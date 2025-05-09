The Top Sonos Picks You Need in 2025

Mojahid_Mottakin/Depositphotos

Sonos Is Bouncing Back Strong

Sonos had a tough year, but the company isn’t down for the count. Despite the app issues, the hardware never lost its shine.

With a new CEO and tighter focus, Sonos is regaining trust. Fans are still using their systems every day because the sound quality stands out. While some people are holding off on new purchases, many still say Sonos is the best for whole-home audio.