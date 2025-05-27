We Tested the Bravia Theatre Bar 6, Here’s What Stood Out

by: Marty
If you’re shopping for a soundbar that won’t break the bank but still packs a punch, Sony’s Bravia Theatre Bar 6 might just be what you need. At $650, this mid-range soundbar delivers booming audio with impressive Dolby Atmos effects, especially when it comes to room-filling sound and heart-thumping bass.
It’s not perfect, and it definitely leans more toward power than precision. Here’s everything you need to know before buying.
Sony didn’t try to hide this soundbar’s size. At nearly 38 inches wide, the Bravia Theatre Bar 6 is much larger than more compact competitors like the Sonos Beam Gen 2. It’s also deeper than most, but the height of only 2.5 inches means it won’t block your TV screen.
Looks-wise, it’s sleek and solid, with the classic Sony style. It comes with attachable feet if your TV stand sits low and you need to raise it a bit.
What sets the Theatre Bar 6 apart from similar-priced rivals is the big subwoofer that comes with it. It’s wireless, hefty, and designed to bring the bass hard. This sub is not small. If you’ve got limited space or prefer a minimal setup, that might be a drawback.
There’s no front display on the soundbar itself. You won’t be able to glance at it and see the current audio mode. Sony makes up for this with a well-designed app, Bravia Connect, that gives you detailed control and info on your phone.
The Bravia Theatre Bar 6 is a 3.1.2-channel system. That means it includes three forward-firing speakers, a subwoofer for the low-end rumble, and two up-firing drivers that reflect sound off your ceiling to create a Dolby Atmos effect.
The up-firing speakers are a strong addition. Most cheaper soundbars, including the Sonos Beam, don’t have them. That means you’re getting a better 3D sound experience, especially for movies with overhead effects.
|Feature
|Details
|System Type
|Soundbar and Subwoofer
|Channels
|3.1.2
|Subwoofer
|Wireless, Included
|Total Power Output
|350W
|Dolby Atmos Support
|Yes
|DTS:X Support
|Yes
|HDMI eARC
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Wi-Fi Music Streaming
|No
|Voice Control
|No
|Soundbar Dimensions (H x W x D)
|6.4 x 95 x 11 cm
|Subwoofer Dimensions
|39 x 39 x 21 cm
|Weight (Soundbar)
|3.1 kg
|Weight (Subwoofer)
|7.7 kg
|App Control
|Yes, Bravia Connect App
|Remote Control
|Yes
|Music Audio Enhancement
|DSEE
|Sound Calibration
|Manual, No Auto Tuning
Setting it up is easy. Plug everything in, open the Bravia Connect app, and follow the instructions. You’ll need to measure the distance from your couch to the soundbar and subwoofer, and also the height to your ceiling. Unlike more expensive models, there’s no auto room calibration, so accuracy matters.
The app also lets you adjust bass, enable voice boost, switch between sound modes, and tweak other settings. It’s better than most apps you’ll find with budget gear.
What’s missing is built-in support for Wi-Fi music streaming like Spotify Connect or Tidal, and there’s no voice assistant support. Music playback relies solely on Bluetooth. If you’re into high-quality music streaming, that’s a bit of a letdown.
The default subwoofer setting is way too loud. Straight out of the box, the bass overwhelms everything else. You’ll definitely want to dial it down a few notches. We found -3 was the sweet spot. Even then, the sub can feel clunky. It punches hard but not always cleanly.
Movies sound massive. Explosions, gunfire, and engine roars all land with real impact. If you want your living room to rumble like a theater, the Theatre Bar 6 delivers. The Dolby Atmos effects are excellent at this price. You really can hear things happening above you, like rain or flying aircraft.
Dialogue is generally clear, especially if you turn on the Voice Zoom feature. But sometimes voices sound slightly hollow or artificial, especially in quieter scenes. Turning off the Sound Field setting can help, but doing so also removes the immersive Atmos effect. It’s a tradeoff.
When watching action-packed scenes like the final battle in Captain America: Civil War or the rooftop rain scene in Blade Runner 2049, the Sony fills the room better than the Sonos Beam. But the Beam wins when it comes to accuracy. Its sound effects are sharper and more precisely placed.
For music, the Theatre Bar 6 is just okay. It’s usable, but not great. Bass tends to dominate and vocals can sound flat. You can’t turn off the sub and expect the soundbar alone to carry the tune. It feels thin and lifeless without it.
Is the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 worth it? That depends on what you’re looking for.
If you want room-shaking audio, immersive Dolby Atmos height effects, and a lot of gear for the price, this is a strong pick. It’s especially good for big movie nights or anyone who wants a true home theater feel without spending over a thousand dollars.
If you’re more about clean, detailed sound, especially for music or dialogue-heavy shows, the Sonos Beam Gen 2 still has the edge. It can’t match the Sony’s power, but it wins on clarity and precision.
Sound Quality
Features
Design
Overall
