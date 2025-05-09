The Top Sonos Picks You Need in 2025

by: Marty
Last updated: May 9, 2025
7 min read
Sonos had a tough year, but the company isn’t down for the count. Despite the app issues, the hardware never lost its shine.
With a new CEO and tighter focus, Sonos is regaining trust. Fans are still using their systems every day because the sound quality stands out. While some people are holding off on new purchases, many still say Sonos is the best for whole-home audio.
Sonos’ new app rollout didn’t go smoothly. For months, users dealt with dropped connections, lost speakers, and confusing menus.
Some called it a step backward from the older app, especially longtime users. But Sonos has released updates to fix the bugs, and things are improving steadily. Now, the experience feels faster and more modern. While it’s not perfect, most folks are finding it stable enough for daily use.
If you’re new to Sonos, the Era 100 is the one to get. It’s small, powerful, and has features that make it future-ready.
This speaker fills a room with clear stereo sound, and it now supports Bluetooth and line-in audio. You can control it with your voice or use the touch slider on top. It’s perfect for kitchens, bedrooms, or desks. Priced at $199, it offers a lot without breaking the bank.
The Sonos Five is built for people who care about sound above all. It doesn’t have voice controls or flashy extras, it just sounds incredible.
With booming bass and sharp detail, it easily handles anything from party playlists to quiet jazz. It has a 3.5mm jack for turntables or other gear, and you can even pair two for stereo. Its clean look fits any room, though it’s a bit large.
The Sonos Move 2 is a true grab-and-go speaker that doesn’t cut corners. It’s built tough and sounds bold, indoors or outside.
It runs for up to 24 hours, has a strong handle, and handles rain or drops like a champ. Unlike most Bluetooth speakers, the Move 2 also connects over Wi-Fi when you’re home, giving you higher sound quality.
The Sonos Arc Ultra brings theater-quality sound to your living room. It’s big, bold, and made for people who love great audio with their TV.
With powerful bass and surround-like sound, action scenes hit harder and dialogue is easier to hear. You don’t need a subwoofer to enjoy deep lows, which saves you money. It also adds Bluetooth support, so you can play music directly from your phone.
Don’t have space for a giant soundbar? The Beam (Gen 2) is smaller but still packs plenty of punch. It’s great for apartments, bedrooms, or offices.
It plays virtual Dolby Atmos, filling your room with wide sound without needing upward-firing speakers. It also supports voice control, AirPlay 2, and HDMI eARC for better audio quality. The design is sleek, with a solid polycarbonate grille that feels modern.
Want more bass without overwhelming your room? The Sub Mini is compact, stylish, and surprisingly powerful for its size.
It pairs easily with any Sonos soundbar or speaker and delivers that deep rumble you feel during explosions or music drops. At $429, it’s still an investment, but far cheaper than the larger Sonos Sub. You can tuck it beside your couch or under a table, and it blends right in.
The Ikea Symfonisk Bookshelf Speaker is your budget-friendly ticket into Sonos. It costs just $120 and sounds way better than you’d expect.
You can mount it like a floating shelf or stand it upright on furniture. It connects over Wi-Fi and works with the full Sonos app, including grouping with other speakers. There’s no voice control or aux input, but it’s perfect for rear surrounds or extra rooms.
Sonos’ first headphones, the Ace, had a rocky start because of the app drama, but don’t let that fool you. These headphones are seriously good.
They’re comfy, have top-tier noise canceling, and sound crisp and balanced. You can also plug them in for lossless audio or use Bluetooth on the go. A standout feature is TV Audio Swap, just press a button and the sound moves from your soundbar to the headphones.
The Roam 2 is Sonos’ most portable speaker. It’s tiny, waterproof, and tough enough to toss in a bag or clip to a bike.
It switches between Wi-Fi at home and Bluetooth on the go without missing a beat. Despite its size, it delivers bold sound and handles highs and lows well. With up to 10 hours of battery life, it’s ready for road trips, hikes, or just relaxing by the pool.
The Era 300 looks weird, but sounds incredible. Its wide shape isn’t just for looks; it helps spread sound in every direction.
Inside, six drivers create big, clear audio with real spatial separation. That makes music and movies feel fuller and more lifelike. It supports spatial audio from Apple and Amazon, and has Bluetooth, line-in, and voice control. It might not win design awards, but your ears will love it.
Love records but hate wires? The Victrola Stream Onyx is made for Sonos fans who also collect vinyl.
You just plug it in and start streaming your favorite albums to any Sonos speaker. No receivers, no messy setups. It also has RCA outputs if you want to use it with traditional gear. The sound is clean and full, and it blends the warmth of analog with the convenience of wireless.
Sonos sells a bunch of accessories to make your setup look neater and sound better. They’re simple, but surprisingly useful.
Wall mounts, shelves, and floor stands let you position your speakers just right. Some even hide the cords, making your space look cleaner. You can also buy longer power cables if your outlet is far away.
Controlling your Sonos speakers is easy and flexible. Use the app, your voice, or even your TV remote.
Most speakers support Alexa and Sonos Voice Control, so you can ask for a song or adjust the volume hands-free. Privacy switches let you turn off the mic when you want. You can also use Apple AirPlay to send music straight from your iPhone.
Using Alexa with Sonos? You’ll definitely want to see how Alexa’s getting smarter and what that could mean for your setup.
The beauty of Sonos is how easy it is to expand. Start with one speaker and add more as you go.
Each one syncs wirelessly, so you can play music in just one room or all of them. You can also group speakers by activity, like having one set for music and another for movies. It’s all controlled through one app or by voice.
Building out your Sonos system? Don’t miss the next wave of smart home gadgets that could take your setup even further.
Are you building a Sonos setup room by room? Tell us your plan.
Read More From This Brand:
We appreciate you taking the time to share your feedback about this page with us.
Whether it's praise for something good, or ideas to improve something that isn't quite right, we're excited to hear from you.
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!