The new LG Magic Remote isn’t the upgrade I hoped for

When LG showed off its brand-new G5 OLED TV at CES 2025, I was as excited as a kid in a candy store. LG promised a next-level screen thanks to a new panel type that would blow previous models, like the excellent G3 and G4, out of the water.
After spending a couple of weeks living with the G5, I can tell you the picture quality is truly stunning. It might just be the best TV I’ve ever laid eyes on.
But along with the shiny new screen came LG’s first major redesign of its Magic Remote in nearly ten years. I was hoping this would complete the perfect home theater setup. Sadly, it’s left me feeling more annoyed than impressed.
Let me explain exactly why the new Magic Remote isn’t winning me over, and why sometimes simple is better than smart.
Before we dive into the frustrations, let’s give credit where it’s due. The G5 OLED TV is a masterpiece when it comes to visuals. Colors pop in a way that looks lifelike, black levels are deep and rich, and there’s a real sense of depth that makes movies and shows look almost three-dimensional.
I’ve been using LG OLEDs for years, from the G3 to the G4, and always felt they were top of the line. The G5 somehow manages to raise the bar even higher. Watching a dark, moody movie like Blade Runner 2049 is an absolute treat. The shadows have incredible detail, and the neon lights practically leap off the screen.
Gaming is also next-level on this set. The response time is lightning-fast, and the motion stays silky smooth, no matter how frantic things get. It’s a fantastic all-around display that proves LG still knows how to make a phenomenal TV.
So what’s the problem? It’s the other half of the experience: the remote control.
When LG announced they’d completely redesigned the Magic Remote, I was cautiously optimistic. A fresh look after almost a decade sounded overdue. But after using it daily, I find myself missing the old version.
The old Magic Remote was long, slightly curved, and rested comfortably in your hand. It had a little groove on the back that made it easy to grip without thinking. The new one is more of a rectangular slab.
Sure, it looks more modern and probably photographs better for marketing, but in real life, it just doesn’t sit as nicely in the hand.
Small complaint? Maybe. But when you’re holding it every day, sometimes for hours while bingeing shows, those ergonomic differences start to matter.
LG has kept its signature pointer feature, where you wave the remote to move a cursor around the screen, like a Wii remote. Some people swear by it. I’ve always found it clunky and slower than simply clicking through menus with the directional buttons.
That’s why I usually disable or ignore the pointer and just use the arrows. That still works, thankfully. But one subtle change bugs me: the center select button still clicks and spins (acting as a scroll wheel), but it feels softer and less precise.
On the old remote, there was a reassuring click. On this new one, it’s just not as satisfying or accurate.
The biggest frustration is what LG decided to put on and take off the remote.
The new remote has a prominent button for LG’s AI Chatbot. In theory, this lets you speak naturally to your TV. For example, you can say “the picture’s too dark,” and the TV will pull up brightness settings. Sounds neat, right?
In practice, it’s been unreliable. Sometimes it works, sometimes it bizarrely launches the media player. When I asked “What’s new on Netflix?” it just searched the word “new” inside Netflix, pulling up random titles with “new” in them, instead of showing me recently added stuff.
Asking non-TV questions like “what’s 2 + 2?” opened a web browser, which worked, but a trivia question like “which country has the most time zones?” gave me a gallery of wallpapers. Not exactly helpful.
There’s also a dedicated button for LG’s ThinQ smart home hub. If you have a bunch of LG-compatible smart devices, you might love it. I have plenty of smart lights, but I control them with my iPhone and Apple Home. It’s faster and simpler. I can’t see myself ever turning on my TV just to dim a lamp.
The worst part is that LG removed a few buttons that I actually relied on:
You’d think with all the redesigning LG did, they would take this chance to switch to a rechargeable battery. But nope, the new Magic Remote still needs a couple of AAA batteries.
That feels pretty outdated in 2025. Samsung’s new remotes have solar charging, and Apple’s TV remote charges via USB-C. Both options are easier, greener, and probably cheaper in the long run. Swapping batteries is old school in a way that’s not charming.
