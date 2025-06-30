Switch 2 Has Better Display Tech But Can Your TV Handle the Upgrade?

by: Marty
The Nintendo Switch 2 has launched with some serious upgrades to its display features. If you’re planning to use it with your TV, it’s important to know what these upgrades mean and whether your current setup is ready for them.
This guide breaks everything down clearly so you can get the best gaming experience possible.
The Switch 2 is a big step forward compared to the original model. It now includes:
These features are designed to improve image sharpness, color accuracy, motion smoothness, and input response. But depending on whether you’re playing docked or handheld, some features work differently.
Let’s break them down one by one.
The Switch 2 can now output games in 4K when docked. That means four times the detail of Full HD, giving you much crisper, cleaner visuals on a 4K TV.
HDR10 stands for High Dynamic Range, and it makes a big difference in how games look. It gives you:
While the Xbox Series X supports Dolby Vision as well, the Switch 2 keeps things simple with HDR10. Fortunately, HDR10 is widely supported:
ALLM automatically puts your TV into game mode when you turn on the Switch 2. Game mode reduces lag and improves response time, which is essential for fast-paced games.
The Switch 2 supports 120 frames per second for extra smooth gameplay, but only at 1080p resolution. Not every game takes advantage of this, but some, like Mario Kart World, do.
Even if your TV says it supports 144Hz or 165Hz, it’s still compatible with 120Hz games on the Switch 2.
VRR adjusts your TV’s refresh rate to match the game’s frame rate, which helps prevent screen tearing and stuttering. This keeps your games running smoothly even when frame rates drop.
Here’s a simple table to help you figure out what features the Switch 2 supports and what kind of TV you need to use them:
|Feature
|Supported in Docked Mode
|Supported in Handheld Mode
|TV Requirement
|4K Resolution
|Yes
|No
|4K TV (not all 32″ TVs support this)
|HDR10
|Yes
|No
|Most 4K TVs support HDR10
|Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)
|Yes
|No
|Most modern TVs support this
|120Hz (1080p only)
|Yes
|No
|HDMI port labeled 4K/120Hz
|Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)
|No
|Yes
|TV must support VRR (not needed in docked mode)
To get the most from your Nintendo Switch 2, check if your TV supports these features:
Even if your current TV doesn’t support every feature, you can still enjoy a great experience with the Switch 2. But if you want to unlock its full potential, a TV upgrade might be worth considering.
