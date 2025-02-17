Unlock HomeKit’s Full Potential with This

by: Marty
Last updated: February 17, 2025
6 min read
If you’ve ever tried creating HomeKit automations using Apple’s Home app, you’ve probably run into its limitations. While the Home app is great for basic automation, it doesn’t offer the flexibility and power that more advanced users need.
Maybe you’ve wanted a notification when a window has been left open for 30 minutes, or you’ve wished your smart lights could flash red when someone unlocks the front door. These kinds of custom automations are beyond what the Home app can do, until now.
With the Controller for HomeKit app and its newly introduced Hub Mode, you can create advanced HomeKit automations that go far beyond Apple’s built-in options. In this article, we’ll explore what Hub Mode is, what you need to get started, and how it can make your smart home smarter.
Hub Mode is a feature in the Controller for HomeKit app that supercharges your HomeKit automation. Instead of being limited to simple “if this, then that” actions, Hub Mode allows you to create workflows and advanced automations with multiple conditions, triggers, and actions.
Here’s what makes Hub Mode special:
With these features, you can finally create the kind of smart home automation you’ve been dreaming of.
Controller for HomeKit is quickly becoming my favorite HomeKit app. (Update 7.4)
byu/emvc05 inHomeKit
Before you start building advanced automations, you’ll need a few things to set up Hub Mode properly. This isn’t a feature that runs on your usual devices. It requires a dedicated device to act as a controller for your smart home.
Here’s what you’ll need:
|Requirement
|Details
|Controller for HomeKit App
|The Hub Mode feature is part of the paid version of this app. You’ll need a subscription or a lifetime license.
|Dedicated Device
|This can be an old iPhone, iPad, or even an Apple TV. It must remain plugged in and running the app at all times.
|Disable Automatic Updates
|Turn off automatic updates on your dedicated device to prevent the app from closing.
|Device in Foreground
|The app must stay open and active, so the device cannot be locked or used for other tasks.
If you’re planning to use an Apple TV, note that security devices and locks cannot be controlled directly due to Apple’s restrictions. An old iPhone or iPad is generally a better option.
Once you have everything ready, it’s time to set up your first advanced automation. We’ll go through a couple of real-world examples to show you how this works.
Do you know how annoying it is when your motion-sensor lights turn off while you’re still in the room? With Hub Mode, you can fix that by adding a time delay and a stop condition.
Here’s how to create an automation that keeps the lights on as long as there’s motion in the room.
This setup ensures that your lights won’t turn off while you’re still moving around in the room.
Want to create a more noticeable alert when your front door is unlocked? You can set up an automation that flashes your lights red for a few seconds and then returns them to their previous state. Here’s how:
This type of automation is great for security alerts or notifications when someone arrives home.
Using Hub Mode opens up a new world of possibilities for smart home enthusiasts. Here are some of the biggest benefits:
If you’re ready to take your HomeKit automations to the next level, here’s how to get started:
With Hub Mode and the Controller for HomeKit app, you can finally build the smart home you’ve always wanted. From smarter lighting to custom notifications, the possibilities are endless.
Give it a try and see how much more powerful your HomeKit setup can become!
We appreciate you taking the time to share your feedback about this page with us.
Whether it's praise for something good, or ideas to improve something that isn't quite right, we're excited to hear from you.
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!