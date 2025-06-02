We Tried Google TV’s Streamer and It’s Seriously Smart

Shutterstock

Smart Streaming Grows Up

Google’s TV Streamer isn’t just another upgrade; it’s a big leap forward from the old Chromecast. This device isn’t hiding behind your TV anymore; it’s ready to be the center of your entertainment setup.

Beyond streaming, it doubles as a smart home hub, controlling devices around your house with ease. For anyone tired of juggling remotes and apps, this is a welcome shift toward something smoother and more useful.