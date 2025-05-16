Samsung’s TV Becomes Your Home Assistant

ericbvd/Depositphotos

Your TV Gets to Know You

Samsung’s new Vision AI makes your TV smart enough to learn your habits and understand your preferences. It figures out what kind of shows you like, when you usually watch, and even what kind of lighting you prefer.

Over time, it adjusts to fit your daily routine, turning into something more like a helpful assistant than just a screen. It’s like the TV is always one step ahead, ready to deliver exactly what you need. No more searching or fiddling with settings, it just knows.