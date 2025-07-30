Should you switch to a smart lock or stay with your keys?

Depositphotos

Ever get tired of losing your keys?

It happens to everyone. You’re standing at your door, arms full of groceries, and your keys are nowhere to be found. Or worse, you left them inside. That’s the headache of old-school keys, they get lost, break, or hide in the weirdest places.

Smart locks promise to fix that by letting you ditch the key ring for good. Your phone, watch, or even fingerprint becomes your new key. No more panic searches or fumbling. It’s a simple switch that could save you daily stress and keep your trips through the front door calm and frustration-free.