This is why the Mac Mini works great as a smart hub Tiny box, huge possibilities Who would’ve guessed a little silver box could be such a powerhouse? The Mac mini might…

6 Major Benefits of a Video Doorbell and 2 Drawbacks to Consider A video doorbell is often the first smart gadget people buy for their home, and for good reason. It adds…

Your family can now use Google smart devices with less hassle Who gets to run your smart home now? Smart homes are super handy until you realize not everyone should control…

These 5 Simple Tricks Helped Me Build a Smarter Home If you’ve ever thought about turning your regular home into a smart home but felt intimidated by all the tech…

Samsung Is Working on a Lower-Cost Quantum Dot Layer for QLEDs Your Next TV Might Cost Less Great news if you're planning to buy a TV soon, Samsung is working on…

Switch 2 Has Better Display Tech But Can Your TV Handle the Upgrade? The Nintendo Switch 2 has launched with some serious upgrades to its display features. If you're planning to use it…

Vision AI Powers Samsung’s Most Advanced Home Entertainment Setup TVs That Learn What You Like Your TV isn't just a screen anymore, it’s smart. Samsung’s new 2025 models use…

Apple Reportedly Working on 7-Inch Smart Home Hub With Camera Apple may finally be ready to enter the smart home hub market. According to multiple reports, including trusted sources like…

New tvOS Update from WWDC Is Free and Backwards Compatible Apple TV Gets a Big New Update Apple TV users have a lot to look forward to with the release…

Apple TV Turns Into a Karaoke Machine With Latest Feature Apple is giving your Apple TV a big refresh with tvOS 26. The update, announced at Apple’s WWDC 2025 event,…

Tapo’s Affordable Smart Lock Packs a Feature Punch Say Goodbye to Old-School Locks Still hiding a spare key under the mat? There’s a smarter, safer way to lock…

This Smart Lock From Switchbot Opens With a Glance SwitchBot, a company known for making smart home gadgets, just launched a powerful update to its smart lock system. The…

We Tried Google TV’s Streamer and It’s Seriously Smart Smart Streaming Grows Up Google’s TV Streamer isn’t just another upgrade; it’s a big leap forward from the old Chromecast.…

These New Roku Cameras Run for Two Years on One Charge Cameras You Barely Have to Charge Imagine charging a security camera just once every two years. That’s exactly what the…