Siri Can Now Clean Your Floors

If you’ve ever wished you could just say, “Hey Siri, clean the living room,” and have it actually happen, now you can. With Apple’s iOS 18.4 update, your iPhone can finally control select robot vacuums through the Apple Home app.
It took a little longer than promised, but Apple now officially supports robot vacuums that use the Matter smart home standard. If you own a supported vacuum from Roborock, iRobot, or Ecovacs, you can now use your Apple device to control it with just your voice or through the Home app.
This is a big step for Apple’s smart home ecosystem. Until now, Siri couldn’t natively control robot vacuums without complicated workarounds. That’s finally changing.
Let’s break down what’s new, how it works, which vacuums are supported, and what you need to do to set it all up.
Robot vacuums coming to HomeKit
Apple’s iOS 18.4, released in April 2025, adds support for certain robot vacuums that use Matter, the new smart home standard backed by big tech companies like Apple, Google, and Amazon.
This means your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, or even HomePod can now send commands directly to your vacuum cleaner. You can ask Siri to:
You can also build custom automations. For example, you can set your vacuum to clean every time you leave the house on Wednesdays. It’s all handled in the Apple Home app, and everything stays in sync across your Apple devices.
Why does this matter? Before this, Apple users had to use the vacuum maker’s app (like Roborock or iRobot’s) and couldn’t easily include vacuums in Apple Home routines. Now, it’s all under one roof.
Currently, only a few models from three popular brands, Roborock, iRobot, and Ecovacs —are supported. But not all models will work right away. Most will need a firmware update from the manufacturer to add support for Apple Home.
Roborock has already confirmed support for several of its vacuums, with updates starting to roll out in early April 2025.
|Brand
|Model
|Needs Firmware Update
|Works with Apple Home (iOS 18.4)
|Roborock
|S8 MaxV Ultra
|Yes
|Yes
|Roborock
|Saros Z70
|Yes
|Yes
|Roborock
|Saros 10
|Yes
|Yes
|Roborock
|Saros 10R
|Yes
|Yes
|Roborock
|Qrevo Curv
|Yes
|Yes
|Roborock
|Qrevo Edge
|Yes
|Yes
|Roborock
|Qrevo Master
|Yes
|Yes
iRobot and Ecovacs haven’t shared exact model names or dates for their updates yet, but support is coming soon. If you already own one of their Matter-enabled models, keep an eye out for software updates in the coming weeks.
Here’s a step-by-step guide to getting your robot vacuum working with Apple Home and Siri:
That’s it. You’ve now added your robot vacuum to your Apple smart home setup.
Before this update, Apple was behind Amazon Alexa and Google Home when it came to smart vacuum control. Both platforms already support many robot vacuums, especially through voice assistants.
Now that Siri has joined the party, here’s how the platforms stack up:
|Feature
|Apple Home (iOS 18.4)
|Amazon Alexa
|Google Home
|Voice Commands (Start/Stop)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Room-specific Cleaning
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Native App Integration
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Support for Matter Standard
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Siri Voice Support
|Yes
|No
|No
|iPhone/iPad Compatibility
|Seamless
|Moderate
|Moderate
|Home Automation with Vacuum
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Apple’s support may still be newer, but for people who use iPhones, Macs, and HomePods, this makes everything work together a lot more smoothly.
If you’re an iPhone user with a compatible robot vacuum, this update is a game-changer. Here are the key takeaways:
Want your floors clean without lifting a finger? If your vacuum’s on the list, just say, “Hey Siri, start vacuuming,” and you’re good to go.
