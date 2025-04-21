Segway’s New Mowers Mean Business

Segway has launched a new set of robot lawn mowers aimed at people with big yards, really big ones. The new Navimow X3 Series is designed to mow spaces as large as 10,000 square meters, that’s about the size of one and a half football fields. And they don’t need any boundary wires to do it.

There are four models in the series, priced from $2,499 to $4,999, depending on how much space you need to cover and the features you want. These mowers aren’t just for big homes. They’re also a solid fit for commercial properties like parks, resorts, or even golf courses.

Here’s everything you should know about Segway’s most advanced lawn mowers yet.

Why the X3 Series Exists

Segway already had two other robot mower lines: the i Series, which is made for small lawns, and the H Series, which handles small to medium-sized yards. But the company found something interesting in their data: about 10% of users were pushing these mowers beyond their intended limits, using them on much larger lawns than recommended.

Rather than ignore that trend, Segway decided to meet the need head-on. The result is the X3 Series, a group of heavy-duty lawnbots made specifically for:

Extra-large lawns

Tough terrain

High mowing efficiency

More accurate navigation

Fully wireless setups (no perimeter wire needed)

Each of the four models in the series is designed to provide faster, smarter, and more powerful lawn care than previous versions.

Speed, Power, and Smarts in One Package

The X3 Series isn’t just about covering more ground, it’s about doing it better. Segway says these mowers can work twice as fast as typical robot mowers. While they won’t race across your lawn (thankfully), they’re still extremely efficient.

Key Performance Features:

6-blade cutting system : More blades mean a cleaner cut and faster mowing. This setup gives double the cutting power compared to earlier models.

: More blades mean a cleaner cut and faster mowing. This setup gives compared to earlier models. Stronger motor : The new motor gives a 25% power boost , allowing the mower to handle thicker grass and uneven surfaces.

: The new motor gives a , allowing the mower to handle thicker grass and uneven surfaces. Slope handling : These mowers can tackle hills up to 27 degrees .

: These mowers can tackle hills up to . Anti-clog blade design : A new cutting blade resists jamming from mulched grass.

: A new cutting blade resists jamming from mulched grass. Battery range : Each mower can cover up to 1,200 square meters per charge .

: Each mower can cover up to . Fast charging : Once they head back to the dock, they charge quickly so they can resume mowing with minimal downtime.

: Once they head back to the dock, they charge quickly so they can resume mowing with minimal downtime. Coverage capability: Can handle up to 10,000 square meters in total.

This makes them a strong choice for both large private yards and public green spaces.

Better Navigation and Obstacle Detection

One of the standout improvements in the X3 Series is its upgraded navigation system. These mowers always know where they are, even in areas with poor satellite coverage or limited visibility.

Here’s how the navigation system works:

Satellite positioning : The GPS signal coverage has been improved by 20-30% , which helps the mower stay on course even in tight spots or areas with tall buildings.

: The GPS signal coverage has been improved by , which helps the mower stay on course even in tight spots or areas with tall buildings. Backup antenna : A second antenna improves stability when the docking station is far from the lawn’s edge.

: A second antenna improves stability when the docking station is far from the lawn’s edge. VSLAM : Visual SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) uses visible markers and features to map out where the mower is.

: Visual SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) uses visible markers and features to map out where the mower is. VIO : Visual Inertial Odometry helps in plain or new areas where landmarks aren’t available.

: Visual Inertial Odometry helps in plain or new areas where landmarks aren’t available. Camera coverage : Three onboard cameras offer a 300-degree field of view , helping the mower detect obstacles not just in front, but also on the sides.

: Three onboard cameras offer a , helping the mower detect obstacles not just in front, but also on the sides. ToF sensor: A Time of Flight sensor scans the area between 0.1 and 2 meters, allowing the bot to avoid objects with precision.

During a live demonstration, one of the X3 bots was able to detect and avoid a moving soccer ball. That shows just how reactive and safe these machines can be, even in unpredictable outdoor spaces.

Smart Features and Custom Add-Ons

Segway didn’t just focus on cutting and navigation; the X3 Series includes a handful of smart features that make managing the mower easier than ever.

Smart Tools and Tech:

Dot matrix display : Each mower has a built-in screen that shows GPS status, mower status, and live updates.

: Each mower has a built-in screen that shows GPS status, mower status, and live updates. Voice assistant compatibility : You can control your mower using Alexa or Google Home voice commands.

: You can control your mower using or voice commands. Expansion Bay with open API: For tech-savvy users, the mowers come with a customizable port where add-ons can be installed or built.

One of the first new add-ons is a semi-automatic edge trimmer, a feature that solves one of the biggest issues with robotic mowers. Most robot mowers can’t get all the way to the edge of a lawn, meaning you still have to use a manual trimmer. The edge trimmer helps eliminate that final step.

Important Note: The edge trimmer isn’t available everywhere yet. It has launched in some European countries like Italy, Sweden, Finland, and the Czech Republic. There are plans to bring it to Germany and France, but there’s no release date yet for the U.S. or the U.K.

X3 Series Overview: Specs and Features

Feature Entry-Level X3 Model High-End X3 Model Lawn Size Range 1,500 – 5,000 sqm Up to 10,000 sqm Price $2,499 / £2,199 $4,999 / £4,299 Motor Power 25% boost over earlier bots 25% boost over earlier bots Battery Life per Charge 1,200 sqm 1,200 sqm Slope Handling Up to 27 degrees Up to 27 degrees Charging Time Fast charging Fast charging Cutting Mechanism 6-blade system 6-blade system Navigation System VSLAM, VIO, Satellite, ToF VSLAM, VIO, Satellite, ToF Voice Control Alexa and Google Home Alexa and Google Home Expansion Bay Support Yes Yes

Big Lawns, No Hassle!

Conclusion: What Makes the X3 Series Worth It

Designed for very large lawns , up to 10,000 sqm

, up to 10,000 sqm No need for boundary wires

Mows twice as fast as typical robot mowers

as typical robot mowers Handles steep slopes and tricky terrain with ease

and tricky terrain with ease Uses smart navigation with satellite and visual positioning

with satellite and visual positioning Avoids obstacles , even moving ones like balls or pets

, even moving ones like balls or pets Compatible with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Home

like Alexa and Google Home Comes with an Expansion Bay for add-ons and custom tech

for add-ons and custom tech First robotic mower to get a high mowing efficiency rating from TÜV Rheinland

from TÜV Rheinland A new edge trimming tool is available in some countries, solving one of the biggest gaps in robot mowing

If you have a big lawn and want to cut down on weekend chores, the Segway Navimow X3 Series gives you the tools to make yard work almost completely hands-free. It’s fast, smart, and powerful, a real step forward in automated lawn care.

