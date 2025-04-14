This Gadget Solves a Sofa Cleaning Problem

If you’ve ever wanted a robot vacuum that can clean under low furniture or get over high thresholds without getting stuck, the Roborock Saros 10 might be exactly what you’re looking for. This is one of the most advanced robovacs on the market, packed with smart features and a super-handy dock that does almost everything for you.

In this review, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know, how it cleans, what makes it different, what the app is like, and whether it’s worth the price.

A Clever Design That Stands Out

The Roborock Saros 10 looks a lot like most other robot vacuums at first glance; it’s round, has a side brush, and docks itself after cleaning. But it’s what’s underneath and inside that really sets it apart.

Retractable Navigation Puck

Most robot vacuums have a LiDAR sensor tower sticking out on top, which helps them navigate your home. That tower makes them too tall to get under some furniture. The Saros 10 solves this by having a puck that pops up when it needs to scan the room but drops down when it needs to slide under low furniture. If your couch or bed is just a few inches off the floor, this could make a big difference.

Suspension That Climbs

Another smart feature is the AdaptiLift suspension system. It allows the vacuum to climb over thresholds up to 1.6 inches tall. Most robovacs struggle with anything over half an inch. This one lifts itself up and rolls over them smoothly, even if the step is uneven.

Mop Design

The Saros 10 doesn’t use spinning mop pads like some other models. Instead, it has a D-shaped pad that vibrates and presses against the floor to scrub. There’s also a little side mop that helps clean edges and corners. While the scrubbing isn’t as aggressive as spinning pads, it does a decent job, especially in higher mop settings.

A Dock That Does It All

The dock is one of the Saros 10’s best features. It doesn’t just charge the vacuum, it:

Empties the onboard dustbin

Refills clean water for mopping

Adds detergent (automatically)

Washes the mop with hot water

Dries the mop with warm air

Cleans itself after use

This dock is big, but it’s stylish. It has a mirrored front, so it reflects your room and doesn’t stick out visually. Inside, there are tanks for clean and dirty water and a compartment for the dust bag.

Real-World Cleaning Performance

So, how does it actually clean? Pretty well, as long as you use the right settings and don’t expect miracles on the lowest ones.

Vacuuming

There are five suction levels: Quiet, Balanced, Turbo, Max, and Max+. Turbo and Max+ are best for picking up things like pet hair and debris from carpet. The vacuum also has an anti-tangle roller that works well, especially if you have long hair or pets. It managed to pull up tons of dog hair from the carpet without getting jammed or clogged.

We tested it with dry tea leaves and oats on both carpet and tile. On the carpet, the lower suction modes didn’t pick up everything on the first pass. Max+ did much better, especially after a couple of passes. On tile, it picked up almost everything quickly.

Mopping

There are four mop settings: Mild, Standard, Intense, and Extreme. Mild is super gentle and great for hardwood floors that can’t handle water. Extreme is good for sticky messes, but don’t expect it to scrub like a human. In one test with dried ketchup on tile, it only made a real dent in Extreme mode after a couple of passes.

Also, the vacuum knows when it’s on carpet and will skip mopping that area, or even drop off the mop pad at the dock before entering. That’s smart and helps protect your floors.

Obstacle Avoidance

This is one area where the Saros 10 could be better. It’s supposed to detect and avoid things like cables, socks, and shoes, but it didn’t always do that in our tests. It:

Successfully avoided a shoe

Pushed around a tissue box

Got tangled in a cable

Tried to suck up a sock

So while it navigates well overall, don’t expect perfect object recognition. You’ll still need to tidy up before running it.

Battery Life and Charging

Battery life is solid. In Max+ mode, it was able to clean three rooms before needing a recharge. It charges fully in about 2.5 hours, and if it runs out mid-clean, it will only charge enough to finish the job, saving time and power.

App and Smart Features

The Roborock app gives you a lot of control. You can:

Create cleaning schedules

Set different mop and vacuum modes per room

Label rooms and add no-go zones

View cleaning history and maps

Even video chat with your pet using the vacuum’s camera (yes, really)

One downside is that switching between floors in a multi-level home isn’t super intuitive. You have to go through the “edit map” menu, which isn’t where you’d expect it.

Also, the vacuum automatically guesses what type of floor it’s cleaning, and it’s not always right. You can’t manually change this, which is a little frustrating if it tries to mop the carpet.

There’s a feature called SmartPlan 2.0, where the vacuum learns your home and adjusts settings based on time of day and previous cleanings. It’s helpful if you want to just “set it and forget it.”

Roborock Saros 10 Specs Table

Here’s a quick look at the key specs of the Saros 10:

Feature Details Max Suction Power 22,000 Pa Robot Dimensions (W x D) 13.7 x 13.7 in / 34.9 x 34.9 cm Height 3.1 in / 8 cm Onboard Dust Bin Volume 270 ml Dock Dust Bin Volume 2.5 L Clean Water Tank (Dock) 4 L Dirty Water Tank (Dock) 3.5 L Max Threshold Clearance 1.6 in / 4 cm Dock Functions Charge, empty, refill, wash, dry, self-clean

Final Verdict: Should You Buy the Saros 10?

Here’s a quick summary to help you decide:

Buy it if:

You have low furniture and want a robot that can clean under it

You have tall thresholds between rooms

You want a vacuum that takes care of itself (almost completely)

You need gentle mopping for delicate floors

You like having lots of control through an app

Don’t buy it if:

You’re on a tight budget

You want perfect object avoidance (it’s not there yet)

You prefer spinning mop pads for heavy-duty mopping

You don’t need all the fancy features

Which One’s Smarter?

Conclusion: Quick Takeaways

The retractable puck and climbing suspension help the Saros 10 go where most vacuums can’t.

help the Saros 10 go where most vacuums can’t. Strong suction and gentle mopping make it versatile for different floor types.

make it versatile for different floor types. The self-maintaining dock is a major win for convenience.

is a major win for convenience. Object avoidance needs work , it still struggles with cords and small clutter.

, it still struggles with cords and small clutter. It’s pricey, but you’re paying for top-tier automation and design.

If you want a robot vacuum that practically runs itself and cleans in tricky spots, the Roborock Saros 10 delivers. Just be prepared to pay for the convenience.

