These New Roku Cameras Run for Two Years on One Charge

Imagine charging a security camera just once every two years. That’s exactly what the Roku Battery Camera Plus offers, an impressive stretch of power that means less time recharging and more time feeling protected.
Even the smaller Roku Battery Camera lasts up to six months on one charge. You can also add a solar panel to keep it going even longer. No more worrying about dead batteries when you’re away.
Forget running long cables or hunting for outlets. Roku’s cameras are completely wire-free, so you can place them where they work best, not just near a plug.
Set one up on a fence, a wall, or even a tree, no tools needed. The whole system is designed for fast setup and flexible placement. Just scan a code, follow a few easy steps, and you’re ready to go. It’s clean, simple, and made for everyone.
Roku cameras are designed to take on the elements. Rain, wind, and even snow won’t stop them from keeping watch over your home.
The weather-resistant design lets you use them confidently outside year-round. Whether you live in a sunny state or a snowy one, these cameras stay up and running. You can set them and trust them, no matter the forecast.
A lot of cameras switch to blurry black-and-white when the lights go out. Not these. Roku’s color night vision lets you see clearly, even when it’s dark.
That means you can spot real details like clothing color, car models, or a pet’s markings. It’s sharp, full-color footage, day or night. Your home stays easy to monitor 24/7.
The Roku Smart Home app gives you full control from anywhere. Watch live feeds, check on past events, or get motion alerts straight to your phone.
You don’t need to be home to stay in the loop. Just pull out your phone and you’ve got eyes on everything, front door, backyard, or living room, all in one app.
Have a Roku TV or streaming device? You can watch your camera feeds right on your television. No phone needed, just press a button on your remote.
It’s easy to flip between views or keep one up while you go about your day. Want to see who rang the doorbell during a show? Now you can, without leaving the couch.
Tired of false alarms every time a leaf blows by? Roku’s motion alerts are smarter. They’re designed to detect what you care about and skip the rest.
Get notifications when someone’s on your porch or your dog’s in the yard, not when a bug flies past. It keeps you informed without making you annoyed.
Don’t want to worry about charging at all? Add Roku’s optional solar panel and let sunlight power your camera.
It’s great for hard-to-reach spots or areas without outlets. Once it’s connected, your camera can stay powered up with no extra effort from you. It’s hands-off and hassle-free.
These cameras are made for any room, or no room at all. Use them in your backyard, garage, baby’s room, or kitchen.
Their simple design fits almost anywhere. Move them around as needed without tools or wires. It’s smart security that fits your life and your space.
Roku’s cameras don’t just watch, they interact. When they detect motion, they can trigger lights or other connected devices.
It’s perfect for lighting up your porch when someone walks up. Everything works together, giving you a smart home that reacts to what’s happening in real time.
Installing a Roku camera doesn’t take a tech expert. You’ll scan a QR code, follow simple steps on your phone, and be done in minutes.
No wires, no drilling, and no stress. It’s one of the easiest smart home setups out there. You might even enjoy doing it.
Gone for the day? Out of town? You can still see what’s going on at home by checking the app on your phone or logging in online.
You’re never out of touch with your cameras. Real-time video and notifications give you peace of mind no matter where you are.
You don’t have to choose between entertainment and safety. Roku’s Picture-in-Picture lets you keep your camera feed on screen while you watch your favorite shows.
You can track a delivery while catching the game, or see if your dog’s digging again without missing a scene. It’s multitasking made easy.
Families have enough on their plates. These cameras work quietly in the background and only ping you when something important happens.
Parents can check if the kids are home, and teens can feel more secure when alone. It’s smart protection that fits smoothly into busy lives.
Roku hasn’t revealed prices yet, but the brand is known for keeping things affordable. You’ll likely get strong features without the high cost.
It’s a smart option for budget-conscious buyers or first-time camera users. Great tech, easy setup, and peace of mind, without the heavy price tag.
Roku’s new cameras and solar panels will hit stores in the coming months. Keep an eye out, they’ll likely sell fast.
If you already have a Roku device, they’ll plug right into your system. It’s one more way to build a smarter, safer home with tools you already trust.
