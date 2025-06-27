Vision AI Powers Samsung’s Most Advanced Home Entertainment Setup

OlegDoroshenko/Depositphotos

TVs That Learn What You Like

Your TV isn’t just a screen anymore, it’s smart. Samsung’s new 2025 models use Vision AI to learn your habits, adapt to your preferences, and create a viewing experience tailored just for you.

It suggests shows you might like, adjusts brightness to your space, and can even connect with other smart devices in your home. It doesn’t just play content, it helps manage your life. This isn’t just TV; it’s tech that’s finally thinking for you.