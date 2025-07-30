The Vestaboard Costs Twice My TV’s Price Here’s How It Earns It

When you think about smart displays, your mind probably jumps to LED screens or touch panels that sit on a kitchen counter or nightstand. But the Vestaboard flips that idea on its head, literally.

It’s an old-school flip board like you’d find in a train station, but with modern smart features that make it one of the most unique gadgets you can buy today.

Of course, that uniqueness comes at a steep price. The Vestaboard costs $3,499, which is about twice the price of many high-end TVs. And if you want to unlock all of its capabilities, you’ll also need to pay for a subscription. Still, despite the high cost, this gadget makes a strong case for itself.

Here’s why it might actually be worth it, and why it’s become a conversation starter in so many homes.

A Modern Take on a Classic Flip Boar

So what exactly is the Vestaboard? In simple terms, it’s a wall-mounted message board that uses flipping character tiles (also known as “split-flaps”) to show letters, numbers, symbols, and even colored blocks. It’s basically like the departure boards you’d see at old airports or train stations, but smaller and way smarter.

The Vestaboard doesn’t look like typical smart tech. There’s no touchscreen or bright digital display. Instead, it uses mechanical parts that flip and flap to form words and images. It can show up to 132 characters at once on its grid, which is enough for short messages, quotes, weather info, or song titles.

It connects to the internet through Wi-Fi, which means you can send just about any text or simple visual you want to it, from a cheerful “Happy Birthday!” to the day’s weather forecast. There’s even a smaller version now called the Vestaboard Note, which is a bit more affordable.

Setting It Up at Home

Because of its size and design, the Vestaboard isn’t something you just set on a shelf. It has to be mounted on a wall. In the box, you’ll find a mounting bracket that you screw into your wall. Then, you hang the board itself on this bracket. It’s a two-person job, mostly because the unit is heavy and you want to get it level.

One little headache is the power cord. The Vestaboard comes with a very short power cable, only about a meter long. That’s not great if your nearest outlet is on the floor. You’ll either have to buy the longer 8-foot cable that Vestaboard sells for another $24, or use an extension cord (which doesn’t look nearly as neat).

Once it’s on the wall and plugged in, you use the Vestaboard app on iOS or Android to connect it to your Wi-Fi. The setup process is pretty straightforward. You’ll see a short tutorial on how to send messages or set up automated feeds.

What Can You Actually Use It For?

That’s where the Vestaboard shines. Sure, it’s fun to send random messages to it from your phone, but what makes it truly special is how it can pull in live updates from all sorts of services. Here are some of the things people typically use it for:

Weather updates: Mine flips every morning at 8 AM to show the day’s forecast. A quick glance tells me if I’ll need an umbrella.

Mine flips every morning at 8 AM to show the day’s forecast. A quick glance tells me if I’ll need an umbrella. Music info: If you connect it to Spotify or Sonos, it can display the current song and artist. So if you’re hosting friends, it becomes a live, retro “now playing” screen.

If you connect it to Spotify or Sonos, it can display the current song and artist. So if you’re hosting friends, it becomes a live, retro “now playing” screen. Sports scores: During big games, you can have it update with scores from the NFL, NBA, MLB, or just about any league.

During big games, you can have it update with scores from the NFL, NBA, MLB, or just about any league. Quotes or jokes: With the paid subscription (called Vestaboard Plus), you get access to daily content feeds, like motivational quotes, famous song lyrics, or little jokes.

With the paid subscription (called Vestaboard Plus), you get access to daily content feeds, like motivational quotes, famous song lyrics, or little jokes. Special occasions: For New Year’s Eve, I programmed mine to count down from 10 to 1 and then display “Happy New Year!” with a fake fireworks effect by flipping colored tiles. For birthdays, I’ve surprised people by having it spell out a message when they walk in.

There are also seasonal features, like a Santa Tracker during December, or election night updates. You can even create your own simple designs using icons and colored flaps, almost like pixel art.

The Cost of Simplicity

None of this is cheap. The main Vestaboard costs $3,499, which is more than many 85-inch TVs. And to get all these live integrations, you’ll need a subscription to Vestaboard Plus, which runs $99.99 per year.

Is it worth it? That depends on what you value. The Vestaboard isn’t like a smart display that shows recipes, plays YouTube videos, or controls your lights. In fact, it can’t control any smart home devices at all. It’s purely a display board.

But what it does, it does beautifully. Watching it flip to show a new song or a fresh quote is oddly satisfying. The gentle mechanical sound draws your attention in a way a typical screen just doesn’t. And guests love it. It’s hands-down the most commented-on gadget in my home. Friends and family always want to see how it works, and they often ask to type their own messages into the app just to watch it animate.

Because it’s so simple and analog-looking, it also doubles as art. It’s minimal, stylish, and feels special. That’s hard to put a price on.

Should You Buy One?

If you’re just looking for a way to check the weather or see the song that’s playing, there are countless cheaper options. An Amazon Echo Show costs around $100, and even high-end smart displays rarely crack $300. But that’s not really the point here.

The Vestaboard is about creating a moment of delight. It’s about having a piece of mechanical art on your wall that surprises you with fresh content, whether that’s a Bruce Springsteen lyric or a reminder that it’s your anniversary.

It’s also reassuringly low-tech in some ways. There are no voice commands, no ads, no creepy camera watching you. Just a board that flips to display whatever you want. That simplicity is part of the charm.

The new Vestaboard Note is an interesting option for people who want the same flip-board magic at a lower price. It’s $899 on pre-order now (will eventually go up to $1,299). It’s smaller but still has the same satisfying click-clack sound and customizable features.

Is It Worth the Hefty Price Tag?

Conclusion: Key Takeaways

Unique design: The Vestaboard stands out because it uses real mechanical flaps, not a digital screen. It’s like having a piece of kinetic art in your living room.

The Vestaboard stands out because it uses real mechanical flaps, not a digital screen. It’s like having a piece of kinetic art in your living room. High cost: At $3,499 (plus the $100 yearly subscription), it’s definitely a luxury item. You’ll also likely want to buy the longer power cord.

At $3,499 (plus the $100 yearly subscription), it’s definitely a luxury item. You’ll also likely want to buy the longer power cord. Surprisingly versatile: It can display everything from weather to music info to custom messages, cycling through content that keeps it fresh.

It can display everything from weather to music info to custom messages, cycling through content that keeps it fresh. Perfect conversation starter: Guests will notice it instantly and want to see it in action. It’s one of those rare gadgets that feels both retro and futuristic.

Guests will notice it instantly and want to see it in action. It’s one of those rare gadgets that feels both retro and futuristic. Not for everyone: It won’t control your lights or play videos. It’s purely a display, and for many, that might not justify the high price tag.

It won’t control your lights or play videos. It’s purely a display, and for many, that might not justify the high price tag. Worth it for the wow factor: If you love unique tech and want something that blends design and utility in a memorable way, it’s hard to beat.

