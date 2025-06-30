Switch 2 Has Better Display Tech But Can Your TV Handle the Upgrade?

The Nintendo Switch 2 has launched with some serious upgrades to its display features. If you’re planning to use it with your TV, it’s important to know what these upgrades mean and whether your current setup is ready for them.

This guide breaks everything down clearly so you can get the best gaming experience possible.

What’s New with the Switch 2 Display Features

The Switch 2 is a big step forward compared to the original model. It now includes:

4K resolution

HDR10 support

120Hz refresh rate at 1080p

Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) in handheld mode only

These features are designed to improve image sharpness, color accuracy, motion smoothness, and input response. But depending on whether you’re playing docked or handheld, some features work differently.

Let’s break them down one by one.

1. 4K Resolution

The Switch 2 can now output games in 4K when docked. That means four times the detail of Full HD, giving you much crisper, cleaner visuals on a 4K TV.

If your TV is 4K, you’ll see a big improvement in image quality

If you’re using an older or small TV, especially a 32-inch model, it may only support 1080p

To get the most from this feature, consider using the Switch 2 with a proper 4K TV

2. HDR10

HDR10 stands for High Dynamic Range, and it makes a big difference in how games look. It gives you:

Brighter highlights and deeper shadows

More vivid and realistic colors

A better contrast range overall

While the Xbox Series X supports Dolby Vision as well, the Switch 2 keeps things simple with HDR10. Fortunately, HDR10 is widely supported:

Most 4K TVs come with HDR10 by default

Even some lower-cost HD TVs include basic HDR10 support

You don’t need a premium TV to enjoy the benefits of HDR10

3. Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)

ALLM automatically puts your TV into game mode when you turn on the Switch 2. Game mode reduces lag and improves response time, which is essential for fast-paced games.

If your TV supports ALLM, you don’t need to manually switch picture modes

Most newer TVs from brands like LG, Samsung, and Hisense already have this built in

If your TV switches to game mode on its own, that means it has ALLM

4. 120Hz Support (at 1080p)

The Switch 2 supports 120 frames per second for extra smooth gameplay, but only at 1080p resolution. Not every game takes advantage of this, but some, like Mario Kart World, do.

120Hz gives you smoother motion and more fluid action

Works only in docked mode and at Full HD (1080p) resolution

Check your TV’s HDMI ports; if they are labeled 4K/120Hz, you’re good to go

Many mid-range and budget TVs now support 120Hz

Even if your TV says it supports 144Hz or 165Hz, it’s still compatible with 120Hz games on the Switch 2.

5. Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)

VRR adjusts your TV’s refresh rate to match the game’s frame rate, which helps prevent screen tearing and stuttering. This keeps your games running smoothly even when frame rates drop.

The Switch 2 only supports VRR in handheld mode

When docked and connected to a TV, VRR does not work

If you mainly play handheld, VRR will improve your experience

If you mostly play on your TV, VRR won’t apply

TV Feature Support for Switch

Here’s a simple table to help you figure out what features the Switch 2 supports and what kind of TV you need to use them:

Feature Supported in Docked Mode Supported in Handheld Mode TV Requirement 4K Resolution Yes No 4K TV (not all 32″ TVs support this) HDR10 Yes No Most 4K TVs support HDR10 Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) Yes No Most modern TVs support this 120Hz (1080p only) Yes No HDMI port labeled 4K/120Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) No Yes TV must support VRR (not needed in docked mode)

Conclusion:

To get the most from your Nintendo Switch 2, check if your TV supports these features:

A 4K TV will give you a sharper, clearer picture quality

HDR10 support means more color depth and better contrast

ALLM lets your TV switch to game mode automatically for lower lag

120Hz support allows for smoother motion in fast-paced games

VRR is available only in handheld mode, so don’t worry if your TV doesn’t have it

Even if your current TV doesn’t support every feature, you can still enjoy a great experience with the Switch 2. But if you want to unlock its full potential, a TV upgrade might be worth considering.

