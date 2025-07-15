These 5 Simple Tricks Helped Me Build a Smarter Home

by: Marty
Last updated: July 15, 2025
6 min read
If you’ve ever thought about turning your regular home into a smart home but felt intimidated by all the tech talk and costs, you’re not alone. I used to feel exactly the same. But after trying out a few simple tricks, I was able to build a smarter home without emptying my wallet or stressing out over complicated setups.
Here’s how I did it, and how you can too. These 5 easy strategies made my life more convenient, secure, and even a little cooler.
When most people think about smart homes, the first thing that comes to mind is usually smart speakers, like the Amazon Echo or Google Nest Hub. That’s because they’re basically the nerve center of a smart home.
Why start here?
Why add a smart display?
A smart display like the Echo Show or Google Nest Hub does everything a smart speaker can, but with a screen. This means you can:
If you can only get one device to begin your smart home journey, I recommend starting with a smart display. It’s basically the dashboard for your entire home.
If you want to dip your toes into smart home tech without doing a full overhaul, smart plugs and bulbs are the best place to begin. They’re inexpensive, easy to set up, and instantly make your home feel more high-tech.
What do smart plugs do?
Smart plugs turn any “dumb” device, like a lamp, coffee maker, fan, or holiday lights, into a smart device. Just plug it into the outlet, connect it to your Wi-Fi and app, and you’re good to go.
And smart bulbs?
Smart bulbs take things up a notch. You can:
It’s the easiest way to make it look like someone’s home even when you’re on vacation, deterring burglars without lifting a finger.
A full home security system sounds pricey and complicated, but it doesn’t have to be. I found that adding just a couple of devices made my home feel a lot safer.
Try a smart video doorbell.
Add a couple of cameras.
Consider a smart lock.
Of all the devices I bought, the smart thermostat is the one that paid for itself fastest. It made my home more comfortable and actually lowered my energy bills.
Why switch?
Popular models from Nest, ecobee, or even your power company often come with rebates, so check local offers to save even more.
This is where the real magic happens. Once you have a few smart devices, you can start linking them together to handle things automatically. No need to be a programmer, apps from Google, Amazon, Apple, or platforms like IFTTT make it easy.
Some ideas from my home:
Start simple. Then add layers as you get comfortable. You’ll be amazed at how much your home can do on its own.
Building a smart home doesn’t have to mean rewiring your house or draining your savings. With these 5 tricks, you can take small, meaningful steps that add real comfort, safety, and wow factor to your everyday life. And trust me, once you start, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.
This story was made with AI assistance and human editing.
We appreciate you taking the time to share your feedback about this page with us.
Whether it's praise for something good, or ideas to improve something that isn't quite right, we're excited to hear from you.
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!