheet. These thin films keep out moisture and oxygen.
That might not sound like a big deal, but these films make up 40% of the cost of the quantum dot component. For a company that sells millions of TVs, that adds up fast.
Cutting down on those costs could make a major difference in the total price of making each unit, and that could shift the entire market in favor of buyers.
Samsung and its partner Hansol Chemical created a new design that uses just three layers instead of five. They removed the protective films without hurting performance.
That’s a pretty smart move. It means the quantum dot layer is still safe but no longer needs the expensive materials that protected it before. It’s like finding a way to keep your sandwich fresh without all the plastic wrap. The result? A simpler, cheaper design that still delivers a great picture.
Just because it’s cheaper to make doesn’t mean the sticker price will drop right away. TV makers have options when they save money on production.
Instead of cutting prices, they might add better speakers, brighter screens, or faster processors. Or they could use the savings to keep prices steady while other costs rise. Either way, your TV might improve. It’s a win even if the price tag doesn’t budge.
If you’re excited to grab a cheaper QLED TV now, you’ll need to be patient. Samsung hasn’t said when this new design will start showing up in products.
Developing a new part is just one step, mass-producing it and getting it into stores takes time. There’s testing, adjustments, and supply chain planning involved. So even though the news is exciting, don’t expect it on shelves next week.
QLED TVs are already more affordable than they used to be. A few years ago, they were considered premium items. Now, mid-range buyers can get one too.
If Samsung rolls out this new layer design soon, prices could drop even more. That makes high-quality, color-rich TVs accessible to more people. It also puts pressure on competitors to lower prices or improve their own tech.
OLED fans might be disappointed to hear this change doesn’t apply to their favorite TVs. That’s because OLED uses a different tech setup from QLED.
OLED panels don’t have a separate quantum dot sheet like QLEDs do. Instead, they rely on organic light sources that create their own color and light. So while QLEDs may get cheaper or better, OLED prices won’t be affected by this shift.
QD-OLED combines OLED and quantum dot tech, but it’s built in a totally different way. It uses a blue OLED light layer with printed red and green color layers on top.
Because of this unique setup, the cost-cutting trick Samsung found for QLED panels doesn’t apply. QD-OLEDs like the Samsung S95F or Sony Bravia 8 II are still pricey, and that’s not changing for now. While they offer amazing picture quality, they won’t see any savings from this update.
The quantum dot sheet in a QLED TV is more complex than you might think. It’s made from multiple layers designed to filter light and protect delicate materials.
It’s also highly sensitive to air and moisture, which is why the old design used special films. The new design keeps the performance while simplifying protection. Think of it like a high-tech sandwich, just fewer slices of bread but the same tasty filling.
While Samsung is the big name, its partner Hansol Chemical deserves a lot of credit. They worked behind the scenes to make the new three-layer design happen.
Hansol specializes in high-performance materials, and their solution replaced two expensive films with a more efficient system. That kind of partnership is how big breakthroughs happen, tech giants teaming up with expert suppliers.
The original protective films were great at blocking moisture and oxygen, but they weren’t perfect. They added bulk, complexity, and cost.
They also made the production process slower and more expensive. By removing them, Samsung and Hansol have streamlined how QLED panels are made. It’s like upgrading from a clunky suitcase to a sleek carry-on. The same protection, just a lot lighter and easier to manage on the factory floor.
Simplifying the quantum dot layer also makes manufacturing faster. Fewer layers mean fewer steps and less room for things to go wrong.
This means Samsung can produce more panels in less time and potentially meet higher demand during shopping seasons. A simpler process is also easier to scale across different TV models, from big screens to smaller ones.
Cutting out two film layers might sound small, but it helps reduce waste and materials. That’s a win for the planet.
Less plastic and fewer chemicals used in the manufacturing process mean lower environmental impact. And with millions of TVs sold every year, those small savings add up. Greener production is a growing trend, and tech that’s both cheaper and cleaner could lead the way in future screen designs.
If Samsung’s new design works well, don’t be surprised if other TV makers try something similar. Cost-saving tech spreads fast.
Companies like TCL, Hisense, and Vizio all offer QLED models. If they find a way to adopt or adapt this new design, prices across the board could drop. That creates more competition, better deals, and more variety for shoppers.
Curious how LG’s OLED stacks up? Check out this stunning LG OLED TV that’s turning heads.
No matter how Samsung uses this new tech, it’s a positive move. You could see better picture quality, smarter features, or even lower prices.
Even if you’re not ready to buy today, it’s exciting to know that better options are on the way. QLED TVs may soon offer more value than ever before, making high-end screens more accessible.
Want a TV that does more than just stream? See how Samsung’s latest model turns into your home assistant.
Think this could drop TV prices? Hit like and share your take.
Read More From This Brand:
This slideshow was made with AI assistance and human editing.
We appreciate you taking the time to share your feedback about this page with us.
Whether it's praise for something good, or ideas to improve something that isn't quite right, we're excited to hear from you.
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!