Was this helpful?
Thumbs UP Thumbs Down

Turn Your Bathroom Into a Smart Oasis

by: Marty
Modified Date Last updated: May 12, 2025

4 min read

Shot of a smart bathroom

Bathrooms have come a long way from purely functional spaces. In 2025, they’re becoming tech-driven sanctuaries where comfort, design, and innovation meet. From voice-controlled showers to smart mirrors with built-in lighting and Bluetooth speakers, the bathroom is now a key part of the connected home.

Whether you’re planning a renovation or simply curious about the latest in smart home design, here’s a look at the most popular bathroom technology trends and how they’re reshaping the way we experience this space.

Washing hands from a smart faucet
Credits: Pouted Magazine

1. Smart Mirrors, Faucets, and Lighting: Upgrading Daily Routines

Smart Mirrors

Modern bathroom mirrors now include features like built-in LED lights, Bluetooth speakers, touch controls, and anti-fog technology. Many can be adjusted based on the time of day, making them perfect for early-morning routines or relaxing evening rituals.

Benefits:

  • Clear reflections even after hot showers
  • Built-in audio for music or podcasts
  • Adjustable brightness and tone
  • A clean, modern design that fits almost any style

Smart Faucets

These faucets allow touch or voice activation and often include smart water usage features to conserve resources. They’re also more hygienic, since no physical contact is needed.

Why they’re useful:

  • Better hygiene with no-touch operation
  • Custom water temperature settings
  • Built-in water-saving features

Smart Lighting

Smart lighting systems can be voice-activated, app-controlled, or motion-sensitive. They adapt to your routine, whether you need bright lights for shaving or soft tones for an evening bath.

Top features:

  • Lighting schedules for morning and night
  • Energy-saving motion sensors
  • Adjustable colors and intensity
Heated towel rack in a bathroom
Credits: WarmlyYours.com

2. Comfort Features: Heating, Sunlight Therapy, and Entertainment

Heated Towel Racks and Drawers

These add a layer of luxury by providing warm towels right when you step out of the shower. Some models are even app-connected, so you can schedule them in advance.

Infrared and UV Sun Panels

These are designed to simulate sunlight, providing both infrared warmth and a dose of vitamin D. They’re especially useful during colder months to help maintain mood and well-being.

Health benefits include:

  • Boosting vitamin D levels
  • Muscle relaxation and faster recovery
  • Improved mood during winter

Bathroom TVs

Waterproof, fog-resistant smart TVs are now available for bathroom installation. They’re designed for high-moisture environments and allow you to stream shows, check the weather, or relax with a movie while in the bath.

What makes them different:

  • Safe for high humidity
  • Touchscreen or remote operation
  • Seamless integration into walls or mirrors
Smart shower anyone?
byu/Moonpie_dammit insmarthome

3. Personalized Hygiene with Smart Showers and Toilets

Voice-Controlled Showers

These showers let you start or stop the water, adjust temperature and pressure, or select a preset user profile, all hands-free.

Why people love them:

  • Hands-free convenience
  • Precise temperature and flow settings
  • Personalized profiles for each user

Smart Toilets with Bidet Functions

Common in Japan and growing in popularity worldwide, these toilets integrate bidet-style washing, warm air drying, and self-cleaning features. Many models are remote-controlled or smartphone-connected.

Advantages:

  • Better hygiene than traditional toilets
  • Less need for toilet paper
  • Environmentally friendly and space-saving

4. Smart Accessories That Add Function and Style

Even smaller fixtures are getting smart upgrades:

  • Automatic soap dispensers: Touchless, with adjustable flow settings
  • Heated mirrors: Stay fog-free after steamy showers
  • Smart switches: Control fans and lights from your phone or via voice
  • Water temperature-controlled showerheads: Set the perfect temp before you step in

These upgrades may seem minor, but they add up to a more enjoyable, efficient experience overall.

Smart Bathroom Features Comparison

Smart FeatureMain BenefitEco-Friendly?
Smart MirrorBuilt-in lighting, anti-fog, Bluetooth audioModerate
Smart FaucetTouch/voice activation, water-savingHigh
Voice-Controlled ShowerHands-free temperature and flow controlHigh
Heated Towel RackWarm towels, luxury feelLow
Sunshower PanelVitamin D & infrared for wellnessModerate
Smart ToiletBidet functionality, hygieneHigh
Smart TVIn-bath entertainmentLow
Think Your Bathroom’s Modern? Think Again

Key Takeaways Before You Upgrade

Here are some practical tips to keep in mind before integrating smart tech into your bathroom:

Think Usability

Focus on features that truly make your day easier, not just what looks cool.

Prioritize Sustainability

Choose fixtures and systems that help reduce water and electricity use.

Check Compatibility

Make sure any device works with your existing smart home platforms like Google Home or Alexa.

Plan for Long-Term Use

Smart devices should add value over time. Look for durable materials and strong warranties.

Budget Realistically

Start with must-haves, and add extras as your space and budget allow.

Smart bathrooms aren’t a futuristic fantasy; they’re here now, and they’re getting better every year. Whether you’re building new or renovating, adding smart features can create a more relaxing, efficient, and enjoyable space.

Recommended:

Author

Marty

Author

Marty

Learning about smart homes and sharing my experiences along the way.

Was this helpful?
Thumbs UP Thumbs Down
Prev
Share this post
Follow Automated Home on Flipboard Follow Automated Home on Flipboard

Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Send feedback to Automated Home



    We appreciate you taking the time to share your feedback about this page with us.

    Whether it's praise for something good, or ideas to improve something that isn't quite right, we're excited to hear from you.