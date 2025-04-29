Siri Can Now Clean Your Floors

If you’ve ever wished you could just say, “Hey Siri, clean the living room,” and have it actually happen, now you can. With Apple’s iOS 18.4 update, your iPhone can finally control select robot vacuums through the Apple Home app.

It took a little longer than promised, but Apple now officially supports robot vacuums that use the Matter smart home standard. If you own a supported vacuum from Roborock, iRobot, or Ecovacs, you can now use your Apple device to control it with just your voice or through the Home app.

This is a big step for Apple’s smart home ecosystem. Until now, Siri couldn’t natively control robot vacuums without complicated workarounds. That’s finally changing.

Let’s break down what’s new, how it works, which vacuums are supported, and what you need to do to set it all up.

Apple Home Meets Robot Vacuums: What’s New?

Apple’s iOS 18.4, released in April 2025, adds support for certain robot vacuums that use Matter, the new smart home standard backed by big tech companies like Apple, Google, and Amazon.

This means your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, or even HomePod can now send commands directly to your vacuum cleaner. You can ask Siri to:

Clean a specific room

Start or stop cleaning

Schedule a cleaning session

Check on the vacuum’s current status

You can also build custom automations. For example, you can set your vacuum to clean every time you leave the house on Wednesdays. It’s all handled in the Apple Home app, and everything stays in sync across your Apple devices.

Why does this matter? Before this, Apple users had to use the vacuum maker’s app (like Roborock or iRobot’s) and couldn’t easily include vacuums in Apple Home routines. Now, it’s all under one roof.

Which Robot Vacuums Are Compatible?

Currently, only a few models from three popular brands, Roborock, iRobot, and Ecovacs —are supported. But not all models will work right away. Most will need a firmware update from the manufacturer to add support for Apple Home.

Roborock has already confirmed support for several of its vacuums, with updates starting to roll out in early April 2025.

Supported Roborock Models for Apple Home

Brand Model Needs Firmware Update Works with Apple Home (iOS 18.4) Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra Yes Yes Roborock Saros Z70 Yes Yes Roborock Saros 10 Yes Yes Roborock Saros 10R Yes Yes Roborock Qrevo Curv Yes Yes Roborock Qrevo Edge Yes Yes Roborock Qrevo Master Yes Yes

iRobot and Ecovacs haven’t shared exact model names or dates for their updates yet, but support is coming soon. If you already own one of their Matter-enabled models, keep an eye out for software updates in the coming weeks.

How to Set Up Your Robot Vacuum with Apple Home

Here’s a step-by-step guide to getting your robot vacuum working with Apple Home and Siri:

Update Your iPhone or Apple Device

Make sure your iPhone is running iOS 18.4 or newer. The same goes for your iPad, Mac, or HomePod. You can check this in Settings > General > Software Update. Update Your Vacuum’s Firmware

Use your robot vacuum’s official app (like Roborock or iRobot’s app) to check for and install any available updates. This step is required to make the vacuum compatible with Matter and Apple Home. Open the Apple Home App

On your iPhone, open the Home app. Tap the “+” icon to add a new device. Scan the Matter Code

Your vacuum should have a Matter setup code either in the app, on the vacuum, or in the packaging. Use your phone to scan it. Assign to a Room

Once added, choose which room your vacuum belongs in. This helps when using voice commands like “Siri, clean the kitchen.” Set Up Automations

You can now build routines like cleaning on a schedule or starting a session when you leave home. Start Using Siri

Try it out by saying, “Hey Siri, vacuum the living room.” It should just work.

That’s it. You’ve now added your robot vacuum to your Apple smart home setup.

How Apple Compares to Alexa and Google

Before this update, Apple was behind Amazon Alexa and Google Home when it came to smart vacuum control. Both platforms already support many robot vacuums, especially through voice assistants.

Now that Siri has joined the party, here’s how the platforms stack up:

Feature Apple Home (iOS 18.4) Amazon Alexa Google Home Voice Commands (Start/Stop) Yes Yes Yes Room-specific Cleaning Yes Yes Yes Native App Integration Yes Yes Yes Support for Matter Standard Yes Yes Yes Siri Voice Support Yes No No iPhone/iPad Compatibility Seamless Moderate Moderate Home Automation with Vacuum Yes Yes Yes

Apple’s support may still be newer, but for people who use iPhones, Macs, and HomePods, this makes everything work together a lot more smoothly.

Control Your Robot Vacuum with Siri — Here’s How!

What You Should Know

If you’re an iPhone user with a compatible robot vacuum, this update is a game-changer. Here are the key takeaways:

Apple Home now supports Matter-enabled robot vacuums from Roborock, iRobot, and Ecovacs.

Roborock models like the S8 MaxV Ultra and Qrevo line are the first to get support.

You’ll need to install firmware updates on your vacuum for Apple compatibility.

You can now use Siri to start, stop, schedule, or check on your vacuum.

Everything works through the Apple Home app; no more jumping between apps.

You can automate vacuuming based on time of day, location, or routines.

Apple has finally caught up with Alexa and Google for smart home cleaning.

This makes your iPhone an even better smart home hub, especially if you’re all-in on the Apple ecosystem.

Want your floors clean without lifting a finger? If your vacuum’s on the list, just say, “Hey Siri, start vacuuming,” and you’re good to go.

