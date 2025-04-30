This Smart Lock Reads Your Palm Veins

Depositphotos

No Keys? No Problem

Losing your keys is the worst. But what if your hand could be your key? The Eufy FamiLock S3 Max makes that real with palm recognition tech that unlocks your door in seconds. You don’t have to fumble in your bag, punch in a code, or carry anything.

Your palm is all it needs. It’s like having a personal doorman who always knows you. It’s safe, fast, and even works if your hands are full. Just walk up, hold out your hand, and walk in. No more digging for keys in the rain.