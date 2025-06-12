This Smart Lock From Switchbot Opens With a Glance

SwitchBot, a company known for making smart home gadgets, just launched a powerful update to its smart lock system. The new SwitchBot Lock Ultra can unlock your door using facial recognition technology, thanks to its new companion device, the SwitchBot Keypad Vision.

With this setup, you can walk up to your door, and it will recognize your face and unlock automatically. No keys, phones, or codes are required.

Even better, this lock is a retrofit smart lock, which means it installs on the inside of your existing lock. You don’t have to replace your door hardware. From the outside, your door looks the same, and your physical keys still work.

This new lock and keypad system is part of a bigger smart home lineup. SwitchBot also released the new Hub 3, which connects all your SwitchBot gear to Wi-Fi and links it to smart home platforms like Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and Home Assistant.

What Makes the SwitchBot Lock Ultra Stand Out

The Lock Ultra is all about flexibility and convenience. Instead of replacing your whole lock, it attaches to the back and physically turns the mechanism using a small motor. This makes it renter-friendly and easy to install without tools or professional help.

Key Features of the Lock Ultra:

Attaches to existing deadbolts (U.S. and EU compatible)

Keeps your physical key usable

Controlled by the app via Bluetooth

Supports auto-unlock using your phone’s location

Rechargeable battery lasts up to 9 months

The backup battery lasts up to 5 years

If you pair it with the new Keypad Vision, you get even more ways to unlock the door:

3D facial recognition

Fingerprint scanner

PIN code

NFC card

This is ideal for households with multiple members or for Airbnb hosts. You can assign different codes or use biometric methods for different people.

A Quick Look at the Product Line

To help you compare the main products in this release, here’s a breakdown of what SwitchBot is offering:

SwitchBot Product Comparison

Product Price (USD) Key Features Smart Home Compatibility SwitchBot Lock Ultra $159.99 Retrofit smart lock, app control, geofencing With hub: Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home SwitchBot Keypad Vision $99.99 3D facial recognition, fingerprint, keycode, NFC Bluetooth to Lock Ultra SwitchBot Lock Ultra Vision Combo $249.99 Includes lock, keypad, Hub Mini Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home (with hub) SwitchBot Hub 3 $119.99 Enables Wi-Fi control for the lock Apple Home, Home Assistant, IR devices SwitchBot Hub Mini Included in Combo Enables Wi-Fi control for lock Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home

This table helps make sense of what you get with each product. If you want full remote control and smart home integration, you’ll need either the Hub Mini (included in the combo) or the newer Hub 3 for more advanced control and features.

Introducing the Hub 3: Smart Home Control Center

The SwitchBot Hub 3 is more than just a Wi-Fi bridge. It’s a full-featured smart home command center.

It connects your Bluetooth-based SwitchBot devices to the internet, allowing you to control them from anywhere. More importantly, it links everything together using Matter, a new smart home standard supported by Apple, Google, and Amazon.

Here’s what the Hub 3 brings to the table:

Compatible with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, Home Assistant

Controls up to 30 Bluetooth devices

Built-in screen shows temperature, humidity, and lock status

Motion-activated display

USB-C powered with a built-in stand

Four buttons and a dial for controlling lights, volume, and more

Works as an IR remote for over 100,000 devices

This means you can use the Hub 3 to turn off your TV, dim your lights, lock your door, and adjust your thermostat, all from one spot.

If you’re building a full smart home, the Hub 3 makes everything easier and more seamless.

Is the SwitchBot Lock Ultra Worth It?

The short answer: yes, if you want modern security without changing your whole lock setup. It’s also a great option if you want to add advanced access features like face unlock, but don’t want to spend hundreds on high-end replacements.

Here’s who it’s ideal for:

Renters who can’t change the lock hardware

who can’t change the lock hardware Families who want easy access for kids, grandparents, or guests

who want easy access for kids, grandparents, or guests Airbnb hosts who need quick, flexible access control

who need quick, flexible access control Smart home users who want full integration with Apple, Google, or Alexa

The full system (Lock Ultra, Keypad Vision, and Hub Mini) costs about $250, which is competitive compared to other smart lock systems, especially ones with biometric features.

Setup is straightforward, and the app gives you control over access, logs, automation, and settings. You can add users, assign PINs, and set unlock rules.

Final Thoughts: Why It’s a Smart Upgrade

First retrofit lock with facial recognition

Doesn’t replace your existing lock, just adds to it

Multiple ways to unlock (face, fingerprint, PIN, phone, key)

Long-lasting rechargeable battery and 5-year backup

Works with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, Home Assistant (with hub)

Hub 3 adds a display, sensors, and infrared remote support

Affordable bundle option for full smart home integration

If you’re looking for a smart lock that’s easy to install, packed with features, and future-proof with Matter support, the SwitchBot Lock Ultra Vision Combo is one of the best options out there right now.

