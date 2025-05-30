These New Roku Cameras Run for Two Years on One Charge

Depositphotos

Cameras You Barely Have to Charge

Imagine charging a security camera just once every two years. That’s exactly what the Roku Battery Camera Plus offers, an impressive stretch of power that means less time recharging and more time feeling protected.

Even the smaller Roku Battery Camera lasts up to six months on one charge. You can also add a solar panel to keep it going even longer. No more worrying about dead batteries when you’re away.