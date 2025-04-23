What Samsung’s AI Can Now Do at Home

Depositphotos

The Future of Smart Homes Is Here

Imagine walking into your home, and it knows precisely what you need. Your lights dim, the temperature adjusts, and your favorite playlist starts, all without lifting a finger. That’s the promise of Samsung’s AI-powered smart home, where your gadgets work together seamlessly.

With everything from TVs to refrigerators, Samsung is taking home automation to the next level. The company’s SmartThings platform syncs all devices, giving you complete control from your phone or voice commands.