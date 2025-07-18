Your family can now use Google smart devices with less hassle

Depositphotos

Who gets to run your smart home now?

Smart homes are super handy until you realize not everyone should control them. Google’s latest update helps fix that. Now you can choose who gets to run your devices and who just gets to watch. It means fewer mix-ups and more peace of mind.

This new system lets you stop worrying if someone might accidentally turn off your alarms or unlock your doors. Instead, your home stays under your careful watch, while still letting your family or friends enjoy all the cool tech features without stepping on your toes.