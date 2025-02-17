Unlock HomeKit’s Full Potential with This

If you’ve ever tried creating HomeKit automations using Apple’s Home app, you’ve probably run into its limitations. While the Home app is great for basic automation, it doesn’t offer the flexibility and power that more advanced users need.

Maybe you’ve wanted a notification when a window has been left open for 30 minutes, or you’ve wished your smart lights could flash red when someone unlocks the front door. These kinds of custom automations are beyond what the Home app can do, until now.

With the Controller for HomeKit app and its newly introduced Hub Mode, you can create advanced HomeKit automations that go far beyond Apple’s built-in options. In this article, we’ll explore what Hub Mode is, what you need to get started, and how it can make your smart home smarter.

What is Hub Mode in Controller for HomeKit?

Hub Mode is a feature in the Controller for HomeKit app that supercharges your HomeKit automation. Instead of being limited to simple “if this, then that” actions, Hub Mode allows you to create workflows and advanced automations with multiple conditions, triggers, and actions.

Here’s what makes Hub Mode special:

Multiple Triggers: Create automations with several triggers. For example, trigger an action when both motion is detected and a door is unlocked.

Complex Conditions: Automations can check the weather, time of day, or other criteria before running.

Automations can check the weather, time of day, or other criteria before running. Time Delays: Add custom time delays between actions to create more natural automation sequences.

Stop Events: Automatically stop an automation if certain conditions change, like motion being detected again while a light is set to turn off.

Automatically stop an automation if certain conditions change, like motion being detected again while a light is set to turn off. Webhook Support: Integrate external services with your HomeKit setup.

With these features, you can finally create the kind of smart home automation you’ve been dreaming of.

What You Need to Use Hub Mode

Before you start building advanced automations, you’ll need a few things to set up Hub Mode properly. This isn’t a feature that runs on your usual devices. It requires a dedicated device to act as a controller for your smart home.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Requirement Details Controller for HomeKit App The Hub Mode feature is part of the paid version of this app. You’ll need a subscription or a lifetime license. Dedicated Device This can be an old iPhone, iPad, or even an Apple TV. It must remain plugged in and running the app at all times. Disable Automatic Updates Turn off automatic updates on your dedicated device to prevent the app from closing. Device in Foreground The app must stay open and active, so the device cannot be locked or used for other tasks.

If you’re planning to use an Apple TV, note that security devices and locks cannot be controlled directly due to Apple’s restrictions. An old iPhone or iPad is generally a better option.

How to Set Up and Create Advanced Automations

Once you have everything ready, it’s time to set up your first advanced automation. We’ll go through a couple of real-world examples to show you how this works.

Example 1: Smarter Motion Sensor Lights

Do you know how annoying it is when your motion-sensor lights turn off while you’re still in the room? With Hub Mode, you can fix that by adding a time delay and a stop condition.

Here’s how to create an automation that keeps the lights on as long as there’s motion in the room.

Create a Workflow: Open the Controller for the HomeKit app and create a new workflow. Set a Trigger: Choose the motion sensor as the trigger. Set it to activate when motion is no longer detected. Add a Time Delay: Insert a 3-minute delay before the light turns off. Add a Stop Condition: Add a stop condition so that if motion is detected again within those 3 minutes, the automation cancels the light turning off.

This setup ensures that your lights won’t turn off while you’re still moving around in the room.

Example 2: Flash Lights When the Door Unlocks

Want to create a more noticeable alert when your front door is unlocked? You can set up an automation that flashes your lights red for a few seconds and then returns them to their previous state. Here’s how:

Create a Workflow: Select the door lock as the trigger and set it to activate when the lock is unlocked. Get the Current Light State: Use the app to store the current brightness, color, and power state of the lights. Set the Lights to Flash Red: Create a sequence that turns the lights red, waits for 1 second, turns them off, and then repeats the sequence a few times. Revert to the Previous State: Once the flashing is done, revert the lights to their original state.

This type of automation is great for security alerts or notifications when someone arrives home.

Benefits of Using Hub Mode for HomeKit Automations

Using Hub Mode opens up a new world of possibilities for smart home enthusiasts. Here are some of the biggest benefits:

More Reliable Automations: Hub Mode runs continuously on a dedicated device, so your automations are less likely to fail.

Advanced Conditions and Triggers: You can create complex automations that simply aren't possible with the Apple Home app.

Custom Notifications: Set up alerts for specific conditions, like a window left open or a door unlocked for too long.

: Set up alerts for specific conditions, like a window left open or a door unlocked for too long. Integration with Other Services: Use webhooks to connect your HomeKit setup with external apps and services.

Unlock Next-Level HomeKit Automations with Controller!

Conclusion: How to Get Started with Hub Mode

If you’re ready to take your HomeKit automations to the next level, here’s how to get started:

Choose a Dedicated Device: Use an old iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV for your Hub. Make sure it stays plugged in and has the Controller for HomeKit app running at all times.

Start with Simple Workflows: Create a basic automation first to get familiar with the app's workflow feature.

Gradually Build More Complex Automations: As you get more comfortable, add advanced conditions, time delays, and stop actions.

: As you get more comfortable, add advanced conditions, time delays, and stop actions. Test and Refine: Run your automations manually at first to make sure everything works as expected.

With Hub Mode and the Controller for HomeKit app, you can finally build the smart home you’ve always wanted. From smarter lighting to custom notifications, the possibilities are endless.

Give it a try and see how much more powerful your HomeKit setup can become!

