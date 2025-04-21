Segway’s New Mowers Mean Business

by: Marty
Last updated: April 22, 2025
6 min read
Segway has launched a new set of robot lawn mowers aimed at people with big yards, really big ones. The new Navimow X3 Series is designed to mow spaces as large as 10,000 square meters, that’s about the size of one and a half football fields. And they don’t need any boundary wires to do it.
There are four models in the series, priced from $2,499 to $4,999, depending on how much space you need to cover and the features you want. These mowers aren’t just for big homes. They’re also a solid fit for commercial properties like parks, resorts, or even golf courses.
Here’s everything you should know about Segway’s most advanced lawn mowers yet.
Segway already had two other robot mower lines: the i Series, which is made for small lawns, and the H Series, which handles small to medium-sized yards. But the company found something interesting in their data: about 10% of users were pushing these mowers beyond their intended limits, using them on much larger lawns than recommended.
Rather than ignore that trend, Segway decided to meet the need head-on. The result is the X3 Series, a group of heavy-duty lawnbots made specifically for:
Each of the four models in the series is designed to provide faster, smarter, and more powerful lawn care than previous versions.
The X3 Series isn’t just about covering more ground, it’s about doing it better. Segway says these mowers can work twice as fast as typical robot mowers. While they won’t race across your lawn (thankfully), they’re still extremely efficient.
This makes them a strong choice for both large private yards and public green spaces.
One of the standout improvements in the X3 Series is its upgraded navigation system. These mowers always know where they are, even in areas with poor satellite coverage or limited visibility.
During a live demonstration, one of the X3 bots was able to detect and avoid a moving soccer ball. That shows just how reactive and safe these machines can be, even in unpredictable outdoor spaces.
Segway didn’t just focus on cutting and navigation; the X3 Series includes a handful of smart features that make managing the mower easier than ever.
One of the first new add-ons is a semi-automatic edge trimmer, a feature that solves one of the biggest issues with robotic mowers. Most robot mowers can’t get all the way to the edge of a lawn, meaning you still have to use a manual trimmer. The edge trimmer helps eliminate that final step.
Important Note: The edge trimmer isn’t available everywhere yet. It has launched in some European countries like Italy, Sweden, Finland, and the Czech Republic. There are plans to bring it to Germany and France, but there’s no release date yet for the U.S. or the U.K.
|Feature
|Entry-Level X3 Model
|High-End X3 Model
|Lawn Size Range
|1,500 – 5,000 sqm
|Up to 10,000 sqm
|Price
|$2,499 / £2,199
|$4,999 / £4,299
|Motor Power
|25% boost over earlier bots
|25% boost over earlier bots
|Battery Life per Charge
|1,200 sqm
|1,200 sqm
|Slope Handling
|Up to 27 degrees
|Up to 27 degrees
|Charging Time
|Fast charging
|Fast charging
|Cutting Mechanism
|6-blade system
|6-blade system
|Navigation System
|VSLAM, VIO, Satellite, ToF
|VSLAM, VIO, Satellite, ToF
|Voice Control
|Alexa and Google Home
|Alexa and Google Home
|Expansion Bay Support
|Yes
|Yes
If you have a big lawn and want to cut down on weekend chores, the Segway Navimow X3 Series gives you the tools to make yard work almost completely hands-free. It’s fast, smart, and powerful, a real step forward in automated lawn care.
