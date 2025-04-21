Was this helpful?
Segway’s New Mowers Mean Business

by: Marty
Segway Navimow X3 Series

Segway has launched a new set of robot lawn mowers aimed at people with big yards, really big ones. The new Navimow X3 Series is designed to mow spaces as large as 10,000 square meters, that’s about the size of one and a half football fields. And they don’t need any boundary wires to do it.

There are four models in the series, priced from $2,499 to $4,999, depending on how much space you need to cover and the features you want. These mowers aren’t just for big homes. They’re also a solid fit for commercial properties like parks, resorts, or even golf courses.

Here’s everything you should know about Segway’s most advanced lawn mowers yet.

Segway Navimow X3 Series
Credits: Notebookcheck

Why the X3 Series Exists

Segway already had two other robot mower lines: the i Series, which is made for small lawns, and the H Series, which handles small to medium-sized yards. But the company found something interesting in their data: about 10% of users were pushing these mowers beyond their intended limits, using them on much larger lawns than recommended.

Rather than ignore that trend, Segway decided to meet the need head-on. The result is the X3 Series, a group of heavy-duty lawnbots made specifically for:

  • Extra-large lawns
  • Tough terrain
  • High mowing efficiency
  • More accurate navigation
  • Fully wireless setups (no perimeter wire needed)

Each of the four models in the series is designed to provide faster, smarter, and more powerful lawn care than previous versions.

Navimow X3 ReviewS
byu/Own_Wheel_7549 inSegwayNavimow

Speed, Power, and Smarts in One Package

The X3 Series isn’t just about covering more ground, it’s about doing it better. Segway says these mowers can work twice as fast as typical robot mowers. While they won’t race across your lawn (thankfully), they’re still extremely efficient.

Key Performance Features:

  • 6-blade cutting system: More blades mean a cleaner cut and faster mowing. This setup gives double the cutting power compared to earlier models.
  • Stronger motor: The new motor gives a 25% power boost, allowing the mower to handle thicker grass and uneven surfaces.
  • Slope handling: These mowers can tackle hills up to 27 degrees.
  • Anti-clog blade design: A new cutting blade resists jamming from mulched grass.
  • Battery range: Each mower can cover up to 1,200 square meters per charge.
  • Fast charging: Once they head back to the dock, they charge quickly so they can resume mowing with minimal downtime.
  • Coverage capability: Can handle up to 10,000 square meters in total.

This makes them a strong choice for both large private yards and public green spaces.

Segway Navimow X3 Series
Credits: Campey Turf Care Systems

Better Navigation and Obstacle Detection

One of the standout improvements in the X3 Series is its upgraded navigation system. These mowers always know where they are, even in areas with poor satellite coverage or limited visibility.

Here’s how the navigation system works:

  • Satellite positioning: The GPS signal coverage has been improved by 20-30%, which helps the mower stay on course even in tight spots or areas with tall buildings.
  • Backup antenna: A second antenna improves stability when the docking station is far from the lawn’s edge.
  • VSLAM: Visual SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) uses visible markers and features to map out where the mower is.
  • VIO: Visual Inertial Odometry helps in plain or new areas where landmarks aren’t available.
  • Camera coverage: Three onboard cameras offer a 300-degree field of view, helping the mower detect obstacles not just in front, but also on the sides.
  • ToF sensor: A Time of Flight sensor scans the area between 0.1 and 2 meters, allowing the bot to avoid objects with precision.

During a live demonstration, one of the X3 bots was able to detect and avoid a moving soccer ball. That shows just how reactive and safe these machines can be, even in unpredictable outdoor spaces.

Smart Features and Custom Add-Ons

Segway didn’t just focus on cutting and navigation; the X3 Series includes a handful of smart features that make managing the mower easier than ever.

Smart Tools and Tech:

  • Dot matrix display: Each mower has a built-in screen that shows GPS status, mower status, and live updates.
  • Voice assistant compatibility: You can control your mower using Alexa or Google Home voice commands.
  • Expansion Bay with open API: For tech-savvy users, the mowers come with a customizable port where add-ons can be installed or built.

One of the first new add-ons is a semi-automatic edge trimmer, a feature that solves one of the biggest issues with robotic mowers. Most robot mowers can’t get all the way to the edge of a lawn, meaning you still have to use a manual trimmer. The edge trimmer helps eliminate that final step.

Important Note: The edge trimmer isn’t available everywhere yet. It has launched in some European countries like Italy, Sweden, Finland, and the Czech Republic. There are plans to bring it to Germany and France, but there’s no release date yet for the U.S. or the U.K.

X3 Series Overview: Specs and Features

FeatureEntry-Level X3 ModelHigh-End X3 Model
Lawn Size Range1,500 – 5,000 sqmUp to 10,000 sqm
Price$2,499 / £2,199$4,999 / £4,299
Motor Power25% boost over earlier bots25% boost over earlier bots
Battery Life per Charge1,200 sqm1,200 sqm
Slope HandlingUp to 27 degreesUp to 27 degrees
Charging TimeFast chargingFast charging
Cutting Mechanism6-blade system6-blade system
Navigation SystemVSLAM, VIO, Satellite, ToFVSLAM, VIO, Satellite, ToF
Voice ControlAlexa and Google HomeAlexa and Google Home
Expansion Bay SupportYesYes
Big Lawns, No Hassle!

Conclusion: What Makes the X3 Series Worth It

  • Designed for very large lawns, up to 10,000 sqm
  • No need for boundary wires
  • Mows twice as fast as typical robot mowers
  • Handles steep slopes and tricky terrain with ease
  • Uses smart navigation with satellite and visual positioning
  • Avoids obstacles, even moving ones like balls or pets
  • Compatible with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Home
  • Comes with an Expansion Bay for add-ons and custom tech
  • First robotic mower to get a high mowing efficiency rating from TÜV Rheinland
  • A new edge trimming tool is available in some countries, solving one of the biggest gaps in robot mowing

If you have a big lawn and want to cut down on weekend chores, the Segway Navimow X3 Series gives you the tools to make yard work almost completely hands-free. It’s fast, smart, and powerful, a real step forward in automated lawn care.

