We Tried Google TV’s Streamer and It’s Seriously Smart

by: Marty
Last updated: June 2, 2025
8 min read
Google’s TV Streamer isn’t just another upgrade; it’s a big leap forward from the old Chromecast. This device isn’t hiding behind your TV anymore; it’s ready to be the center of your entertainment setup.
Beyond streaming, it doubles as a smart home hub, controlling devices around your house with ease. For anyone tired of juggling remotes and apps, this is a welcome shift toward something smoother and more useful.
The new Streamer ditches the hide-behind-the-TV look for a clean, stylish design. Available in porcelain and hazel, it’s made to sit on your console without drawing too much attention. The hazel color blends best with typical black electronics.
Even if you want to keep it hidden, it’s small enough to stick behind the TV with Velcro. The soft cloth base helps it stay put on smooth surfaces. It’s a small touch, but it makes a difference. Whether it’s front and center or tucked away, this box feels like a natural fit for most living rooms.
Inside, Google packed in more memory and a faster processor. Compared to the old Chromecast, this one has double the RAM and four times the storage. That means smoother streaming and less lag, even when flipping between apps.
While it’s not as powerful as an Apple TV, it feels quick and responsive for everyday use. Apps open faster, menus scroll smoothly, and the interface feels cleaner. It’s a major step up for anyone frustrated with older streamers that stutter or freeze.
Controlling your TV with your voice isn’t just a gimmick; it’s actually useful now. Google Assistant is built into the remote, so just press the mic button and say what you want to watch. It’s quick, easy, and usually spot-on.
You can ask for specific shows, genres, or even actors. It recognizes natural language pretty well, so you don’t have to say things perfectly. While not flawless, voice control saves time and frustration.
The included remote looks simple but packs a few smart tricks. One standout: a button on the box that makes it beep when lost. No more digging under couch cushions for 20 minutes.
The remote is also slightly larger than older models, with a better grip and a mappable shortcut button for quick access to your favorite app or feature. While some buttons feel a bit cramped, overall it’s well-designed.
Getting started is fast and painless. You use the Google Home app to connect your Streamer, sign in, and pick your settings. It even detects which streaming apps you use and installs them automatically.
There’s also a setup step for creating personal profiles, even kid-friendly ones, which makes the experience more tailored. The whole process, including a quick update, takes about 10 minutes. That’s way less time than most devices need.
Google TV’s interface is all about showing what you want, fast. It combines your favorite services, like Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube, into one place. No more flipping through separate apps just to browse.
It also pulls in live TV channels and trending videos, giving you more options in one spot. Recommendations improve as it learns your tastes, using data from your Google account. You can even add shows to a universal watchlist that works across services.
When you know what you want to watch, voice search is unbeatable. Say “play Jurassic Park,” and it finds it instantly. Say “funny action movies,” and you get a bunch of solid picks.
It also shows where each title is available, whether it’s free, paid, or part of a subscription. You can choose where to stream from. While it doesn’t always hit 100%, it works well enough to be your main way to browse.
This isn’t just a streaming device; it’s a smart home hub. With support for Matter and Thread, it helps connect and control your smart lights, locks, and more. You don’t need a separate Nest Hub anymore.
Control everything with the same remote you use for TV. It’s fast, reliable, and fits right into your routine. If you’ve already got smart home gear, it ties it all together nicely. For people just getting started, it’s a powerful entry point into home automation without needing extra devices or displays.
A new feature called the Smart Home Panel makes controlling devices even easier. Tap a button, and a menu pops up on your TV with shortcuts to lights, thermostats, and more.
It’s a lot like the Google Home app, but on your big screen. You can turn lights on or off, run a scene, or check a camera, all without leaving your couch. And if you assign this feature to the remote’s shortcut button, it’s always just one click away.
If someone rings your smart doorbell, a preview pops up on your screen. Click it, and you see the live video right on your TV. No more checking your phone mid-show.
It works best with Nest cameras, but other Google-compatible devices will still give alerts. It’s the kind of integration that makes your home feel smarter. And since it’s using your TV screen, it’s easier to see and respond quickly. It’s a nice security bonus that adds real value to your setup.
This device doesn’t just connect smart gadgets, it makes them work better. Built-in Thread support helps create a stronger, more stable network for low-power devices like sensors and smart bulbs.
Thread also reduces lag and dropouts, which means devices respond faster. And because the Streamer acts as a Thread border router, it helps extend your smart home’s reach. More reliability and fewer hiccups are a big win for anyone tired of their smart gear acting up at the worst time.
Using the TV remote to control your home is way more relaxing than picking up your phone. No notifications, no distractions, just tap a button and adjust your lights or start a scene.
The Smart Home Panel makes this especially smooth. It keeps everything focused on your TV experience, letting you manage your environment without switching devices. Once you get used to it, you might not want to go back to using your phone for basic home tasks.
At $99, you get a streaming box, a smart home hub, a voice remote, and a camera viewer, all in one. That’s a lot of features for a fair price.
If you’ve been juggling a streamer and a Nest Hub, this replaces both. It’s not the flashiest tech, but it’s reliable and feels built to last. Google finally found the right mix of price and performance here. For most households, it’s all the box you’ll need.
This device isn’t perfect. It only supports Wi-Fi 5, not the latest Wi-Fi 6 or 6E. That might matter in homes with lots of connected gadgets and streaming happening at once.
It also doesn’t include an HDMI cable or Ethernet cable, so you’ll need to grab those separately. And while you can pair Bluetooth headphones, you can’t use Nest speakers as TV speakers, which feels like a missed opportunity. These aren’t deal-breakers, but it’s good to know upfront.
Curious how Samsung’s latest TV compares as a smart home hub? Take a peek at how it turns into your home assistant.
When your Streamer is idle, it doesn’t just sit there; it shows either your Google Photos or some AI-generated art. You can pick the vibe you want your TV to show off.
The AI art isn’t always great; it can look kind of goofy, but it’s still more interesting than a blank screen. If you like a personal touch, the photo option is perfect for showing family pictures or travel shots. It adds warmth to your room without doing anything extra.
Want more smart home inspiration? Check out the stunning design in HGTV’s 2025 Smart Home reveal.
Think this is the upgrade your living room needs? Hit like or drop your thoughts below.
Read More From This Brand:
This slideshow was made with AI assistance and human editing.
We appreciate you taking the time to share your feedback about this page with us.
Whether it's praise for something good, or ideas to improve something that isn't quite right, we're excited to hear from you.
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!